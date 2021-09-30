 Skip to main content
HAC and area football statistical leaders, 9/29
HAC and area football statistical leaders, 9/29

Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southeast, 9.23

Lincoln Southeast's Max Buettenback finds a gap in the Lincoln East defensive line in the first quarter Thursday at Seacrest Field. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Here's a look at the top performers in the Heartland Athletic Conference and area through Week 5:

Football

HAC LEADERS

Rushing;No.;Yds;Avg.

Moore, FRE;97;723;144.6

Buettenback, LSE;124;614;122.8

Bohy, LPX;98;496;99.2

Fyfe, GI;81;378;75.6

Blaser, COL;63;366;73.2

Johnson, LNS;54;275;68.8

Newell, LSW;75;334;66.8

Owen, NOR;49;248;62.0

Gray, LNE;53;263;52.6

Alley, LNE;54;229;45.8

Babahanov, LHS;17;168;42.0

Young, LHS;34;162;40.5

Wise, KEA;44;198;40.0

Passing;C-A-I;Yds;TD

Walters, LE;93-142-1;1,665;22

Lott-Buzby, LHS;57-115-4;960;8

R. Miller, KEA;55-101;777;9

Sintek, FRE;61-87-2;744;5

Mickey, COL;48-63-1;673;10

Fyfe, GI;55-112-7;663;8

Reddick, LSE;55-107-5;634;5

Fritton, LSW;53-102-4;599;4

Fredenburg, LNS;41-86-4;527;4

Petsche, LPX;40-86-4;441;5

Ternus, NOR;19-41-4;196;2

Gray, LNE;12-43-1;155;3

Sunken, LNS;9-28-0;126;2

Receiving;No.;Yds;TD

Erikson, LE;33;584;6

Elliott, LNS;26;439;7

Barrett, LSE;24;315;2

Hausmann, COL;23;335;5

Baptista, LSW;21;303;1

K. Miller, KEA;20;434;8

Sellon, FRE;20;316;1

Hallett, LNS;20;239;1

Fox, GI;18;215;2

Ngoyi, LHS;17;309;4

Stephenson, LE;17;300;5

Appleget, LSE;17;254;4

Rich, FRE;15;148;0

Sorensen, FRE;14;134;1

Scoring;TD;FG;X1;X2;Tot.

Moore, FRE;14;0;0;0;84

K. Miller, KEA;8;0;0;0;48

Elliott, LNS;7;0;0;0;42

Erikson, LE;6;0;0;0;36

Gorr, LE;0;27;3;0;36

Hausmann, COL;5;0;0;0;30

Stephenson, LE;5;0;0;0;30

Coleman, LE;5;0;0;0;30

Blaser, COL;5;0;0;0;30

Iburg, COL;5;0;0;0;30

Owen, NOR;4;1;0;0;27

Gray, LNE;4;0;0;1;26

Welch, LE;4;0;0;0;24

Buettenback, LSE;4;0;0;0;24

Appleget, LSE;4;0;0;0;24

Ngoyi, LHS;4;0;0;0;24

Lott-Buzby, LHS;4;0;0;0;24

Bohy, LPX;4;0;0;0;24

Alley, LNE;4;0;0;0;24

Tackles;U-A;Tot.

Seip, LNS;52-4;56

Dillon, LSW;19-34;53

Limbach, FRE;35-18;53

Leader, LSW;24-24;48

Francl, GI;12-34;46

Perry, LE;26-19;45

Mentore, LHS;18-27;45

Leuty, LHS;16-28;44

Wise, KEA;22-21;43

Hausmann, COL;17-25;42

Bauman, LE;24-18;42

Jackson, LSW;8-33;41

Blaser, COL;19-21;40

Huss, LSW;16-23;39

Strozier, LHS;12-27;39

Tuioti, LSE;11-28;39

Hesselgesser, LSE;10-29;39

Punting;No.;Avg.

Bruegman, LNS;4;40.5

Gozo, LNE;15;39.9

Sander, LSW;15;38.8

Fyfe, GI;21;36.9

Moreno, LHS;12;35.7

Petsche, LPX;25;34.6

Johnson, KEA;24;34.0

McCashland, LSE;17;33.8

Sagehorn, FRE;15;33.7

Iburg, COL;14;32.6

Jessup, LSW;8;31.8

Friesen, LE;10;30.8

Interceptions: 3: Greisen, LE; 2: Chrisman, GI; Miller, KEA; Leader, LSW; Consbruck, LSW; Martin, LSE; Leuty, LHS.

Fumble recoveries: 3: Riffle, LNE; 2: Leader, LSW; Huss, LSW; Carlson, FRE; Ndugwa, KEA; Hausmann, COL.

AREA LEADERS

Rushing;No.;Yds;Avg.

