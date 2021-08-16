‘He should have a breakout year’: Lincoln Southwest expecting QB Fritton to lead improved offense

“Kyan Consbruck is our slot receiver and I think he’s going to do some big things this year,” Fritton said. “He’s got some great hands and we’re pretty good friends, so that helps with the connection on the field.”

Consbruck is one of four Silver Hawks who donned black jerseys during practice recognizing them as players “who do all the little things right,” according to Sherman. Will Jessup, Bergen Anderson and Matthew Rink were the other three players who have shown consistency over the first week of fall practice, something Sherman expects to continue all season long.

So far, Sherman has been impressed that many players have emerged as solid depth options who will be able to rotate into games. The Silver Hawks plan to limit snaps for their two-way players on one side of the ball, meaning depth will be crucial to the team’s success.

A strong linebacker group of Kallo Evans, Riley Dillon and Jake Leader headlines the Silver Hawk defense, while an improved pass rush could help a lot this fall. With two weeks to go until the Silver Hawks’ season-opener against Gretna, Sherman feels the team has made great progress already with plenty more still left to accomplish.