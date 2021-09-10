‘He kind of carried us’: Bohy's gritty play leads Thunderbolts past upstart Links in 2OT thriller

With Lincoln High off to its best start since 2017, there was hardly a seat to be found inside Beechner Athletic Complex on Friday.

Lincoln High won just two games between the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined, meaning this year’s 2-0 start provided a much-needed boost to the program. “Surfin’ our way to victory,” read a sign in front of the Lincoln High student section, but the waves were more bumpy than calm for the Links this week.

Lincoln Pius X arrived in search of its first win of the year, and the Thunderbolts got what they came for, a 28-21 double-overtime win over Lincoln High.

Pius X (1-2) followed the same formula that kept it in close games against Lincoln East and Grand Island: a stingy defense and a smash-mouth rushing attack that got stronger as the game went on. Cole Skorupa and Marcus Dustin contributed to the Thunderbolts’ 284 total rushing yards, but no player made a bigger impact on the game than junior running back Matt Bohy.

Bohy’s physical, downhill running led to him picking up several key first downs as he finished with 175 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner.

“He kind of carried us right there,” said Pius X quarterback Tyrus Petsche.