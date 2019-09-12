{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln East vs. Pius X, 8.30

Lincoln East's Jack Larson (2) breaks away from the grasp of Lincoln Pius X's Conner Gokie (87) as Jasper Bryce looks to make a tackle in the second quarter on Friday at Aldrich Field. Larson had touchdowns in the first and third quarter.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING ; Att ; Yds ; Avg.

Halleen, LSE ; 52 ; 342 ; 171.0

Maessner, KEA ; 38 ; 257 ; 128.5

Schneider, LE ; 27 ; 129 ; 64.5

Harnly, LSW ; 26 ; 120 ; 60.0

Baxa, FRE ; 23 ; 119 ; 59.5

Cahoy, GI ; 11 ; 111 ; 55.5

Stephenson, LSE ; 11 ; 107 ; 53.5

Aken, GI ; 20 ; 98 ; 49.0

Francl, GI ; 13 ; 97 ; 48.5

Kemp, KEA ; 15 ; 93 ; 46.5

Larson, LE ; 15 ; 92 ; 46.0

PASSING ; C-A-I ; Yds ; TD

Cooper, FRE ; 24-38-0 ; 350 ; 5

Cahoy, GI ; 25-38-0 ; 340 ; 4

Murray, KEA ; 12-31-3 ; 277 ; 4

Monday, NOR ; 26-45-1 ; 272 ; 2

Collier, LNE ; 20-33-2 ; 234 ; 1

Harnly, LSW ; 26-42-1 ; 197 ; 1

Daffer, LSE ; 10-21-1 ; 181 ; 2

Buchanan, LHS ; 12-23-2 ; 124 ; 0

Finder, LPX ; 14-29-2 ; 107 ; 0

RECEIVING ; No. ; Yds ; TD

Wilson, NOR ; 12 ; 135 ; 1

Glause, FRE ; 9 ; 143 ; 2

Appelget, LSE ; 8 ; 176 ; 1

Douglass, GI ; 8 ; 174 ; 4

Schejbal, LNE ; 8 ; 81 ; 0

Hruby, LPX ; 8 ; 48 ; 0

Stroh, KEA ; 7 ; 213 ; 4

Howard, LNE ; 7 ; 73 ; 1

McKinsey, LSW ; 7 ; 47 ; 0

Buckman, LHS ; 5 ; 89 ; 0

Jurgensmier, GI ; 5 ; 59 ; 0

Henery, NOR ; 5 ; 55 ; 1

Mlnarik, LSW ; 5 ; 26 ; 1

SCORING ; TD ; FG ; PAT ; 2pt ; Pts

Larson, LE ; 5 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 30

Douglass, GI ; 5 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 30

Stroh, KEA ; 4 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 24

Halleen, LSE ; 4 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 24

Richmond, FRE ; 3 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 18

Maessner, KEA ; 3 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 18

Glause, FRE ; 2 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 12

Baxa, FRE ; 2 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 12

Henery, NOR ; 2 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 12

Merkel, LSW ; 2 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 12

Schneider, LE ; 2 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 12

Francl, GI ; 2 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 12

Aken, GI ; 2 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 12

Dakan, KEA ; 2 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 12

TACKLES ; U-A ; Tot

McCurdy, FRE ; 13-5 ; 18

Stone, FRE ; 11-6 ; 17

Tuioti, LSE ; 2-19 ; 21

Lonergan, LPX ; 15-4 ; 19

Splater, NOR ; 9-13 ; 22

Mangelsen, NOR ; 6-13 ; 19

Rediger, LSE ; 4-15 ; 19

Gifford, LSE ; 3-15 ; 18

Adams, LE ; 7-10 ; 17

Keolavone, GI ; 8-12 ; 20

PUNTING ; No. ; Avg

Lamkins, FRE ; 6 ; 31.5

Chapelle, LPX ; 10 ; 39.3

Mangelsen, NOR ; 10 ; 39.4

Appleget, LSE ; 8 ; 26.7

Hohl, LSW ; 6 ; 38.5

Larson, LE ; 4 ; 45

Johnson, LE ; 4 ; 36.3

Stroh, KEA ; 2 ; 40

Interceptions: 3: Stone, FRE; 2: Lojing, FRE; Hinken, GI; McKinnis, GI.

