Halfback pass caps dominant first half for No. 2 Aquinas in win against No. 8 Bishop Neumann

While Neumann probably expected Aquinas to pass in that situation, Aquinas coach Ron Mimick says the Monarchs can usually complete their passes because nobody in the world sees it coming.

“We were fortunate it worked,” Mimick said. “We only throw it about once a year, and worked. We don’t throw it much. And usually when we throw it it’s a good one because we don’t throw it a lot.”

Aquinas finished with 305 yards rushing, and passed for 52 yards. Kyle Napier and Prochaska each rushed for 78 yards, and fullback Michael Andel rushed for 66 yards.

Thege both caught and ran for touchdowns. Napier and Andel had short runs for Aquinas’ other scores.

Aquinas led 27-0 before Bishop Neumann found some success in the passing game that led to two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes of the game. Spencer Wiese and Andrew Wyllie each ran for a TD for the Cavaliers.

Aquinas went 8-3 last year and reached the state quarterfinals. This year some people are thinking maybe this is the season the program gets its ninth state title.

How does Mimcik feel after Week 1?

“Guarded optimism,” he said. “Usually we improve a lot because our interior offensive line blocking is really complex.”