Lincoln Southwest quarterback Laken Harnly knew getting past Lincoln East’s defense would be a difficult hurdle to clear.
The senior ended up scoring two touchdowns and the Silver Hawk defense registered their second shutout of the season in a 13-0 victory over the Spartans before 4,143 spectators at Seacrest Field Friday night.
About the only thing wrong Harnly did was try to jump over a East defender toward the end of a 17-yard run in the second quarter. Quarterbacks are not allowed to hurdle players in high school football, so he was flagged for a 15-yard personal foul.
“I had no idea that was illegal, I won’t be doing that anymore,” said the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Harnly, who finished with 79 yards rushing. “We knew it was going to be a defensive battle. East always comes out hitting you hard and being extremely physical. We had to hit them just as hard and be just as physical.”
Southwest (2-1) limited East to 83 total yards and had nine tackles behind the line of scrimmage. An interception led to a third-quarter touchdown.
“Our defense came up strong in key moments tonight,” Southwest coach Andrew Sherman said. “Those guys are in attack mode all the time and really playing well.”
Both teams missed field goal attempts in a first half dominated by defense before Southwest finally broke through with 13 seconds remaining when Harnly scored on a 7-yard run.
Harnly, who had 59 yards on 12 carries in the first half, started right on the play, backtracked under pressure, then took off left to beat the rest of the Spartan defense to the corner of the end zone.
Harnly completed passes of 8 yards each to Tristan Mlnarik and Nolan Milius in the drive and rushed for another 23.
“Getting that touchdown right before half was huge in terms of momentum,” Harnly said. “I think that set the tone for the third quarter.”
Harnly added a 1-yard TD run to produce the final score one play after a 34-yard interception return by Dakota Harders midway through the third quarter.
In the first quarter, Harnly connected with Matthew Rink for 29 yards and another one of six yards to the sophomore tight end to get as close as the 20 yard line before the Silver Hawks missed a 37-yard field goal.
The Spartans (2-1) missed a 36-yard field goal with 8:42 left in the second period. An 11-yard pass from Austin Schneider to Cole Weller and a 15-yard Southwest penalty for a late hit out of bounds helped East move from its 42 to the Southwest 18.
Both teams’ defenses played well in the first 24 minutes as Southwest had 132 total yards at intermission and East managed just 41. Luke Spethman intercepted three passes for the Spartans, including a third quarter pick that stopped a Southwest scoring threat after the Silver Hawks’ Milius recovered an East fumble at the Spartan 23.
The Silver Hawks finished with 210 total yards.
“Southwest hammered us up front and we couldn’t get anything going offensively,” East coach John Gingery said. “They (Southwest) just never let us get anything established offensively and we put ourselves in a hole with turnovers.”