‘He was everything we thought he’d be’: Koa McIntyre’s six-touchdown day leads No. 1 Bergan to 45-25 win over Lincoln Lutheran

FREMONT — Breaking out from the Archbishop Bergan postgame huddle, Koa and Kade McIntyre were on a mission of their own. With most of the Knight supporters already gone from Midland’s Heedum Field, the McIntyres still had a 10-person cheering section patiently waiting to dish out hugs and high fives.

The McIntyres have celebrated many wins on this field, but few have featured as good of a performance as Koa McIntyre turned in on Thursday night.

Koa McIntyre had a hand in all six of his team’s touchdowns, throwing for four scores, running for one and returning an interception for a pick-six as his efforts led C-2 No. 1 Archbishop Bergan to a 45-25 win over No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran.

Heading into the week, Lincoln Lutheran head coach Greg Nelson knew that stopping McIntyre would be no easy task. Archbishop Bergan (2-0) beat Lutheran (2-1) twice last season,

“He’s a special athlete; he’s a guy who can play 15 yards deep at safety and get over the top, or he can make a stop at one or two yards,” said Nelson. “We knew what he was going in and he was everything we thought he’d be.”