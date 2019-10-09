{{featured_button_text}}
Waverly vs. Norris, 9/21

Norris quarterback Aidan Oerter throws downfield in a 2018 game against Waverly.

 Journal Star file photo

HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING ; Att ; Yds ; Avg.

Halleen, LSE ; 142 ; 1,078 ; 179.7

Maessner, KEA ; 100 ; 613 ; 102.2

Splater, NOR ; 79 ; 462 ; 92

Moore, FRE ; 82 ; 468 ; 78

Aken, GI ; 64 ; 405 ; 67.5

Jones, LH ; 84 ; 325 ; 54.2

Harnly, LSW ; 74 ; 324 ; 54

Schneider, LE ; 74 ; 266 ; 44.3

Platter, LNE ; 56 ; 264 ; 44

Cahoy, GI ; 31 ; 264 ; 44

Kemp, KEA ; 42 ; 252 ; 42

Francl, GI ; 35 ; 241 ; 40.2

PASSING ; C-A-I ; Yds ; TD

Cooper, FRE ; 79-130-4 ; 1,116 ; 12

Cahoy, GI ; 73-102-0 ; 992 ; 11

Monday, NOR ; 77-139-9 ; 844 ; 2

McGarvie, LNS ; 67-155-3 ; 796 ; 4

Harnly, LSW ; 65-110-7 ; 644 ; 6

Murray, KEA ; 38-78-5 ; 591 ; 8

Gray, LNE ; 32-63-4 ; 388 ; 5

Finder, LPX ; 36-59-4 ; 384 ; 4

Collier, LNE ; 32-59-5 ; 379 ; 2

Daffer, LSE ; 26-44-3 ; 375 ; 2

Walters, LE ; 11-18--1 ; 245 ; 4

Shannon, LSE ; 10-29--0 ; 181 ; 0

Boutin, LHS ; 15-42-1 ; 158 ; 1

RECEIVING ; No. ; Yds ; TD

Wilson, NOR ; 27 ; 319 ; 1

Douglass, GI ; 25 ; 450 ; 7

Glause, FRE ; 24 ; 371 ; 5

Howard, LNE ; 24 ; 301 ; 4

Dohren, NOR ; 19 ; 239 ; 1

Appelget, LSE ; 18 ; 366 ; 1

Richmond, FRE ; 18 ; 275 ; 4

McKinsey, LSW ; 16 ; 226 ; 1

Kopplin, LNS ; 16 ; 113 ; 0

Coffey, LNS ; 14 ; 141 ; 0

Hruby, LPX ; 14 ; 117 ; 0

Jurgensmier, GI ; 13 ; 178 ; 1

Wright, LNE ; 13 ; 136 ; 2

Francl, GI ; 12 ; 139 ; 1

Elliott, LNS ; 12 ; 136 ; 2

SCORING ; TD ; FG ; PAT ; 2pt ; Pts

Halleen, LSE ; 11 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 66

Francl, GI ; 9 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 54

Maessner, KEA ; 9 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 54

Aken, GI ; 9 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 54

Douglass, GI ; 8 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 48

Larson, LE ; 8 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 48

Splater, NOR ; 6 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 36

Arsiaga, LSW ; 6 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 36

Mendez, GI ; 1 ; 1 ; 25 ; 0 ; 34

Dakan, KEA ; 0 ; 3 ; 24 ; 0 ; 33

Glause, FRE ; 5 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 30

Shannon, LSE ; 5 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 30

Stroh, KEA ; 4 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 24

Howard, LNE ; 4 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 24

Licking, NOR ; 0 ; 2 ; 15 ; 0 ; 21

TACKLES ; U-A ; Tot

Long, NOR ; 23-33 ; 56

Adams, LE ; 30-26 ; 56

Johnson, NOR ; 12-38 ; 50

Splater, NOR ; 19-30 ; 49

Williams, LNE ; 18-30 ; 48

Springer, LE ; 30-18 ; 48

Thew, LH ; 25-23 ; 48

Lonergan, LPX ; 36-11 ; 47

Newill, FRE ; 36-11 ; 47

Hall, LSW ; 15-31 ; 46

Tuioti, LSE ; 4-42 ; 46

Manglesen, NOR ; 18-28 ; 46

Kraus, LSE ; 4-42 ; 46

Gifford, LSE ; 11-34 ; 45

McCurdy, FRE ; 28-17 ; 45

Mendoza-Johnson, LNE ; 24-20 ; 44

Rediger, LSE ; 10-33 ; 43

Gilsdorf, KEA ; 21-22 ; 43

PUNTING ; No. ; Avg

Kopplin, LNS ; 6 ; 41.3

Hohl, LSW ; 19 ; 39.9

Larson, LE ; 21 ; 39.7

Pearson, KEA ; 8 ; 39.1

Chapelle, LPX ; 26 ; 38.7

Mangelsen, NOR ; 18 ; 36.8

Zinniel, LNE ; 23 ; 36.7

Lamkins, FRE ; 14 ; 36.5

Appleget, LSE ; 21 ; 31.6

Jurgensmier, GI ; 6 ; 27.7

Interceptions: 4: Spethman, LE; 3: Stone, FRE; Glenn, LE; 2: Weller, LE; Lojing, FRE; Hinken, GI; McKinnis, GI; Leiting, GI; Richter, KEA; Reed, LNS; Long, NOR.

Fumbles: 2: Rudder, FRE; Milius, LSW; Splater, NOR; Francl, GI.

AREA LEADERS

RUSHING ; Att ; Yds ; Avg.