Not reporting: Lincoln North Star.

AREA LEADERS

RUSHING ; Att ; Yds ; Avg.

Hobbs, McJ ; 22 ; 232 ; 232.0

Noyd, CrC ; 44 ; 550 ; 225.0

Brummett, DOR ; 21 ; 311 ; 155.5

Spohr, ElM ; 38 ; 302 ; 151.0

Denker, DC ; 25 ; 300 ; 150.0

Brees, CEN ; 20 ; 294 ; 147.0

Stebbing, HEA ; 39 ; 294 ; 147.0

Stoner, FiC ; 48 ; 272 ; 136.0

Klover, SOU ; 24 ; 255 ; 127.5

Rathe, STE ; 17 ; 254 ; 127.0

Holsing, TrC ; 37 ; 253 ; 126.5

Haverluck, MER ; 44 ; 229 ; 114.5

Boehr, HEA ; 20 ; 229 ; 114.5

Nieman, WAV ; 33 ; 224 ; 112.0

Hoy, FCSH ; 26 ; 206 ; 103.0

Aldana, LCC ; 41 ; 205 ; 102.5

Luben, WAH ; 25 ; 205 ; 102.5

Lilly, BN ; 35 ; 203 ; 101.5

Koch, LiC ; 28 ; 202 ; 101.0

Worthey, HTRS ; 28 ; 201 ; 100.5

Waldo, LiL ; 48 ; 195 ; 97.5

Firmanik, FAI ; 33 ; 189 ; 94.5

Berrier, LiC ; 49 ; 189 ; 94.5

Canoyer, WAV ; 33 ; 183 ; 91.5

PASSING ; C-A-I ; Yds ; TD

Rhynalds, EB ; 38-63-2 ; 257 ; 3

Oerter, NOR ; 22-37-0 ; 423 ; 3

Jordan, FCSH ; 18-26-1 ; 240 ; 4

Myers, SEW ; 20-38-0 ; 275 ; 4

Darrah, PAL ; 30-49 ; 289 ; 4

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Duitsman, LiL ; 38-58-4 ; 349 ; 3

