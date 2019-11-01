The Lincoln Southeast football team hopes Omaha North coach Larry Martin’s assessment is spot-on.
“They play a lot like our state championship teams,” Martin said after No. 5 Southeast’s 35-10 win over the Vikings in the first round of the Class A playoffs Friday night at Seacrest Field.
It was the Knights’ second victory of the season over North, also winning 24-7 in Week 5.
“They’re a physical, hard-nosed football team that’s well-coached and play the right way,” added Martin, whose North teams won state titles in 2013, ’14 and ’17. “Their offensive and defensive lines just control things up front and their backs run hard.”
The 9-1 Knights advance to the quarterfinals Friday at Seacrest Field against No. 7 Omaha Westside. Southeast defeated Westside 22-17 at Seacrest in Week 3.
Against a North defense stacking the box to stop the run, Lincoln Southeast's Nick Halleen rushed for 127 yards on 34 carries and scored three touchdowns, sparking a ground game that finished with 249 yards.
“Their linebackers were only 2 yards off the line (of scrimmage), and it didn’t matter, the line was still opening holes and giving me room to run,” Halleen said about the offensive front of Carter West, Tristan Allen, Carson Stoner, Teivis Tuioti, Xavier Trevino and tight end Barrett France.
Halleen also had 74 receiving yards in the first half, all off which derived from shovel passes in the backfield -- a play installed this week.
“When the linebackers are really flowing like North’s were tonight, that play just opens up,” Halleen said.
Southeast set the tone with its first possession of the game, driving 69 yards in eight plays with Halleen finishing it with a 1-yard touchdown run.
“We wanted a fast start, and the offense came out and executed in the first half,” said Southeast coach Ryan Gottula, whose team had 257 yards of total offense in the first 24 minutes.
“We thought if we could get the lead, we could lean on our running game to put it away in the second half.”
Midway through the opening period, a 27-yard fumble return by Keshaun Williams put Omaha North (4-6) at the Southeast 20. The Knights defense stiffened, and the Vikings settled for a 33-yard field goal by Frank Maya to trim the deficit to 7-3.
The Knights answered by scoring on their next two possessions. A 34-yard shovel pass from Shadon Shannon to Halleen started a 71-yard march which ended on a 21-yard TD run around left end by Isaac Gifford.
Another Shannon to Halleen shovel pass, this one 31 yards, was the big play that set up Halleen for his second TD run -- a 4-yarder which gave Southeast its 21-3 halftime advantage with 5:36 left in the second quarter.
Halleen had 80 of Southeast’s 172 yards rushing in the first 24 minutes.
North cut the deficit to 21-10 on its first possession of the second half on a 32-yard TD pass from Darius Hagan to Keshaun Williams. Southeast answered back with a 36-yard scoring strike from Coleby Daffer to Issac Appleget over two defenders in the end zone on third-and-15 to make it 28-10 with 5:18 left in the third quarter.
“That was a great catch by Isaac and a well-thrown ball by Coleby,” Gottula said. “If you give Isaac (Appleget) enough opportunities, he’s going to make a play.”
A 2-yard run by Halleen closed out the scoring with 4:36 left in the game. The Vikings, who start just one senior on the offensive line and no seniors on the defensive front, got as close as the Southeast 1 in the final minute before turning the ball over on downs.