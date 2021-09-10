‘He kind of carried us’: Bohy's gritty play leads Thunderbolts past upstart Links in 2OT thriller

With Lincoln High off to its best start since 2017, there was hardly a seat to be found inside Beechner Athletic Complex on Friday.
Lincoln High won just two games between the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined, meaning this year’s 2-0 start provided a much-needed boost to the program. “Surfin’ our way to victory,” read a sign in front of the Lincoln High student section, but the waves were more bumpy than calm for the Links this week.
Lincoln Pius X arrived in search of its first win of the year, and the Thunderbolts got what they came for, a 28-21 double-overtime win over Lincoln High.
Pius X (1-2) followed the same formula that kept it in close games against Lincoln East and Grand Island: a stingy defense and a smash-mouth rushing attack that got stronger as the game went on. Cole Skorupa and Marcus Dustin contributed to the Thunderbolts’ 284 total rushing yards, but no player made a bigger impact on the game than junior running back Matt Bohy.
Bohy’s physical, downhill running led to him picking up several key first downs as he finished with 175 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner.
“He kind of carried us right there,” said Pius X quarterback Tyrus Petsche.
“Matt did a great job; he’s a pretty strong kid and he wrestles, which always lends itself well to football,” said Pius X coach Ryan Kearney. “I think Matt will probably agree his guys up front did a great job of pushing their guys, too.”
Indeed, Pius X’s offensive and defensive lines made their presence felt throughout the game. Lincoln High (2-1) did very little with its designed run plays, instead relying on senior quarterback Ja Reese Lott-Buzby to scramble for big gains. Lott-Buzby delivered a pair of rushing touchdowns during regulation, and he came up big once again in overtime.
Facing a fourth-and-goal with the game on the line, the Links ran a trick play where Adonis Hutchinson took the direct snap, and a teammate pitched the ball to Lott-Buzby. Off-balance and with three Thunderbolts in his face, the quarterback found junior wide receiver Beni Ngoyi for a spectacular touchdown and a 21-14 lead.
Pius X had hardly passed the ball all game long, but Petsche was just as ready for his chance. The junior quarterback tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end James Frank, something that re-ignited the team’s confidence.
“We’re a team and we never had a doubt that we were (not) going to lose; it was just regular stuff,” Petsche said.
Indeed, Bohy quickly tacked on another touchdown before the Thunderbolt defense successfully defended its end zone to pick up their first win of the season. With the prospect of a 3-0 start to the season, it was a crushing defeat for the Lincoln High players who slowly walked off the field with their heads held low.
Meanwhile, the Thunderbolts joined their student section with jubilation that Kearney hopes will continue into the coming days. The 14 points scored over four quarters matched their total from each of the previous two games, but Pius X clearly has an identity for itself this season.
As Bohy demonstrated, simply fighting goes a long way on Friday nights.
“I loved it; all year we’ve had great fight,” Kearney said. “We tightened some things up in the second half and in the fourth quarter, and we executed enough to get out of here with a win. Playing at this level is not easy, so they need to enjoy it, but we certainly have to have the attitude that we need to get better in practice starting tomorrow.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7