First-year Norris head football coach Ty Twarling is installing what he calls a “spread power” offense.
Senior all-state running back and state track sprint champion Ashton Hausmann is hoping the Titans’ array of wide receivers and returning starting quarterback Aidan Oerter will create running gaps for himself.
“It (the offense) fits Aidan’s skillset and we have the experience at receiver to do it,” said Hausmann, a 6-foot, 210-pound Nebraska walk-on recruit who rushed for 1,000 yards despite being injured and missing two games last fall. He then won the Class B 100-meter gold medal at state track in May and anchored Norris’ state championship 400 relay.
“A lot of it will be getting the athletes the ball in space and let them do their thing.”
Oerter, a 6-2, 185-pound senior, passed for 1,073 yards and rushed for 355 more last season. Among the nine starters back on offense is a group of tall wide receivers led by seniors Ethan Schmidt, Connor Price and Noah Van Brocklin and juniors Matt Medill and CJ Hood.
“We’ve got the best of both worlds offensively,” said Twarling, who was the athletic director at Cross County when he accepted the Norris position last spring. Twarling has also been an assistant at Gretna and the head coach at Cross County.
“Our wide receivers are all like 6-3 and 6-4. They’ll create match-up problems and we need to utilize their strengths,” Twarling added. “And Ashton is a big back with great vision and speed. I can’t wait to see him when we’re able to spread the field and give him lanes to run in.”
When the Titans want to load up the backfield and go with power, Twarling will have 225-pound junior Dylan Meyer in front of Hausmann to clear a path.
Hausmann will also be a factor defensively as an outside linebacker, a responsibility he’ll take seriously since Nebraska projects him to be a safety when he gets to campus next season.
“Hopefully I won’t have to sit out any defensive series this season,” Hausmann said. “I want to get as much experience and get as technically sound as possible on defense.”
Norris, 5-5 last season, is one of the most experienced teams in Class B this season with 20 seniors on the roster. Hausmann said this is the season he and his classmates have been waiting for since middle school.
“We didn’t lose a game in middle school from sixth grade to freshman year, so we have pretty high hopes this season,” Hausmann said. “That’s been a goal since we were seventh graders, win a state championship while in high school. I’m very confident that we can get it done this year.”
Norris opens the season at home Aug. 30 against Beatrice.