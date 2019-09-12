HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING ; Att ; Yds ; Avg.
Halleen, LSE ; 52 ; 342 ; 171.0
Maessner, KEA ; 38 ; 257 ; 128.5
Schneider, LE ; 27 ; 129 ; 64.5
Harnly, LSW ; 26 ; 120 ; 60.0
Baxa, FRE ; 23 ; 119 ; 59.5
Cahoy, GI ; 11 ; 111 ; 55.5
Stephenson, LSE ; 11 ; 107 ; 53.5
Aken, GI ; 20 ; 98 ; 49.0
Francl, GI ; 13 ; 97 ; 48.5
Kemp, KEA ; 15 ; 93 ; 46.5
Larson, LE ; 15 ; 92 ; 46.0
PASSING ; C-A-I ; Yds ; TD
Cooper, FRE ; 24-38-0 ; 350 ; 5
Cahoy, GI ; 25-38-0 ; 340 ; 4
Murray, KEA ; 12-31-3 ; 277 ; 4
Monday, NOR ; 26-45-1 ; 272 ; 2
Collier, LNE ; 20-33-2 ; 234 ; 1
Harnly, LSW ; 26-42-1 ; 197 ; 1
Daffer, LSE ; 10-21-1 ; 181 ; 2
Buchanan, LHS ; 12-23-2 ; 124 ; 0
Finder, LPX ; 14-29-2 ; 107 ; 0
RECEIVING ; No. ; Yds ; TD
Wilson, NOR ; 12 ; 135 ; 1
Glause, FRE ; 9 ; 143 ; 2
Appelget, LSE ; 8 ; 176 ; 1
Douglass, GI ; 8 ; 174 ; 4
Schejbal, LNE ; 8 ; 81 ; 0
Hruby, LPX ; 8 ; 48 ; 0
Stroh, KEA ; 7 ; 213 ; 4
Howard, LNE ; 7 ; 73 ; 1
McKinsey, LSW ; 7 ; 47 ; 0
Buckman, LHS ; 5 ; 89 ; 0
Jurgensmier, GI ; 5 ; 59 ; 0
Henery, NOR ; 5 ; 55 ; 1
Mlnarik, LSW ; 5 ; 26 ; 1
SCORING ; TD ; FG ; PAT ; 2pt ; Pts
Larson, LE ; 5 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 30
Douglass, GI ; 5 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 30
Stroh, KEA ; 4 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 24
Halleen, LSE ; 4 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 24
Richmond, FRE ; 3 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 18
Maessner, KEA ; 3 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 18
Glause, FRE ; 2 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 12
Baxa, FRE ; 2 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 12
Henery, NOR ; 2 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 12
Merkel, LSW ; 2 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 12
Schneider, LE ; 2 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 12
Francl, GI ; 2 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 12
Aken, GI ; 2 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 12
Dakan, KEA ; 2 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 12
TACKLES ; U-A ; Tot
McCurdy, FRE ; 13-5 ; 18
Stone, FRE ; 11-6 ; 17
Tuioti, LSE ; 2-19 ; 21
Lonergan, LPX ; 15-4 ; 19
Splater, NOR ; 9-13 ; 22
Mangelsen, NOR ; 6-13 ; 19
Rediger, LSE ; 4-15 ; 19
Gifford, LSE ; 3-15 ; 18
Adams, LE ; 7-10 ; 17
Keolavone, GI ; 8-12 ; 20
PUNTING ; No. ; Avg
Lamkins, FRE ; 6 ; 31.5
Chapelle, LPX ; 10 ; 39.3
Mangelsen, NOR ; 10 ; 39.4
Appleget, LSE ; 8 ; 26.7
Hohl, LSW ; 6 ; 38.5
Larson, LE ; 4 ; 45
Johnson, LE ; 4 ; 36.3
Stroh, KEA ; 2 ; 40
Interceptions: 3: Stone, FRE; 2: Lojing, FRE; Hinken, GI; McKinnis, GI.
Not reporting: Lincoln North Star.
AREA LEADERS
RUSHING ; Att ; Yds ; Avg.