Hosier, ElM;100;1,052;263.0

Schluter, EMF;149;1,070;214.0

Gonzalez, LEW;37;577;192.3

Seim, CrC;35;373;186.5

Kracl, CRE;125;880;176.0

Olson, SUT;107;771;154.2

Maloley, PAW;45;561;140.3

Nelson, BEA;110;692;138.4

Dixon, AUB;93;666;133.2

Miller, LCC;61;656;131.2

Souerdyke, ThC;109;559;111.8

Simon, FaC;117;552;110.4

Nisley, CEN;92;551;110.2

Peery, STE;29;431;107.8

Holthus, JCC;72;529;106.0

Andel, AQU;89;525;105.0

Ray, LEW;23;312;104.0

Hild, CrC;78;513;102.6

Jordan, FCSH;63;500;98.4

Weyand, MIL;54;485;97.0

Peterson, MER;71;370;92.5

Passing;C-A-I;Yds;TD

Stover, RC;68-97-1,129;14

Miller, LCC;74-103-3;1,021;19

Sukup, SEW;78-110-2;1,004;9

Hausmann, NOR;70-111-6;948;12

Erhart, PAL;55-92-2;940;13

Leech, HTRS;45-94-6;827;17

Duitsman, LL;46-70-4;714;7

Jacobsen, AG;52-77-0;714;9

Ruse, FRE;56-96-3;692;9

Shaw, SaC;53-89-4;669;10

Schutt, BN;47-81-5;653;4

Biehl, FAI;44-90-6;652;6

Jordan, FCSH;44-61-4;650;12

Ebeling, DO;62-120-6;616;7

Kapke, TrC;30-68-5;615;9

Holthus, JCC;41-74;605;11

Fossenbarger, JB;53-92-3;575;7

Simon, FaC;36-76-2;564;3

Nisley, CEN;37-78-5;543;5

Burroughs, BEA;29-51-4;508;6

Receiving;No.;Yds;TD

Lee, LCC;30;451;8

Hackbart, SEW;27;204;5

C. Kreikemeier, RC;26;418;5

Kearney, LCC:25;301;5

Biltoft, SaC;24;359;7

Piskorski, SEW;23;256;1

Shepard, AG;22;342;4

Waltke, PAL;21;371;5

Warren, DO;21;263;5

Lyons, DO;21;214;2

Fields, SEW;21;193;1

Nelson, RC;20;314;3

Isernhagen, DES;20;219;0

Olds, FAI;19;437;7

Knudson, HTRS;19;313;8

B. Brecka, EB;19;181;3

Bargen, CEN;18;322;3

Niles, FRE;18;314;5

Holthus, JCC;18;286;4

Bartels, LL;18;261;2

Marsh, WAV;17;304;4

Strauss, FaC;17;276;0

Coleman, ElM;17;248;2

Jurgens, FRE;17;220;3

E. Keithley, FCSH;17;134;3

Scoring;TD;FG;X1;X2;Tot.

Holthus,JCC;20;0;0;8;136

Hosier, ElM;16;0;0;7;110

Hild, CrC;15;0;0;3;96

Shaw, SaC;14;0;0;10;94

Schluter, EMF;14;0;0;5;94

Gonzalez, LEW;14;0;0;0;84

Jordan, FCSH;11;0;0;4;74

Miller, LCC;11;0;0;6;72

Olson, SUT;11;0;0;3;72

Hatcher, PAL;10;0;0;6;72

Maloley, PAW;12;0;0;0;72

Fossenbarger;JB;11;0;0;3;72

Dixon, AUB;10;0;0;5;70

Souerdyke, ThC;11;0;0;1;68

Kracl, CRE;11;0;0;0;66

McQueen;HTRS;10;0;0;3;66

E. Keithley, FCSH;8;0;0;9;66

Ruse, FRE;11;0;0;0;66

Archer, FRE;10;0;0;0;60

Erhart, PAL;9;0;0;5;64

Gyhra, PAW;8;0;0;8;62

Knudson, HTRS;8;0;0;6;62

Worthey, HTRS;8;0;0;5;58

Kapke, TrC;7;0;0;7;56

Nelson, BEA;9;0;0;0;56

Tackles;U-A;Tot.

Pribyl, EMF;26-47;73

Jensen, YOR;17-52;69

Funke, LCC;15-52;67

Mumford, ThC;30-36;66

Dowding, PAL;32-33;65

Kearney, LCC;13-49;62

Ebeling, DO;40-19;59

Worthey, HTRS;28-31;59

Andel, AQU;24-32;56

Fossenbarger, JB;35-21;56

Morris, SUP;36-20;56

T. Breka, EB;25-29;54

Ruth, SEW;14-39;53

B. Brecka, EB;31-21;52

Engelman, DO;18-33;51

Spaulding, NOR;23-27;50

Ebeling, DO;24-24;48

Holthus, JCC;18-29;47

Wynegar, ElM;15-32;47

Basulto, SOU;26-20;46

Nachtigal, FCSH;31-15;46

Gyhra, PAW;21-234;45

Punting;No.;Avg.

E. Keithley, FCSH;6;43.7

Sobota, AG;11;42.0

Swahn, WAH;12;40.1

Jurgens, LL;9;39.0

Stone, NOR;9;37.7

Murray, WAV;14;37.1

Shaw, AUB;10;36.1

Swahn, WAH;13;35.9

Ruse, FRE;4;36.5

Mommens, ElM;7;36.0

T. Brecka, EB;19;35.9

Martin, WAV;8;35.8

Jensen, YOR;14;35.0

Miller, LCC;4;35.0

Cooper, FiC;18;34.3

Thege, AQU;10;33.5

Nelson, BEA;5;33.4

Holthus, JCC;9;34.9

Souerdyke, ThC;15;33.9

Ebeling, DO;15;33.3

Interceptions: 5: Wilson, ElM; 3: Washburn, AG; Shook, MIL; Lewandowski, TrC; Biltoft, SaC; Souerdyke, ThC; Ebeling, DO; Fossenbarger, JB; Grizzle, FAI; Skrobecki, WAV; Olds, FAI; Duncan, JCC; Lee, LCC.

Fumble recoveries: 4: Daro, DC; McAuliffe, STE; 3: McAuliffe, STE; Cerny, DOR; Shook, PAW; Rule, LEW; Sassaman, BN; Brown, SUP.

Not reporting: BDS, Lincoln Christian, Malcolm, Parkview Christian, Wilber-Clatonia.

