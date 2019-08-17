Ty Hahn is the only starter left from Johnson-Brock’s 13-0, Class D-2 state championship team from a year ago.
He obviously can’t do it all in a team sport like football, and opposing defenses will be geared to stop him. But Eagles coach Mitch Roberts wants to push his all-state star as far as he can go in that direction.
“We’ll have to move him around to create more opportunities for him to break big plays for us,” said Roberts, who indicated Hahn will likely play middle linebacker defensively instead of safety. “We’ll split him out (at wide receiver), move him into the backfield like we did at times last year and have him take some direct snaps in a wildcat formation.”
Roberts senses his star is ready for the extra work both physically on the field and being the team leader off of it.
“He’s looking forward to the challenge,” the coach said. “He’s hungry this year to lead a new bunch of guys to the same kind of success we’ve had the last two years. Ty’s gotten guys in the weight room and has set a good example for them.”
Hahn almost started his football career as a lineman because in the Johnson youth football program in sixth grade "there was a 125-pound limit to carry the ball and I weighed 126 or 127 at that time," he said.
“I was a running back through junior high, then they moved me to receiver my freshman year because they could see I was pretty fast,” Hahn added.
By proving his physical talent at offseason college camps and shoe company combines and learning the 11-man game along the way, Hahn has been able to emerge from the relative obscurity of playing eight-man football and become a Division I recruit.
He entered the summer, however, with a pulled hamstring that wouldn’t allow him to compete in either the district or state track meets. That didn’t stop either Nebraska or Northwestern from putting him high on their recruiting boards with both schools possibly offering him sometime this fall.
Hahn, however, is ready to put all the recruiting aside for now and focus on his high school season.
“Whatever the team needs me to do to help win a game,” Hahn said when asked what his role might look like this season. “It’s been great to see how hard our younger guys have worked this summer to get ready. You can tell they don’t want a down year.”