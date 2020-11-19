Healthy or not, Westside's Haberman always ready to play

By the time Cade Haberman hit the Class A state championship football game last season, the Omaha Westside Super-State lineman was pretty beat up.
He played the “Snow Game” loss to Bellevue West in Memorial Stadium with pulled quad muscles in both legs and was still feeling the lingering effects from walking pneumonia that he played through late in the regular season and the early rounds of the playoffs.
According to the 6-foot-3, 280-pound senior Northern Illinois recruit, he has no such issues this week as the No. 2 Warriors (11-0) host No. 4 Elkhorn South (10-1) in the title game at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
“I could barely move in the state finals. … But this week, I’m feeling great and ready to go,” Haberman said.
But that’s his attitude regardless of his physical condition, says Westside coach Brett Froendt.
“Cade’s the toughest football player I’ve ever coached; he’s a Warrior,” Froendt said. “The other night he was laying on the field hurt and he couldn’t move his foot. Got him back to the sidelines and five minutes later, he was back out there playing like nothing happened.”
A year ago, Froendt said Westside wins over Lincoln Southeast and Millard South in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, were in large part to Haberman’s play on the offensive and defensive lines on both sides of the ball, neutralizing Super-Staters on the opposing front.
The challenge is just as daunting Friday. Elkhorn South features 6-9, 300-pound Nebraska recruit and Super-Stater Teddy Prochazka. Haberman is familiar with the Storm linemen after Westside beat Elkhorn South in the regular season in both 2018 and ’19.
It’s one he and his Warrior teammates in the trenches are looking forward to.
“The game will be won between the tackles,” Haberman said. “We have dogs on this team. Our defensive and offensive lines get the short end of the stick when it comes to recognition, and I think we’ll come out with something to prove (Friday night). We love our teammates and we play with a lot of heart.”
Haberman has 60 tackles defensively (including five behind the line of scrimmage), two sacks, four quarterback hurries and a blocked field goal. His blocking offensively has paved the way for one of the state’s most explosive offenses, keyed by North Dakota State quarterback recruit Cole Payton (2,386 yards total offense), junior running back Dominic Rezac (1,276 yards rushing) and a pair of Power Five football athletes in Avante Dickerson (Minnesota) and Koby Bretz (Nebraska) at receiver.
Westside averages 416 yards of total offense per game.
“It’s been fun watching our skilled guys break big play after big play this season,” Haberman said. “It makes our jobs on the line very easy. All we have to do is give them a sliver of room, and they do the rest.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
