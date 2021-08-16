‘He should have a breakout year’: Lincoln Southwest expecting QB Fritton to lead improved offense

It’s not easy to be a sophomore starting quarterback in Class A football.
Lincoln Southwest’s Collin Fritton got a crash course in quarterback school last season, where lessons in leadership, game management and decision-making have resulted in a confident junior. Fritton excelled down the stretch in 2020, when he led Southwest to four wins over its last five games, including a record-setting passing performance against Papillion-La Vista.
With that momentum behind him, Southwest coach Andrew Sherman sees even bigger things on the horizon for Fritton this year.
“He’s just one of those guys that doesn’t get rattled very easily and I love that,” Sherman said. “He’s a good leader, he’s obviously a great athlete and we’re going to put more on his plate running the ball this year. He should have a breakout year.”
Fritton carried the ball 64 times last year, but that number should go up in 2021. Fritton said his running ability is one of his greatest strengths at quarterback, and he’s looking forward to being part of Southwest’s rushing attack. The Silver Hawks lose Telo Arsiaga to graduation, but senior Ashton Wright and junior Cal Newell will form a 1-2 punch at running back after getting 40 carries apiece last season.
There’s also talent at wide receiver, despite Southwest losing its top four leaders in receptions from last season. Juniors Jack Baptista and Tairen Rahe are set to step up, as is senior Kyan Consbruck, who caught just two passes last year but was a standout performer at Monday’s practice.
“Kyan Consbruck is our slot receiver and I think he’s going to do some big things this year,” Fritton said. “He’s got some great hands and we’re pretty good friends, so that helps with the connection on the field.”
Consbruck is one of four Silver Hawks who donned black jerseys during practice recognizing them as players “who do all the little things right,” according to Sherman. Will Jessup, Bergen Anderson and Matthew Rink were the other three players who have shown consistency over the first week of fall practice, something Sherman expects to continue all season long.
So far, Sherman has been impressed that many players have emerged as solid depth options who will be able to rotate into games. The Silver Hawks plan to limit snaps for their two-way players on one side of the ball, meaning depth will be crucial to the team’s success.
A strong linebacker group of Kallo Evans, Riley Dillon and Jake Leader headlines the Silver Hawk defense, while an improved pass rush could help a lot this fall. With two weeks to go until the Silver Hawks’ season-opener against Gretna, Sherman feels the team has made great progress already with plenty more still left to accomplish.
“Everybody’s battling and jockeying to move up the totem pole and it’s been a really good week,” Sherman said. “Our depth is good and I think we’ve even developed a little bit more than we thought going into the year.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7