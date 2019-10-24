HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING ; Att ; Yds ; Avg.
Halleen, LSE ; 189 ; 1,378 ; 172.3
Maessner, KEA ; 129 ; 955 ; 119.4
Splater, NOR ; 113 ; 636 ; 91
Moore, FRE ; 129 ; 682 ; 85.3
Francl, GI ; 67 ; 444 ; 55.5
Harnly, LSW ; 110 ; 426 ; 53.3
Aken, GI ; 76 ; 424 ; 53
Andreasen, LPX ; 72 ; 422 ; 52.8
Jones, LH ; 100 ; 408 ; 51
Cahoy, GI ; 51 ; 361 ; 45.1
Finder, LPX ; 77 ; 323 ; 40.4
Schneider, LE ; 76 ; 313 ; 39.1
PASSING ; C-A-I ; Yds ; TD
Cooper, FRE ; 109-178-5 ; 1,490 ; 13
Cahoy, GI ; 108-162-0 ; 1,421 ; 12
McGarvie, LNS ; 101-227-5 ; 1,272 ; 8
Monday, NOR ; 110-189-9 ; 1,188 ; 4
Harnly, LSW ; 96-161-7 ; 972 ; 7
Murray, KEA ; 49-98-5 ; 723 ; 10
Walters, LE ; 29-52-1 ; 477 ; 7
Daffer, LSE ; 37-65-4 ; 476 ; 2
Finder, LPX ; 39-71-6 ; 410 ; 5
Lott-Buzby, LHS ; 12-26--3 ; 297 ; 3
Shannon, LSE ; 14-35-0 ; 250 ; 1
RECEIVING ; No. ; Yds ; TD
Douglass, GI ; 39 ; 646 ; 7
Wilson, NOR ; 36 ; 442 ; 1
Glause, FRE ; 32 ; 616 ; 6
McKinsey, LSW ; 29 ; 403 ; 2
Dohren, NOR ; 26 ; 321 ; 2
Richmond, FRE ; 25 ; 329 ; 4
Appelget, LSE ; 22 ; 443 ; 2
Kopplin, LNS ; 20 ; 154 ; 0
Coffey, LNS ; 19 ; 247 ; 1
Francl, GI ; 18 ; 232 ; 2
Jurgensmier, GI ; 17 ; 207 ; 1
Hruby, LPX ; 14 ; 117 ; 0
Wright, LNE ; 13 ; 136 ; 2
SCORING ; TD ; FG ; PAT ; 2pt ; Pts
Halleen, LSE ; 17 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 102
Francl, GI ; 12 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 72
Maessner, KEA ; 11 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 66
Aken, GI ; 9 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 54
Larson, LE ; 9 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 54
Douglass, GI ; 8 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 48
Moore, FRE ; 8 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 48
Mendez, GI ; 1 ; 3 ; 30 ; 0 ; 45
Splater, NOR ; 7 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 42
Arsiaga, LSW ; 7 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 42
Shannon, LSE ; 7 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 42
Dakan, KEA ; 0 ; 3 ; 29 ; 0 ; 38
Glause, FRE ; 6 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 36
Andreasen, LPX ; 6 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 36
Doty, LSE ; 0 ; 1 ; 28 ; 0 ; 31
TACKLES ; U-A ; Tot
Adams, LE ; 44-32 ; 76
Long, NOR ; 26-48 ; 74
Johnson, NOR ; 17-55 ; 72
Kraus, LSE ; 7-62 ; 69
Lonergan, LPX ; 47-18 ; 65
Splater, NOR ; 24-39 ; 63
Newill, FRE ; 44-17 ; 61
Thew, LH ; 31-29 ; 60
Gilsdorf, KEA ; 28-32 ; 60
Springer, LE ; 36-22 ; 58
Hall, LSW ; 20-37 ; 57
Tuioti, LSE ; 4-53 ; 57
Manglesen, NOR ; 22-35 ; 57
Stone, FRE ; 38-18 ; 56
Rediger, LSE ; 13-42 ; 55
Gifford, LSE ; 15-39 ; 54
PUNTING ; No. ; Avg
Kopplin, LNS ; 6 ; 41.3
Larson, LE ; 28 ; 39.1
Pearson, KEA ; 8 ; 39.1
Chapelle, LPX ; 34 ; 37.9
Hohl, LSW ; 31 ; 37.6
Zinniel, LNE ; 23 ; 36.7
Lamkins, FRE ; 14 ; 36.5
Mangelsen, NOR ; 33 ; 34.2
Appleget, LSE ; 27 ; 32.1
Jurgensmier, GI ; 15 ; 29.4
Interceptions: 5: Spethman, LE; 4: Weller, LE; 3: Stone, FRE; Glenn, LE; Appleget, LSE; McKinnis, GI; Lojing, FRE; 2: Weller, LE; Hinken, GI; Leiting, GI; Richter, KEA; Reed, LNS; Long, NOR; Hilhouse, LHS.
Fumbles: 3: Francl, GI; 2: Rudder, FRE; Milius, LSW; Splater, NOR; Kroeker, LE; DeFruiter, LNS; Vyhidal, LHS.
Not reporting: Lincoln Northeast.
AREA LEADERS
RUSHING ; Att ; Yds ; Avg.
Spohr, ElM ; 117 ; 1,203 ; 171.9
Luben, WAH ; 159 ; 1,239 ; 154.9
Denker, DC ; 142 ; 1,183 ; 147.9
Knisley, SEW ; 83 ; 578 ; 144
Brees, CEN ; 135 ; 1,121 ; 140.1
Darrah, PAL ; 141 ; 963 ; 137.6
Lilly, BN ; 134 ; 1,082 ; 135.3
Noyd, CrC ; 117 ; 932 ; 133.1
Klover, SOU ; 122 ; 919 ; 131.3
Nelson, BEA ; 130 ; 1,030 ; 128.8
Loomis, DES ; 92 ; 761 ; 126.8
Stoner, FiC ; 149 ; 844 ; 120.6
Nieman, WAV ; 119 ; 942 ; 117.8
Kitrell, AG ; 123 ; 941 ; 117.6
Aldana, LCC ; 106 ; 689 ; 114.8
Hobbs, McJ ; 47 ; 787 ; 112.4
Rathe, STE ; 96 ; 876 ; 109.5
Haverluck, MER ; 120 ; 752 ; 107.4
Holsing, TrC ; 70 ; 607 ; 101.2
Brummett, DOR ; 82 ; 702 ; 100.3
Schawang, WAV ; 103 ; 757 ; 94.6
PASSING ; C-A-I ; Yds ; TD
You have free articles remaining.
Wiedel, ThC ; 105-197-3 ; 1,754 ; 28
Oerter, NOR ; 85-145-2 ; 1,561 ; 11
Willilams, NeC ; 84-158-8 ; 1,438 ; 18
Duitsman, LiL ; 97-148-11 ; 1,243 ; 16
Washburn, AG ; 79-141-4 ; 1,152 ; 14
Rhynalds, EB ; 100-158-6 ; 1,126 ; 12
Gierhan, CEN ; 66-104-9 ; 1,087 ; 8
Darrah, PAL ; 93-165-6 ; 1,001 ; 12
Waring, JCC ; 45-104-8 ; 987 ; 13
Fossenbarger, JB ; 57-94-3 ; 955 ; 19
Miller, SUP ; 63-153-14 ; 845 ; 9
Fye, CRE ; 46-126-4 ; 816 ; 8
Ebeling, DO ; 67-126-8 806 ; 10
Myers, SEW ; 61-108 ; 757 ; 7
Kreikemeier, RC ; 61-145-9 ; 749 ; 8
Waido, WAH ; 61-92-2 ; 729 ; 9
Borzekofski, SOU ; 57-98-3 ; 692 ; 13
Siems, TrC ; 44-71-3 ; 666 ; 14
Crandall, BEA ; 32-62-6 ; 615 ; 7
RECEIVING ; No. ; Yds ; TD
Waltke, PAL ; 59 ; 679 ; 10
Fischer, ThC ; 50 ; 767 ; 11
Brecka, EB ; 41 ; 598 ; 9
Heinrichs, ThC ; 38 ; 783 ; 15
Hahn, JB ; 34 ; 735 ; 17
Zager, LiL ; 31 ; 359 ; 6
Hoefs, LiL ; 31 ; 352 ; 3
Meyer, DO ; 31 ; 255 ; 3
Southard, NeC ; 28 ; 630 ; 8
Schmidt, NOR ; 26 ; 476 ; 2
Horne, CEN ; 25 ; 541 ; 5
Carnie, NOR ; 25 ; 419 ; 4
Healey, SUP ; 25 ; 377 ; 5
Zimmerman, AG ; 25 ; 306 ; 3
Wright, EB ; 25 ; 133 ; 0
Clark, AUB ; 22 ; 335 ; 2
Jakub, MIL ; 22 ; 360 ; 5
Thompson, NeC ; 23 ; 269 ; 3
Tyser, DOR ; 19 ; 299 ; 6
Nelson, RC ; 19 ; 261 ; 2
Weyand, CRE ; 19 ; 191 ; 1
SCORING ; TD ; FG ; PAT ; 2pt ; TOT
Spohr, ElM ; 33 ; 0 ; 0 ; 11 ; 220
Hobbs, McJ ; 31 ; 0 ; 4 ; 0 ; 190
McDonald, McJ ; 19 ; 0 ; 37 ; 11 ; 173
Hahn, JB ; 25 ; 0 ; 0 ; 3 ; 156
Lilly, BN ; 25 ; 0 ; 10 ; 0 ; 150
Luben, WAH ; 24 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 144
Brummett, DOR ; 22 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 132
Hoy, FCSH ; 19 ; 0 ; 0 ; 7 ; 128
Rathe, STE ; 19 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 114
Canoyer, WAV ; 13 ; 0 ; 27 ; 2 ; 107
Denker, DC ; 17 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 102
Drake, ElM ; 13 ; 0 ; 0 ; 11 ; 96
Klover, SOU ; 14 ; 0 ; 0 ; 6 ; 96
Kitrell, AG ; 15 ; 0 ; 0 ; 2 ; 94
Aldana, LCC ; 13 ; 0 ; 0 ; 7 ; 92
Heinrichs, ThC ; 15 ; 0 ; 0 ; 2 ; 90
Haverluck, MER ; 12 ; 0 ; 8 ; 0 ; 88
Noyd, CrC ; 14 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 84
Brees, CEN ; 14 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 84
Siems, TrC ; 12 ; 0 ; 2 ; 3 ; 82
Gierhan, CEN ; 9 ; 0 ; 27 ; 0 ; 81
Fischer, ThC ; 12 ; 0 ; 0 ; 4 ; 80
TACKLES ; U-A ; Tot
Worthey, HTRS ; 45-77 ; 122
Brees, CEN ; 60-47 ; 107
Meyer, NOR ; 38-66 ; 104
Dowding, PAL ; 55-49 ; 104
Kramer, PAW ; 49-53 ; 102
Erwin, YOR ; 29-73 ; 102
Lilly, BN ; 31-70 ; 101
Bordovsky, WAH ; 57-42 ; 99
Firmanik, FAI ; 57-40 ; 97
Brecka, EB ; 45-52 ; 97
Rhynalds, EB ; 53-44 ; 97
Head, FiC ; 25-66 ; 91
Healey, SUP ; 32-59 ; 91
Stauffer, MIL ; 59-30 ; 89
Jurgens, DO ; 33-54 ; 87
Binder, AUB ; 50-37 ; 87
Zager, LiL ; 41-43 ; 84
Spohr, ElM ; 32-52 ; 84
Pope, PAL ; 35-45 ; 80
McLaughlin, ThC ; 35-40 ; 75
Paxton, LiL ; 34-41 ; 75
Ellingson, SEW ; 22-52 ; 74
Ludwig, AG ; 28-46 ; 74
PUNTING ; No. ; Avg
Denker, DC ; 20 ; 45.9
Shanks, SYR ; 10 ; 42.3
Darnell, AUB ; 19 ; 37.9
Miller, LCC ; 17 ; 37.2
Kitrell, AG ; 17 ; 36.6
Horne, CEN ; 12 ; 36
Lundstrom, CrC ; 17 ; 35.6
Bartholomew, YOR ; 27 ; 35
Hamling, SEW ; 14 ; 35
Kolterman, WAH ; 8 ; 34.9
Williams, NOR ; 24 ; 34.5
Seibolt, TrC ; 8 ; 34.5
Moody, MER ; 10 ; 34.2
Rodriguez, BEA ; 19 ; 34.1
Allen, AUB ; 9 ; 34.1
Scdoris, MIL ; 33 ; 34
Combs, WC ; 10 ; 33.8
Meyer, SUP ; 31 ; 33.6
Cole, FAI ; 13 ; 33.5
Interceptions: 6: Wilkinson, McJ; 5: Willey, ElM; 4: Fiegener, FCSH; Newlin, DOR; Zimmerman, WC; Jacobsen, AG; Heinrichs, ThC; Miller, LCC; McDonald, McJ; Sabatka, BN; Schawang, WAV; 3: Waring, JCC; Dorsey, JCC; C. Tatro, FiC; Noyd, CrC; Seim, CrC; Hobbs, McJ; Fossenbarger, JB; Hahn, JB; Johansen, NeC; Darnell, AUB; Clark, AUB; Hoy, FCSH; Simon, FCSH.
Fumble recoveries: 4: Klecan, DO; Kreshel, WC; 3: Lothrop, CRE; Newlin, DOR; Brummett, DOR; Homolka, WC; Bartek, BN; Garrison, TrC; Bouc, EB; Kozal, WAV; Worthey, HTRS; Lockard, HTRS; Wanamaker, FAI; Meyer, NOR.
Not reporting: Aquinas, BDS, Malcolm, Parkview Christian.