Stoner, FiC ; 16-39-1 ; 237 ; 2

Ruse, FRE ; 26-50-5 ; 255 ; 3

Waido, WAH ; 17-25-0 ; 227 ; 4

Crandall, BEA ; 8-16-4 ; 193 ; 2

Borzekofski, SOU ; 15-18-0 ; 185 ; 2

Gierhan, CEN ; 12-17-2 ; 229 ; 5

Waring, JCC ; 14-33-5 ; 263 ; 3

Fossenbarger, JB ; 25-40-2 ; 381 ; 4

Kreikemeier, RC ; 14-30-2 ; 222 ; 2

Washburn, AG ; 23-48-1 ; 250 ; 3

Wanamaker, FAI ; 18-30-1 ; 293 ; 3

Siems, TrC ; 11-21-1 ; 183 ; 2

Nash, DES ; 20-29-0 ; 235 ; 3

Miller, SUP ; 19-38-6 ; 244 ; 4

RECEIVING ; No. ; Yds ; TD

Waltke, PAL ; 22 ; 222 ; 4

Hahn, JB ; 16 ; 292 ; 4

Yates, FRE ; 13 ; 162 ; 0

Zager, LiL ; 12 ; 119 ; 0

Hoefs, LiL ; 12 ; 110 ; 1

Wright, EB ; 12 ; 87 ; 0

Brecka, EB ; 12 ; 65 ; 3

Fischer, ThC ; 9 ; 105 ; 2

Hoy, FCSH ; 9 ; 92 ; 2

Ruhnke, DES ; 8 ; 116 ; 2

Roth, DES ; 8 ; 61 ; 0

Healey, SUP ; 7 ; 123 ; 3

Simon, FCSH ; 7 ; 98 ; 3

Dixon, AUB ; 7 ; 59 ; 0

Wetjen, HEA ; 6 ; 131 ; 3

Horne, CEN ; 6 ; 127 ; 3

Cabrales, JCC ; 6 ; 119 ; 1

Walling, WAH ; 6 ; 118 ; 3

Clark, AUB ; 6 ; 103 ; 2

Stroup, SEW ; 6 ; 95 ; 2

Weise, TrC ; 6 ; 95 ; 1

Smith, JB ; 6 ; 58 ; 0

Beethe, EMF ; 6 ; 55 ; 2

SCORING ; TD ; FG ; PAT ; 2pt ; TOT

Lilly, BN ; 12 ; 0 ; 10 ; 0 ; 72

Hoy, FCSH ; 8 ; 0 ; 0 ; 4 ; 56

Brummett, DOR ; 9 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 54

Noyd, CrC ; 9 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 54

Rathe, STE ; 8 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 48

Klover, SOU ; 7 ; 0 ; 0 ; 2 ; 46

Wetjen, HEA ; 6 ; 0 ; 0 ; 2 ; 40

Hahn, JB ; 6 ; 0 ; 0 ; 1 ; 38

Canoyer, WAV ; 5 ; 0 ; 7 ; 0 ; 37

Spohr, ElM ; 6 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 36

Aldana, LCC ; 5 ; 0 ; 0 ; 2 ; 34

Hobbs, McJ ; 5 ; 0 ; 1 ; 0 ; 31

Brees, CEN ; 5 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 30

Luben, WAH ; 5 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 30

Stebbing, HEA ; 3 ; 0 ; 0 ; 5 ; 28

Boehr, HEA ; 4 ; 0 ; 0 ; 1 ; 26

Hausmann, NOR ; 4 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 24

Denker, DC ; 4 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 24

Worthey, HTRS ; 4 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 24

Brecka, EB ; 3 ; 0 ; 0 ; 2 ; 22

McDonald, McJ ; 2 ; 0 ; 1 ; 4 ; 21

Beethe, EMF ; 3 ; 0 ; 0 ; 1 ; 20

Goracke, STE ; 3 ; 0 ; 0 ; 1 ; 20

Rhynalds, EB ; 3 ; 0 ; 0 ; 1 ; 20

Siems, TrC ; 3 ; 0 ; 0 ; 1 ; 20

TACKLES ; U-A ; Tot

Kramer, PAW ; 14-25 ; 39

Zeleny, EMF ; 17-16 ; 33

Worthey, HTRS ; 9-22 ; 31

Kavulak, SEW ; 12-17 ; 29

Lockard, HTRS ; 7-21 ; 28

Sones, MER ; 10-15 ; 25

Meyer, NOR ; 6-19 ; 25

Brecka, EB ; 12-13 ; 25

Brees, CEN ; 14-10 ; 24

Bordovsky, WAH ; 10-14 ; 24

Rhynalds, EB ; 17-7 ; 24

Waltke, TrC ; 10-13 ; 23

Smith, TrC ; 9-14 ; 23

Meybrunn, LEW ; 18-5 ; 23

Kolterman, WAH ; 12-10 ; 22

Waring, JCC ; 10-12 ; 22

Darveau, FCSH ; 8-14 ; 22

Rowell, AUB ; 13-9 ; 22

Bonds, EMF ; 5-17 ; 22

Binder, AUB ; 14-8 ; 22

Erwin, YOR ; 8-14 ; 22

PUNTING ; No. ; Avg

Darnell, AUB ; 3 ; 46

Combs, WC ; 4 ; 41

Boehr, HEA ; 5 ; 38

Liberty, JCC ; 3 ; 37.7

Osborne, PAW ; 9 ; 37.3

Miller, LCC ; 8 ; 36.3

Hardesty, HTRS ; 5 ; 36

Williams NOR ; 6 ; 35.5

Horne, CEN ; 5 ; 35.4

Beethe, EMF ; 5 ; 34.6

Moody, MER ; 10 ; 34.2

Rodriguez, BEA ; 8 ; 34.1

Seibolt, TrC ; 6 ; 34

Bartholomew, YOR ; 9 ; 34

Cole, FAI ; 6 ; 34

Interceptions: 3: Newlin, DOR; Miller, LCC; 2: Noyd, CrC; Dutton, CEN; Waring, JCC; Jacobsen, AG; Kroll, FAI; Nunnekamp, HEA; Schawang, WAV

Fumble recoveries: 3: Lothrop, CRE; 2: Aldana, LCC; Funke, LCC; Jasa, STE; Dutton, CEN; Klecan, DO; Meyer, DO; Salts, SOU

Not reporting: Aquinas, BDS, Nebraska City, Parkview Christian.

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments