The first 25 minutes of the six-man state high school football final between No. 1 Harvard and No. 2 McCool Junction resembled a heavyweight fight that lived up to its billing.
The teams traded touchdowns throughout the first half, as both the Cardinals and Mustangs scored three TDs before Harvard ran away in the second half to win 50-33.
Harvard quarterback Noah Okraska had two touchdown passes in the first half -- a 6-yard pass to David Reazola and Ethan Piper's 41-yard snag -- while McCool Junction's Dana Hobbs countered with a pair of scoring scampers from the pocket. Chase Wilkinson accounted for the Mustangs' other touchdown of the half on a 1-yard rush.
The back-and-forth battle picked up right where it left off in the second half, which opened with Harvard leading 22-19, as the Cardinals scored on Okraska's 6-yard pass to Piper to open a 30-19 advantage with 6:56 left in the third quarter. But the Mustangs again responded with Wilkinson, who punched it into the end zone less than 2 minutes later for another 1-yard score to trim the Harvard lead to 30-27.
That was as close as McCool Junction would get.
Harvard duo Ben and Noah Okraska teamed for a critical conversion on fourth-and-16 for a 27-yard touchdown to extend the Cardinals' lead to 38-27 with 3:08 left in the third.
Harvard scored in the opening moments of the fourth -- Piper's third touchdown of the game -- to extend the lead to 44-27, a lead the Mustangs never really challenged.
Harvard finishes the season 12-0, while McCool Junction ends at 11-1.