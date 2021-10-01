‘He’s a special guy’: Behind Koa McIntyre, top-ranked Bergan provides a resounding answer for C-2

“He’s a special guy and a special player,” said Mruz. “You kind of always preach that big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games, and the first play of the game he goes out there and makes a play.”

McIntyre picked apart the Aquinas defense for a pair of long touchdown passes to younger brother Kade McIntyre, whose 6-foot-4 size stood out above the entire Monarch defense. Both McIntyres play on defense as well, meaning that the defensive shutout meant just as much as their offensive performance.

Now winners of 15-straight regular-season games, Archbishop Bergan (6-0) hasn’t faced a serious four-quarter challenge all season. Its closest game in terms of the final score, a 45-25 win over Lincoln Lutheran, still involved a 17-point halftime lead for the Knights. Every second half has been comfortable for the Knights this season, a credit to a defense which is now allowing just 8.7 points per game.

“We just brought in good confidence and physicality was our mentality the whole game,” Koa McIntyre said. “We just keep grinding every day and getting better.”

The fact that the Knights might still have room to grow should terrify the rest of Class C-2.