{{featured_button_text}}
Grand Island vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.18

Grand Island's Carson Cahoy (second from left) celebrates his touchdown against Lincoln Southwest with teammate Broc Douglass on Friday at Seacrest Field.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING ; Att ; Yds ; Avg.

Halleen, LSE ; 189 ; 1,378 ; 172.3

Maessner, KEA ; 129 ; 955 ; 119.4

Splater, NOR ; 113 ; 636 ; 91

Moore, FRE ; 129 ; 682 ; 85.3

Francl, GI ; 67 ; 444 ; 55.5

Harnly, LSW ; 110 ; 426 ; 53.3

Aken, GI ; 76 ; 424 ; 53

Andreasen, LPX ; 72 ; 422 ; 52.8

Jones, LH ; 100 ; 408 ; 51

Cahoy, GI ; 51 ; 361 ; 45.1

Finder, LPX ; 77 ; 323 ; 40.4

Schneider, LE ; 76 ; 313 ; 39.1

PASSING ; C-A-I ; Yds ; TD

Cooper, FRE ; 109-178-5 ; 1,490 ; 13

Cahoy, GI ; 108-162-0 ; 1,421 ; 12

McGarvie, LNS ; 101-227-5 ; 1,272 ; 8

Monday, NOR ; 110-189-9 ; 1,188 ; 4

Harnly, LSW ; 96-161-7 ; 972 ; 7

Murray, KEA ; 49-98-5 ; 723 ; 10

Walters, LE ; 29-52-1 ; 477 ; 7

Daffer, LSE ; 37-65-4 ; 476 ; 2

Finder, LPX ; 39-71-6 ; 410 ; 5

Lott-Buzby, LHS ; 12-26--3 ; 297 ; 3

Shannon, LSE ; 14-35-0 ; 250 ; 1

RECEIVING ; No. ; Yds ; TD

Douglass, GI ; 39 ; 646 ; 7

Wilson, NOR ; 36 ; 442 ; 1

Glause, FRE ; 32 ; 616 ; 6

McKinsey, LSW ; 29 ; 403 ; 2

Dohren, NOR ; 26 ; 321 ; 2

Richmond, FRE ; 25 ; 329 ; 4

Appelget, LSE ; 22 ; 443 ; 2

Kopplin, LNS ; 20 ; 154 ; 0

Coffey, LNS ; 19 ; 247 ; 1

Francl, GI ; 18 ; 232 ; 2

Jurgensmier, GI ; 17 ; 207 ; 1

Hruby, LPX ; 14 ; 117 ; 0

Wright, LNE ; 13 ; 136 ; 2

SCORING ; TD ; FG ; PAT ; 2pt ; Pts

Halleen, LSE ; 17 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 102

Francl, GI ; 12 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 72

Maessner, KEA ; 11 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 66

Aken, GI ; 9 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 54

Larson, LE ; 9 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 54

Douglass, GI ; 8 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 48

Moore, FRE ; 8 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 48

Mendez, GI ; 1 ; 3 ; 30 ; 0 ; 45

Splater, NOR ; 7 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 42

Arsiaga, LSW ; 7 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 42

Shannon, LSE ; 7 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 42

Dakan, KEA ; 0 ; 3 ; 29 ; 0 ; 38

Glause, FRE ; 6 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 36

Andreasen, LPX ; 6 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 36

Doty, LSE ; 0 ; 1 ; 28 ; 0 ; 31

TACKLES ; U-A ; Tot

Adams, LE ; 44-32 ; 76

Long, NOR ; 26-48 ; 74

Johnson, NOR ; 17-55 ; 72

Kraus, LSE ; 7-62 ; 69

Lonergan, LPX ; 47-18 ; 65

Splater, NOR ; 24-39 ; 63

Newill, FRE ; 44-17 ; 61

Thew, LH ; 31-29 ; 60

Gilsdorf, KEA ; 28-32 ; 60

Springer, LE ; 36-22 ; 58

Hall, LSW ; 20-37 ; 57

Tuioti, LSE ; 4-53 ; 57

Manglesen, NOR ; 22-35 ; 57

Stone, FRE ; 38-18 ; 56

Rediger, LSE ; 13-42 ; 55

Gifford, LSE ; 15-39 ; 54

PUNTING ; No. ; Avg

Kopplin, LNS ; 6 ; 41.3

Larson, LE ; 28 ; 39.1

Pearson, KEA ; 8 ; 39.1

Chapelle, LPX ; 34 ; 37.9

Hohl, LSW ; 31 ; 37.6

Zinniel, LNE ; 23 ; 36.7

Lamkins, FRE ; 14 ; 36.5

Mangelsen, NOR ; 33 ; 34.2

Appleget, LSE ; 27 ; 32.1

Jurgensmier, GI ; 15 ; 29.4

Interceptions: 5: Spethman, LE; 4: Weller, LE; 3: Stone, FRE; Glenn, LE; Appleget, LSE; McKinnis, GI; Lojing, FRE; 2: Weller, LE; Hinken, GI; Leiting, GI; Richter, KEA; Reed, LNS; Long, NOR; Hilhouse, LHS.

