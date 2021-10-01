‘He’s a special guy’: Behind Koa McIntyre, top-ranked Bergan provides a resounding answer for C-2

FREMONT — With every passing second, the Archbishop Bergan postgame huddle grew bigger and bigger.
First, it was the students who came over to join their classmates in celebration following the school’s homecoming game. Then came the parents, the younger siblings and grandparents alike as the huddle exceeded 200 members by the time head coach Seth Mruz addressed his team.
There’s plenty of happiness to go around an Archbishop Bergan football team which has been the state-title favorite in Class C-2 all season after a runner-up finish last year. Their starting quarterback, Koa McIntyre, is certainly the best player in his class, but the question still remained — are the Knights the best team in Class C-2?
On Friday night at Heedum Field, the answer was a resounding yes. No. 3 Aquinas' stellar defense that hadn’t given up more than 28 points entering the game was gashed for 33 points in the first half alone. Behind a five-touchdown game from McIntyre, the top-ranked Knights cruised to a comfortable 40-0 victory.
With team strengths defensively and in the run game, Aquinas (4-2) knew it needed to pick up first down, keep the ball and run down the clock. However, it only took one play for the Monarchs’ hopes of a low-scoring struggle to be dashed. McIntyre took the game’s first snap 63 yards for a rushing touchdown and the Knights never looked back from there.
“He’s a special guy and a special player,” said Mruz. “You kind of always preach that big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games, and the first play of the game he goes out there and makes a play.”
McIntyre picked apart the Aquinas defense for a pair of long touchdown passes to younger brother Kade McIntyre, whose 6-foot-4 size stood out above the entire Monarch defense. Both McIntyres play on defense as well, meaning that the defensive shutout meant just as much as their offensive performance.
Now winners of 15-straight regular-season games, Archbishop Bergan (6-0) hasn’t faced a serious four-quarter challenge all season. Its closest game in terms of the final score, a 45-25 win over Lincoln Lutheran, still involved a 17-point halftime lead for the Knights. Every second half has been comfortable for the Knights this season, a credit to a defense which is now allowing just 8.7 points per game.
“We just brought in good confidence and physicality was our mentality the whole game,” Koa McIntyre said. “We just keep grinding every day and getting better.”
The fact that the Knights might still have room to grow should terrify the rest of Class C-2.
Aquinas, a top-five team in its own right, failed to record a first down on each of its three possessions and never crossed midfield during the first half. Head coach Ron Mimick said that the better team won the game, and it was hard for him not to envision the damage a player like McIntyre could do in his run-based offense.
“He makes good plays and he’s a really, really good football player,” Mimick said.
McIntyre now has 15 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns over six games, and the senior has hardly played during the fourth quarter of the Knights’ blowout wins. From the game’s first snap, it was clear that McIntyre is at a level that most C-2 defenses can only hope to contain, but not stop.
Having passed their toughest regular-season test, Archbishop Bergan’s path to state glory is clear. But, as Mruz points out, staying healthy is going to be imperative down the stretch.
As long as the Knights have their star quarterback on the field, almost no one in the state can keep up with them.
“He has a knack for making plays when we need them, he’s a leader, a tough kid and he really stepped up tonight,” Mruz said.
