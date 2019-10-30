If Nick Halleen had stayed at Lincoln Northeast for his senior year, Isaac Gifford might be a 1,000-yard rusher heading into the playoffs for the Lincoln Southeast football team.
Gifford, however, knows another scenario might’ve played out. He could be on the sidelines injured, like he was last season when the Knights reached the quarterfinals of the Class A playoffs. The senior suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7 carrying the ball against Lincoln Pius X.
“There’s probably a good chance I’d be pretty beat up by this point of the season if Nick wasn’t here,” said Gifford, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety who has scholarship offers from Oregon State, Wyoming, Army, New Mexico State, Northern Iowa and North Dakota State to play defense. He’s waiting to see if Nebraska ends up offering him a scholarship like the Huskers did with his older brother, Luke, who now plays linebacker for the Cowboys.
Isaac Gifford intends to graduate in December and begin his college career in the upcoming spring semester.
Gifford has 233 yards rushing on just 25 carries (9.3 yards per carry) and four touchdowns, and for him, that’s plenty. The lighter workload offensively has allowed him to stay mentally focused and physically fresh on defense.
“Honestly, I’m glad Nick’s getting all the carries and I’m able to watch him on the sidelines break all those tackles,” Gifford said.
Halleen’s physical style of running and the massive offensive line in front of him headlined by Nebraska walk-on offensive tackle recruit Xavier Trevino (6-2, 290) immediately challenges opponents’ strength and toughness on defense.
The 5-10, 205-pound Halleen has battered the opposition for 1,429 yards (7.3 yards per carry) and 20 touchdowns. He put together consecutive games of 227, 203 and 219 yards in wins against Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Westside and Lincoln East, respectively.
In the first meeting against Omaha North (Southeast’s first-round opponent Friday at Seacrest Field), Halleen finished with 189 yards on 34 carries and a pair of TDs in the Knights’ 24-7 win Sept. 26.
“Thanks goodness I haven’t had to tackle him (Halleen) in practice,” Gifford said. “I’m kind of glad our scout-team defense has to deal with him.”
Halleen decided to make the move to Southeast after Rocket head coach Shane Zimmerman took a job in Colorado in late March after just one season, giving Halleen three different head coaches in three years.
“I didn’t want to go through another rebuilding process again,” Halleen said.
He ended up transferring to a school that returned 14 starters and offered no guarantees in term of either position or playing time.
“I was worried how I would fit in here and whether I would be accepted, and my teammates made me feel welcome the first day I was here for summer workouts,” Halleen said. “They’ve been awesome.”
Despite a 1,000-yard season at Northeast last season and now almost 1,500 yards through nine games at Southeast this year, Halleen has no college scholarship offers. He was invited by the Huskers to attend the Indiana game for a visit Saturday, but has not been extended a preferred walk-on spot in 2020.
“The No. 1 goal right now is to help Southeast win a state championship, but getting schools (colleges) to notice me, that’s also a big motivator right now,” said Halleen, who could also be a linebacker in college after making 48 tackles as a junior at Northeast.
It’s been difficult for Gifford to rack up big defensive statistics with the way Southeast’s front seven has performed this season. Gifford has 55 tackles, 22 less than he had in seven games in 2018.
Jackson Kraus leads the Knights in tackles with 71, with fellow senior linebacker Ryan Rediger not far behind with 59. Transfer Teivis Tuioti, a 6-2, 290-pound senior, has 60 stops at defensive tackle. Tuioti, the son of Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, is a Division I college prospect.
“It’s been fun to watch those guys just destroy people in front of me,” Gifford said.
Southeast coach Ryan Gottula says both Gifford and Halleen have had seasons deserving of college recruiting attention. During the offseason, Gifford posted some of the best testing results in Southeast history, combining 4.55 speed in the 40-yard dash with a 38-inch vertical jump, a bench press of 305 pounds and squat of 425.
“They’re both really good football players and good teammates who are all about the team first,” Gottula said. “I’m not sure there’s a back out there who runs harder than Nick, and he’s been a great complement to the linemen we have in front of him.
“Isaac doesn’t have the stats he had last year because of how well our line and linebackers have played, but every time it’s come to him, he’s been ready and made the play,” Gottula added. “He’s a smart player who’s extremely physical and fast.”