Healthy or not, Westside's Haberman always ready to play

The challenge is just as daunting Friday. Elkhorn South features 6-9, 300-pound Nebraska recruit and Super-Stater Teddy Prochazka. Haberman is familiar with the Storm linemen after Westside beat Elkhorn South in the regular season in both 2018 and ’19.

It’s one he and his Warrior teammates in the trenches are looking forward to.

“The game will be won between the tackles,” Haberman said. “We have dogs on this team. Our defensive and offensive lines get the short end of the stick when it comes to recognition, and I think we’ll come out with something to prove (Friday night). We love our teammates and we play with a lot of heart.”

Haberman has 60 tackles defensively (including five behind the line of scrimmage), two sacks, four quarterback hurries and a blocked field goal. His blocking offensively has paved the way for one of the state’s most explosive offenses, keyed by North Dakota State quarterback recruit Cole Payton (2,386 yards total offense), junior running back Dominic Rezac (1,276 yards rushing) and a pair of Power Five football athletes in Avante Dickerson (Minnesota) and Koby Bretz (Nebraska) at receiver.

Westside averages 416 yards of total offense per game.

“It’s been fun watching our skilled guys break big play after big play this season,” Haberman said. “It makes our jobs on the line very easy. All we have to do is give them a sliver of room, and they do the rest.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.