Hobbs, McJ ; 22 ; 232 ; 232.0
Noyd, CrC ; 44 ; 550 ; 225.0
Brummett, DOR ; 21 ; 311 ; 155.5
Spohr, ElM ; 38 ; 302 ; 151.0
Denker, DC ; 25 ; 300 ; 150.0
Brees, CEN ; 20 ; 294 ; 147.0
Stebbing, HEA ; 39 ; 294 ; 147.0
Stoner, FiC ; 48 ; 272 ; 136.0
Klover, SOU ; 24 ; 255 ; 127.5
Rathe, STE ; 17 ; 254 ; 127.0
Holsing, TrC ; 37 ; 253 ; 126.5
Haverluck, MER ; 44 ; 229 ; 114.5
Boehr, HEA ; 20 ; 229 ; 114.5
Nieman, WAV ; 33 ; 224 ; 112.0
Hoy, FCSH ; 26 ; 206 ; 103.0
Aldana, LCC ; 41 ; 205 ; 102.5
Luben, WAH ; 25 ; 205 ; 102.5
Lilly, BN ; 35 ; 203 ; 101.5
Koch, LiC ; 28 ; 202 ; 101.0
Worthey, HTRS ; 28 ; 201 ; 100.5
Waldo, LiL ; 48 ; 195 ; 97.5
Firmanik, FAI ; 33 ; 189 ; 94.5
Berrier, LiC ; 49 ; 189 ; 94.5
Canoyer, WAV ; 33 ; 183 ; 91.5
PASSING ; C-A-I ; Yds ; TD
Rhynalds, EB ; 38-63-2 ; 257 ; 3
Oerter, NOR ; 22-37-0 ; 423 ; 3
Jordan, FCSH ; 18-26-1 ; 240 ; 4
Myers, SEW ; 20-38-0 ; 275 ; 4
Darrah, PAL ; 30-49 ; 289 ; 4
Duitsman, LiL ; 38-58-4 ; 349 ; 3
Stoner, FiC ; 16-39-1 ; 237 ; 2
Ruse, FRE ; 26-50-5 ; 255 ; 3
Waido, WAH ; 17-25-0 ; 227 ; 4
Crandall, BEA ; 8-16-4 ; 193 ; 2
Borzekofski, SOU ; 15-18-0 ; 185 ; 2
Gierhan, CEN ; 12-17-2 ; 229 ; 5
Waring, JCC ; 14-33-5 ; 263 ; 3
Fossenbarger, JB ; 25-40-2 ; 381 ; 4
Kreikemeier, RC ; 14-30-2 ; 222 ; 2
Washburn, AG ; 23-48-1 ; 250 ; 3
Wanamaker, FAI ; 18-30-1 ; 293 ; 3
Siems, TrC ; 11-21-1 ; 183 ; 2
Nash, DES ; 20-29-0 ; 235 ; 3
Miller, SUP ; 19-38-6 ; 244 ; 4
RECEIVING ; No. ; Yds ; TD
Waltke, PAL ; 22 ; 222 ; 4
Hahn, JB ; 16 ; 292 ; 4
Yates, FRE ; 13 ; 162 ; 0
Zager, LiL ; 12 ; 119 ; 0
Hoefs, LiL ; 12 ; 110 ; 1
Wright, EB ; 12 ; 87 ; 0
Brecka, EB ; 12 ; 65 ; 3
Fischer, ThC ; 9 ; 105 ; 2
Hoy, FCSH ; 9 ; 92 ; 2
Ruhnke, DES ; 8 ; 116 ; 2
Roth, DES ; 8 ; 61 ; 0
Healey, SUP ; 7 ; 123 ; 3
Simon, FCSH ; 7 ; 98 ; 3
Dixon, AUB ; 7 ; 59 ; 0
Wetjen, HEA ; 6 ; 131 ; 3
Horne, CEN ; 6 ; 127 ; 3
Cabrales, JCC ; 6 ; 119 ; 1
Walling, WAH ; 6 ; 118 ; 3
Clark, AUB ; 6 ; 103 ; 2
Stroup, SEW ; 6 ; 95 ; 2
Weise, TrC ; 6 ; 95 ; 1
Smith, JB ; 6 ; 58 ; 0
Beethe, EMF ; 6 ; 55 ; 2
SCORING ; TD ; FG ; PAT ; 2pt ; TOT
Lilly, BN ; 12 ; 0 ; 10 ; 0 ; 72
Hoy, FCSH ; 8 ; 0 ; 0 ; 4 ; 56
Brummett, DOR ; 9 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 54