Spohr, ElM ; 201 ; 1,067 ; 213.4

Noyd, CrC ; 103 ; 765 ; 153

Luben, WAH ; 103 ; 883 ; 147.2

Brees, CEN ; 95 ; 823 ; 137.2

Klover, SOU ; 93 ; 661 ; 132.2

Hobbs, McJ ; 43 ; 657 ; 131.4

Darrah, PAL ; 90 ; 650 ; 130

Loomis, DES ; 85 ; 645 ; 129

Brummett, DOR ; 74 ; 637 ; 127.4

Stoner, FiC ; 128 ; 762 ; 127

Nelson, BEA ; 94 ; 755 ; 125.8

Lilly, BN ; 103 ; 731 ; 121.8

Denker, DC ; 93 ; 720 ; 120

Rathe, STE ; 77 ; 591 ; 118.2

Nieman, WAV ; 80 ; 70 ; 117

Aldana, LCC ; 106 ; 689 ; 114.8

Kitrell, AG ; 103 ; 688 ; 114.7

Schawang, WAV ; 82 ; 657 ; 109.5

Haverluck, MER ; 89 ; 524 ; 104.8

Holsing, TrC ; 70 ; 607 ; 101.2

PASSING ; C-A-I ; Yds ; TD

Oerter, NOR ; 67-112-2 ; 1,207 ; 9

Wiedel, ThC ; 65-130-2 ; 1,123 ; 18

Willilams, NeC ; 56-109-3 ; 929 ; 12

Gierhan, CEN ; 56-86-8 ; 906 ; 6

Duitsman, LiL ; 77-119-9 ; 869 ; 12

Bredemeier, FaC ; 47-106-8 ; 835 ; 7

Rhynalds, EB ; 77-121-5 ; 827 ; 9

Washburn, AG ; 60-113-4 ; 814 ; 9

Myers, SEW ; 57-100 ; 727 ; 7

Darrah, PAL ; 68-118-3 ; 705 ; 9

Fossenbarger, JB ; 42-71-3 ; 688 ; 11

Miller, SUP ; 51-120-11 ; 680 ; 9

Waring, JCC ; 31-77-8 ; 607 ; 8

Kreikemeier, RC ; 47-109-8 ; 563 ; 5

Siems, TrC ; 32-54-3 ; 557 ; 10

Ebeling, DO ; 44-89-5 538 ; 5

Borzekofski, SOU ; 44-72-0 ; 520 ; 10

Waido, WAH ; 43-69-2 ; 514 ; 7

Fye, CRE ; 30-90-3 ; 485 ; 4

Stoner, FiC ; 33-84-3 ; 449 ; 4

RECEIVING ; No. ; Yds ; TD

Waltke, PAL ; 45 ; 532 ; 8

Brecka, EB ; 30 ; 392 ; 6

Hahn, JB ; 28 ; 561 ; 11

Fischer, ThC ; 28 ; 481 ; 8

Hoefs, LiL ; 27 ; 213 ; 1

Zager, LiL ; 26 ; 298 ; 5

Heinrichs, ThC ; 25 ; 498 ; 4

Meyer, DO ; 23 ; 195 ; 1

Healey, SUP ; 22 ; 320 ; 5

Horne, CEN ; 21 ; 400 ; 3

Southard, NeC ; 20 ; 461 ; 6

Carnie, NOR ; 20 ; 310 ; 2

Clark, AUB ; 18 ; 216 ; 2

Zimmerman, AG ; 18 ; 183 ; 2

Schmidt, NOR ; 17 ; 268 ; 2

Pierce, EB ; 17 ; 181 ; 2

Wright, EB ; 17 ; 113 ; 0

Yeackley, MIL ; 16 ; 275 ; 5

Weyand, CRE ; 15 ; 141 ; 0

Mcafee, FaC ; 14 ; 414 ; 4

Cabrales, JCC ; 14 ; 301 ; 3

Wehling, NeC ; 14 ; 208 ; 2

SCORING ; TD ; FG ; PAT ; 2pt ; TOT

Hobbs, McJ ; 23 ; 0 ; 3 ; 0 ; 141

Lilly, BN ; 20 ; 0 ; 10 ; 0 ; 120

McDonald, McJ ; 13 ; 0 ; 26 ; 8 ; 120

Brummett, DOR ; 20 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 120

Hahn, JB ; 18 ; 0 ; 0 ; 2 ; 112

Hoy, FCSH ; 15 ; 0 ; 0 ; 6 ; 102

Luben, WAH ; 17 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 102

