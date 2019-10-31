JOHNSON — Johnson-Brock football coach Mitch Roberts expected a dogfight in the defending state champion’s Class D-2 first-round playoff game Thursday with Wynot, a physical running team that defies their sub .500 record because of the Blue Devils’ difficult schedule.
Except for maybe one factor.
“We have Ty,” Roberts said.
The Blue Devils got the full display from Ty Hahn, the senior all-state wide receiver and Division I college prospect. The 6-foot-2 Hahn caught 12 passes from sophomore quarterback Caleb Fossenbarger for 250 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 4 Johnson-Brock to a 62-14 victory to improve to 7-2.
The Eagles will play Wednesday in the second round against either No. 7 Plainview or Randolph.
“I love this time of year, playoffs are the best part,” said Hahn, who has a scholarship offer from Wyoming and recruiting interest from both Northwestern and Nebraska in addition to a number of FCS scholarship options.
“I was very focused today,” added Hahn, the only returning starter from last year’s 13-0 state title team. “I love playing with these guys and I want to keep this going as long as possible.”
Hahn and Fossenbarger, the younger brother of last year’s all-state quarterback Cole Fossenbarger, did most of their damage in the first half when the Eagles soared to a 54-8 lead at intermission.
Despite being double-covered, Hahn continually went up over defenders to haul in long passes from Caleb Fossenbarger. He had nine catches for 209 yards at halftime, while the sophomore quarterback threw for 244 of his 290 yards in the first 24 minutes.
Both of Hahn’s TD catches came in the first half: a 12-yard reception late in the first quarter and a 55-yarder just before halftime where he caught a ball over the middle, eluded two defenders, then won the foot race to the end zone.
After completing his last 13 passes of the first half, Fossenbarger finished 17 of 22 for 290 yards and five touchdowns. He also scored on a pair of runs and used his feet several times to escape the Wynot rush and find Hahn downfield.
“Ty is such a great athlete, any ball I throw up there he can catch,” Fossenbarger said. “He saves my butt many times when I make a bad throw and he somehow finds a way to come down with it.”
Johnson-Brock’s defense was also a factor, recovering four Blue Devil fumbles and also intercepting a pass.
“Our guys did a good job swarming to the ball, punching it out and then getting on it,” said Roberts, whose team’s two losses are to D-1 No. 5 Elmwood-Murdock in the season opener and D-2 No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart in the final regular season game. “Turnovers are the name of the game this time of year, and we need to continue being opportunistic like we were today.”
This was Wynot’s fourth loss to a top-10 team after falling to No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis, No. 3 Bloomfield and No. 7 Plainview during the regular season. Anthony Haberman scored the Blue Devils’ first touchdown on a 2-yard run in the second quarter and teammate Hunter Heimes accounted for the final points of the game with a 3-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.