Noyd, CrC ; 9 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 54
Rathe, STE ; 8 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 48
Klover, SOU ; 7 ; 0 ; 0 ; 2 ; 46
Wetjen, HEA ; 6 ; 0 ; 0 ; 2 ; 40
Hahn, JB ; 6 ; 0 ; 0 ; 1 ; 38
Canoyer, WAV ; 5 ; 0 ; 7 ; 0 ; 37
Spohr, ElM ; 6 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 36
Aldana, LCC ; 5 ; 0 ; 0 ; 2 ; 34
Hobbs, McJ ; 5 ; 0 ; 1 ; 0 ; 31
Brees, CEN ; 5 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 30
Luben, WAH ; 5 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 30
Stebbing, HEA ; 3 ; 0 ; 0 ; 5 ; 28
Boehr, HEA ; 4 ; 0 ; 0 ; 1 ; 26
Hausmann, NOR ; 4 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 24
Denker, DC ; 4 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 24
Worthey, HTRS ; 4 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 24
Brecka, EB ; 3 ; 0 ; 0 ; 2 ; 22
McDonald, McJ ; 2 ; 0 ; 1 ; 4 ; 21
Beethe, EMF ; 3 ; 0 ; 0 ; 1 ; 20
Goracke, STE ; 3 ; 0 ; 0 ; 1 ; 20
Rhynalds, EB ; 3 ; 0 ; 0 ; 1 ; 20
Siems, TrC ; 3 ; 0 ; 0 ; 1 ; 20
TACKLES ; U-A ; Tot
Kramer, PAW ; 14-25 ; 39
Zeleny, EMF ; 17-16 ; 33
Worthey, HTRS ; 9-22 ; 31
Kavulak, SEW ; 12-17 ; 29
Lockard, HTRS ; 7-21 ; 28
Sones, MER ; 10-15 ; 25
Meyer, NOR ; 6-19 ; 25
Brecka, EB ; 12-13 ; 25
Brees, CEN ; 14-10 ; 24
Bordovsky, WAH ; 10-14 ; 24
Rhynalds, EB ; 17-7 ; 24
Waltke, TrC ; 10-13 ; 23
Smith, TrC ; 9-14 ; 23
Meybrunn, LEW ; 18-5 ; 23
Kolterman, WAH ; 12-10 ; 22
Waring, JCC ; 10-12 ; 22
Darveau, FCSH ; 8-14 ; 22
Rowell, AUB ; 13-9 ; 22
Bonds, EMF ; 5-17 ; 22
Binder, AUB ; 14-8 ; 22
Erwin, YOR ; 8-14 ; 22
PUNTING ; No. ; Avg
Darnell, AUB ; 3 ; 46
Combs, WC ; 4 ; 41
Boehr, HEA ; 5 ; 38
Liberty, JCC ; 3 ; 37.7
Osborne, PAW ; 9 ; 37.3
Miller, LCC ; 8 ; 36.3
Hardesty, HTRS ; 5 ; 36
Williams NOR ; 6 ; 35.5
Horne, CEN ; 5 ; 35.4
Beethe, EMF ; 5 ; 34.6
Moody, MER ; 10 ; 34.2
Rodriguez, BEA ; 8 ; 34.1
Seibolt, TrC ; 6 ; 34
Bartholomew, YOR ; 9 ; 34
Cole, FAI ; 6 ; 34
Interceptions: 3: Newlin, DOR; Miller, LCC; 2: Noyd, CrC; Dutton, CEN; Waring, JCC; Jacobsen, AG; Kroll, FAI; Nunnekamp, HEA; Schawang, WAV
Fumble recoveries: 3: Lothrop, CRE; 2: Aldana, LCC; Funke, LCC; Jasa, STE; Dutton, CEN; Klecan, DO; Meyer, DO; Salts, SOU
Not reporting: Aquinas, BDS, Nebraska City, Parkview Christian.