Fumbles: 3: Francl, GI; 2: Rudder, FRE; Milius, LSW; Splater, NOR; Kroeker, LE; DeFruiter, LNS; Vyhidal, LHS.

Not reporting: Lincoln Northeast.

AREA LEADERS

RUSHING ; Att ; Yds ; Avg.

Spohr, ElM ; 117 ; 1,203 ; 171.9

Luben, WAH ; 159 ; 1,239 ; 154.9

Denker, DC ; 142 ; 1,183 ; 147.9

Knisley, SEW ; 83 ; 578 ; 144

Brees, CEN ; 135 ; 1,121 ; 140.1

Darrah, PAL ; 141 ; 963 ; 137.6

Lilly, BN ; 134 ; 1,082 ; 135.3

Noyd, CrC ; 117 ; 932 ; 133.1

Klover, SOU ; 122 ; 919 ; 131.3

Nelson, BEA ; 130 ; 1,030 ; 128.8

Loomis, DES ; 92 ; 761 ; 126.8

Stoner, FiC ; 149 ; 844 ; 120.6

Nieman, WAV ; 119 ; 942 ; 117.8

Kitrell, AG ; 123 ; 941 ; 117.6

Aldana, LCC ; 106 ; 689 ; 114.8

Hobbs, McJ ; 47 ; 787 ; 112.4

Rathe, STE ; 96 ; 876 ; 109.5

Haverluck, MER ; 120 ; 752 ; 107.4

Holsing, TrC ; 70 ; 607 ; 101.2

Brummett, DOR ; 82 ; 702 ; 100.3

Schawang, WAV ; 103 ; 757 ; 94.6

PASSING ; C-A-I ; Yds ; TD

Wiedel, ThC ; 105-197-3 ; 1,754 ; 28

Oerter, NOR ; 85-145-2 ; 1,561 ; 11

Willilams, NeC ; 84-158-8 ; 1,438 ; 18

Duitsman, LiL ; 97-148-11 ; 1,243 ; 16

Washburn, AG ; 79-141-4 ; 1,152 ; 14

Rhynalds, EB ; 100-158-6 ; 1,126 ; 12

Gierhan, CEN ; 66-104-9 ; 1,087 ; 8

Darrah, PAL ; 93-165-6 ; 1,001 ; 12

Waring, JCC ; 45-104-8 ; 987 ; 13

Fossenbarger, JB ; 57-94-3 ; 955 ; 19

Miller, SUP ; 63-153-14 ; 845 ; 9

Fye, CRE ; 46-126-4 ; 816 ; 8

Ebeling, DO ; 67-126-8 806 ; 10

Myers, SEW ; 61-108 ; 757 ; 7

Kreikemeier, RC ; 61-145-9 ; 749 ; 8

Waido, WAH ; 61-92-2 ; 729 ; 9

Borzekofski, SOU ; 57-98-3 ; 692 ; 13

Siems, TrC ; 44-71-3 ; 666 ; 14

Crandall, BEA ; 32-62-6 ; 615 ; 7

RECEIVING ; No. ; Yds ; TD

Waltke, PAL ; 59 ; 679 ; 10

Fischer, ThC ; 50 ; 767 ; 11

Brecka, EB ; 41 ; 598 ; 9

Heinrichs, ThC ; 38 ; 783 ; 15

Hahn, JB ; 34 ; 735 ; 17

Zager, LiL ; 31 ; 359 ; 6

Hoefs, LiL ; 31 ; 352 ; 3

Meyer, DO ; 31 ; 255 ; 3

Southard, NeC ; 28 ; 630 ; 8

Schmidt, NOR ; 26 ; 476 ; 2

Horne, CEN ; 25 ; 541 ; 5

Carnie, NOR ; 25 ; 419 ; 4

Healey, SUP ; 25 ; 377 ; 5

Zimmerman, AG ; 25 ; 306 ; 3

Wright, EB ; 25 ; 133 ; 0

Clark, AUB ; 22 ; 335 ; 2

Jakub, MIL ; 22 ; 360 ; 5

Thompson, NeC ; 23 ; 269 ; 3

Tyser, DOR ; 19 ; 299 ; 6

Nelson, RC ; 19 ; 261 ; 2

Weyand, CRE ; 19 ; 191 ; 1

SCORING ; TD ; FG ; PAT ; 2pt ; TOT

Spohr, ElM ; 33 ; 0 ; 0 ; 11 ; 220

Hobbs, McJ ; 31 ; 0 ; 4 ; 0 ; 190

McDonald, McJ ; 19 ; 0 ; 37 ; 11 ; 173

Hahn, JB ; 25 ; 0 ; 0 ; 3 ; 156

Lilly, BN ; 25 ; 0 ; 10 ; 0 ; 150

Luben, WAH ; 24 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 144

