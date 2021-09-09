‘He was everything we thought he’d be’: Koa McIntyre’s six-touchdown day leads No. 1 Bergan to 45-25 win over Lincoln Lutheran

FREMONT — Breaking out from the Archbishop Bergan postgame huddle, Koa and Kade McIntyre were on a mission of their own. With most of the Knight supporters already gone from Midland’s Heedum Field, the McIntyres still had a 10-person cheering section patiently waiting to dish out hugs and high fives.
The McIntyres have celebrated many wins on this field, but few have featured as good of a performance as Koa McIntyre turned in on Thursday night.
Koa McIntyre had a hand in all six of his team’s touchdowns, throwing for four scores, running for one and returning an interception for a pick-six as his efforts led C-2 No. 1 Archbishop Bergan to a 45-25 win over No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran.
Heading into the week, Lincoln Lutheran head coach Greg Nelson knew that stopping McIntyre would be no easy task. Archbishop Bergan (2-0) beat Lutheran (2-1) twice last season,
“He’s a special athlete; he’s a guy who can play 15 yards deep at safety and get over the top, or he can make a stop at one or two yards,” said Nelson. “We knew what he was going in and he was everything we thought he’d be.”
The winning formula for Lutheran to slow down the Knights’ electric offense had to involve running the ball for first downs, and controlling the time of possession. However, space along the line of scrimmage was hard to come by all game long, and Archbishop Bergan’s defensive line pushed Lutheran to throw the ball time and time again.
The Warriors even scored the first touchdown of the game, a 22-yard pass from Josh Duitsman to Jonny Puelz, but the lack of a rushing attack hurt them as the game wore on. Lutheran managed just 73 rushing yards from its 37 attempts.
“They wanted to challenge us to be physical, and we decided to answer that challenge and be physical,” said Archbishop Bergan coach Seth Mruz.
Lutheran’s quick 7-0 lead clearly got Archbishop Bergan’s attention, because the Knights responded by scoring 45 unanswered points. An ill-advised pass from Duitsman under pressure ended up in Koa McIntyre’s waiting arms, and the Wyoming commit flashed some of his Division I potential by taking the interception 57 yards to the house.
McIntyre tacked on passing and rushing scores in the second quarter, and the Knights took a 24-7 lead into halftime. With Lutheran set to receive the second-half kickoff, the Warriors were searching for a quick score that would get them back into the game.
A touchdown was scored just seven seconds into the second half, but it wasn’t in Lincoln Lutheran’s favor. The kickoff nearly went out of bounds, but no Warrior was able to jump on the ball which the Knights recovered. It took just one play for Koa McIntyre to find Kade McIntyre for the 21-yard passing touchdown, and Lincoln Lutheran’s upset hopes quickly faded.
Touchdown passes to Gavin Logemann and an 89-yard back-breaker to Koa McIntyre followed as the Knights controlled the third quarter entirely.
“We were able to start clicking offensively,” Mruz said. “Once we get in a rhythm we feel pretty good about ourselves and it just kind of avalanched from there.”
Garret Hoefs led the Warriors with 115 passing yards and 40 rushing yards, including a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns while Ryan Hager topped the team with 92 receiving yards. Going 1-for-15 on third-down conversions didn’t help Lutheran’s offensive performance, either. It was always going to be a tough challenge against the top-ranked team in Class C-2, and Archbishop Bergan made sure no upsets would be happening this week.
“I was proud of the guys throwing the first punch and having a good first drive, but when a little of adversity hit we folded a little bit,” Nelson said.
Columbus 49, North Star 13
Senior quarterback Brody Mickey threw four touchdown passes to lead the host Discoverers to the victory.
Husker linebacker recruit Ernest Hausmann and Blake Thompson each hauled in two TDs. North Star dropped to 1-3.