Canoyer, WAV ; 12 ; 0 ; 24 ; 1 ; 98

Spohr, ElM ; 16 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 96

Aldana, LCC ; 13 ; 0 ; 0 ; 7 ; 92

Klover, SOU ; 12 ; 0 ; 0 ; 5 ; 82

Holsing, TrC ; 9 ; 0 ; 0 ; 10 ; 74

Noyd, CrC ; 12 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 72

Brees, CEN ; 12 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 72

Rathe, STE ; 12 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 72

Siems, TrC ; 10 ; 0 ; 1 ; 3 ; 70

Kitrell, AG ; 11 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 66

Denker, DC ; 10 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 60

Fischer, ThC ; 9 ; 0 ; 0 ; 2 ; 58

Heinrichs, ThC ; 9 ; 0 ; 0 ; 2 ; 58

Miller, LCC ; 8 ; 0 ; 0 ; 4 ; 56

Hausmann, NOR ; 9 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 54

TACKLES ; U-A ; Tot

Meyer, NOR ; 30-55 ; 85

Worthey, HTRS ; 29-54 ; 83

Lilly, BN ; 23-57 ; 80

Bordovsky, WAH ; 42-36 ; 78

Brees, CEN ; 41-36 ; 77

Firmanik, FAI ; 43-33 ; 76

Kramer, PAW ; 33-42 ; 75

Erwin, YOR ; 20-53 ; 73

Brecka, EB ; 31-39 ; 70

Head, FiC ; 20-48 ; 68

Healey, SUP ; 19-47 ; 66

Binder, AUB ; 37-36 ; 63

Stauffer, MIL ; 41-22 ; 63

Funke, LCC ; 23-39 ; 62

Kolterman, WAH ; 32-29 ; 61

Jurgens, DO ; 21-40; ; 61

Dowding, PAL ; 35-26 ; 61

Pope, PAL ; 29-32 ; 61

C. Tatro, FiC ; 21-37 ; 58

Ludwig, AG ; 22-35 ; 57

Honeysuckle, LCC ; 25-32 ; 57

PUNTING ; No. ; Avg

Denker, DC ; 15 ; 40

Darnell, AUB ; 12 ; 38.9

Miller, LCC ; 17 ; 37.2

Horne, CEN ; 9 ; 37.2

Williams, NOR ; 20 ; 36.7

Kitrell, AG ; 15 ; 36.7

Osborne, PAW ; 18 ; 36.2

Bartholomew, YOR ; 27 ; 35

Hamling, SEW ; 14 ; 35

Seibolt, TrC ; 8 ; 34.5

Moody, MER ; 10 ; 34.2

Rodriguez, BEA ; 19 ; 34.1

Allen, AUB ; 9 ; 34.1

Meyer, SUP ; 21 ; 34.1

Scdoris, MIL ; 34 ; 34

Combs, WC ; 10 ; 33.8

Beethe, EMF ; 13 ; 33.7

Cole, FAI ; 13 ; 33.5

Hardesty, HTRS ; 13 ; 33.2

Srajhans, FiC ; 22 ; 33.1

Ebeling, DO ; 20 ; 32.7

Lundstrom, CrC ; 8 ; 32.3

Interceptions: 4: Fiegener, FCSH; Newlin, DOR; Zimmerman, WC; Jacobsen, AG; Miller, LCC; 3: Schawang, WAV; Waring, JCC; Heinrichs, ThC; Wilkinson, McJ; C. Tatro, FiC; Willey, ElM; Sabatka, BN; Noyd, CrC.

Fumble recoveries: 4: Klecan, DO; 3: Lothrop, CRE; Newlin, DOR; Homolka, WC; Bartek, BN.

Not reporting: Aquinas, BDS, Malcolm, Parkview Christian.

