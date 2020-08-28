Halfback pass caps dominant first half for No. 2 Aquinas in win against No. 8 Bishop Neumann

WAHOO — Aquinas’ John Prochaska and Caleb Thege hooked up on a touchdown on the final play of the first half that had the crowd buzzing at halftime of the Aquinas-Bishop Neumann game on Friday.
That capped a dominating first half for Class C-2 second-rated Aquinas in a 27-13 win against No. 8 Bishop Neumann in the first game of the season for both teams.
Aquinas led 21-0 after the first half. The Monarchs did that by converting two fourth-downs in a scoring drive on its first drive of the season, and on defense holding Neumann to just two first-downs in the first half.
The biggest play was the last play of the half, when Prochaska threw a halfback pass to his quarterback, Thege, for a 27-yard TD.
That was the first time Prochaska has thrown a TD pass in a varsity game.
“That’s a good feeling, dropping that ball into the receivers hands, and hearing that crowd roar,” Prochaska said.
Prochaska was nervous when he heard the play call, because everyone really wanted to score one more time before halftime.
“It was just a throwback pass and that guy came up on me and I came around the other way and my quarterback was wide open in the end zone and I just threw it to him,” Prochaska said.
While Neumann probably expected Aquinas to pass in that situation, Aquinas coach Ron Mimick says the Monarchs can usually complete their passes because nobody in the world sees it coming.
“We were fortunate it worked,” Mimick said. “We only throw it about once a year, and worked. We don’t throw it much. And usually when we throw it it’s a good one because we don’t throw it a lot.”
Aquinas finished with 305 yards rushing, and passed for 52 yards. Kyle Napier and Prochaska each rushed for 78 yards, and fullback Michael Andel rushed for 66 yards.
Thege both caught and ran for touchdowns. Napier and Andel had short runs for Aquinas’ other scores.
Aquinas led 27-0 before Bishop Neumann found some success in the passing game that led to two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes of the game. Spencer Wiese and Andrew Wyllie each ran for a TD for the Cavaliers.
Aquinas went 8-3 last year and reached the state quarterfinals. This year some people are thinking maybe this is the season the program gets its ninth state title.
How does Mimcik feel after Week 1?
“Guarded optimism,” he said. “Usually we improve a lot because our interior offensive line blocking is really complex.”
In Wahoo there wasn’t a requirement due to COVID-19 that fans had to be related to a player to attend, but attendance was capped at 1,500 and fans were required to wear a mask. Many fans spread out and sat in lawn chairs or watched from the back of pickup trucks parked hear the field.
Everybody was happy to have high school sports back.
“I’m happy we get to be out here,” Prochaska said. “With (COVID-19) you never know when it’s going to end, so you just got to make every game worth it.”