Brummett, DOR ; 22 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 132

Hoy, FCSH ; 19 ; 0 ; 0 ; 7 ; 128

Rathe, STE ; 19 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 114

Canoyer, WAV ; 13 ; 0 ; 27 ; 2 ; 107

Denker, DC ; 17 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 102

Drake, ElM ; 13 ; 0 ; 0 ; 11 ; 96

Klover, SOU ; 14 ; 0 ; 0 ; 6 ; 96

Kitrell, AG ; 15 ; 0 ; 0 ; 2 ; 94

Aldana, LCC ; 13 ; 0 ; 0 ; 7 ; 92

Heinrichs, ThC ; 15 ; 0 ; 0 ; 2 ; 90

Haverluck, MER ; 12 ; 0 ; 8 ; 0 ; 88

Noyd, CrC ; 14 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 84

Brees, CEN ; 14 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 84

Siems, TrC ; 12 ; 0 ; 2 ; 3 ; 82

Gierhan, CEN ; 9 ; 0 ; 27 ; 0 ; 81

Fischer, ThC ; 12 ; 0 ; 0 ; 4 ; 80

TACKLES ; U-A ; Tot

Worthey, HTRS ; 45-77 ; 122

Brees, CEN ; 60-47 ; 107

Meyer, NOR ; 38-66 ; 104

Dowding, PAL ; 55-49 ; 104

Kramer, PAW ; 49-53 ; 102

Erwin, YOR ; 29-73 ; 102

Lilly, BN ; 31-70 ; 101

Bordovsky, WAH ; 57-42 ; 99

Firmanik, FAI ; 57-40 ; 97

Brecka, EB ; 45-52 ; 97

Rhynalds, EB ; 53-44 ; 97

Head, FiC ; 25-66 ; 91

Healey, SUP ; 32-59 ; 91

Stauffer, MIL ; 59-30 ; 89

Jurgens, DO ; 33-54 ; 87

Binder, AUB ; 50-37 ; 87

Zager, LiL ; 41-43 ; 84

Spohr, ElM ; 32-52 ; 84

Pope, PAL ; 35-45 ; 80

McLaughlin, ThC ; 35-40 ; 75

Paxton, LiL ; 34-41 ; 75

Ellingson, SEW ; 22-52 ; 74

Ludwig, AG ; 28-46 ; 74

PUNTING ; No. ; Avg

Denker, DC ; 20 ; 45.9

Shanks, SYR ; 10 ; 42.3

Darnell, AUB ; 19 ; 37.9

Miller, LCC ; 17 ; 37.2

Kitrell, AG ; 17 ; 36.6

Horne, CEN ; 12 ; 36

Lundstrom, CrC ; 17 ; 35.6

Bartholomew, YOR ; 27 ; 35

Hamling, SEW ; 14 ; 35

Kolterman, WAH ; 8 ; 34.9

Williams, NOR ; 24 ; 34.5

Seibolt, TrC ; 8 ; 34.5

Moody, MER ; 10 ; 34.2

Rodriguez, BEA ; 19 ; 34.1

Allen, AUB ; 9 ; 34.1

Scdoris, MIL ; 33 ; 34

Combs, WC ; 10 ; 33.8

Meyer, SUP ; 31 ; 33.6

Cole, FAI ; 13 ; 33.5

Interceptions: 6: Wilkinson, McJ; 5: Willey, ElM; 4: Fiegener, FCSH; Newlin, DOR; Zimmerman, WC; Jacobsen, AG; Heinrichs, ThC; Miller, LCC; McDonald, McJ; Sabatka, BN; Schawang, WAV; 3: Waring, JCC; Dorsey, JCC; C. Tatro, FiC; Noyd, CrC; Seim, CrC; Hobbs, McJ; Fossenbarger, JB; Hahn, JB; Johansen, NeC; Darnell, AUB; Clark, AUB; Hoy, FCSH; Simon, FCSH.

Fumble recoveries: 4: Klecan, DO; Kreshel, WC; 3: Lothrop, CRE; Newlin, DOR; Brummett, DOR; Homolka, WC; Bartek, BN; Garrison, TrC; Bouc, EB; Kozal, WAV; Worthey, HTRS; Lockard, HTRS; Wanamaker, FAI; Meyer, NOR.

Not reporting: Aquinas, BDS, Malcolm, Parkview Christian.

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments