HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING ; Att ; Yds ; Avg.
Halleen, LSE ; 142 ; 1,078 ; 179.7
Maessner, KEA ; 100 ; 613 ; 102.2
Splater, NOR ; 79 ; 462 ; 92
Moore, FRE ; 82 ; 468 ; 78
Aken, GI ; 64 ; 405 ; 67.5
Jones, LH ; 84 ; 325 ; 54.2
Harnly, LSW ; 74 ; 324 ; 54
Schneider, LE ; 74 ; 266 ; 44.3
Platter, LNE ; 56 ; 264 ; 44
Cahoy, GI ; 31 ; 264 ; 44
Kemp, KEA ; 42 ; 252 ; 42
Francl, GI ; 35 ; 241 ; 40.2
PASSING ; C-A-I ; Yds ; TD
Cooper, FRE ; 79-130-4 ; 1,116 ; 12
Cahoy, GI ; 73-102-0 ; 992 ; 11
Monday, NOR ; 77-139-9 ; 844 ; 2
McGarvie, LNS ; 67-155-3 ; 796 ; 4
Harnly, LSW ; 65-110-7 ; 644 ; 6
Murray, KEA ; 38-78-5 ; 591 ; 8
Gray, LNE ; 32-63-4 ; 388 ; 5
Finder, LPX ; 36-59-4 ; 384 ; 4
Collier, LNE ; 32-59-5 ; 379 ; 2
Daffer, LSE ; 26-44-3 ; 375 ; 2
Walters, LE ; 11-18--1 ; 245 ; 4
Shannon, LSE ; 10-29--0 ; 181 ; 0
Boutin, LHS ; 15-42-1 ; 158 ; 1
RECEIVING ; No. ; Yds ; TD
Wilson, NOR ; 27 ; 319 ; 1
Douglass, GI ; 25 ; 450 ; 7
Glause, FRE ; 24 ; 371 ; 5
Howard, LNE ; 24 ; 301 ; 4
Dohren, NOR ; 19 ; 239 ; 1
Appelget, LSE ; 18 ; 366 ; 1
Richmond, FRE ; 18 ; 275 ; 4
McKinsey, LSW ; 16 ; 226 ; 1
Kopplin, LNS ; 16 ; 113 ; 0
Coffey, LNS ; 14 ; 141 ; 0
Hruby, LPX ; 14 ; 117 ; 0
Jurgensmier, GI ; 13 ; 178 ; 1
Wright, LNE ; 13 ; 136 ; 2
Francl, GI ; 12 ; 139 ; 1
Elliott, LNS ; 12 ; 136 ; 2
SCORING ; TD ; FG ; PAT ; 2pt ; Pts
Halleen, LSE ; 11 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 66
Francl, GI ; 9 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 54
Maessner, KEA ; 9 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 54
Aken, GI ; 9 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 54
Douglass, GI ; 8 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 48
Larson, LE ; 8 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 48
Splater, NOR ; 6 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 36
Arsiaga, LSW ; 6 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 36
Mendez, GI ; 1 ; 1 ; 25 ; 0 ; 34
Dakan, KEA ; 0 ; 3 ; 24 ; 0 ; 33
Glause, FRE ; 5 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 30
Shannon, LSE ; 5 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 30
Stroh, KEA ; 4 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 24
Howard, LNE ; 4 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 24
Licking, NOR ; 0 ; 2 ; 15 ; 0 ; 21
TACKLES ; U-A ; Tot
Long, NOR ; 23-33 ; 56
Adams, LE ; 30-26 ; 56
Johnson, NOR ; 12-38 ; 50
Splater, NOR ; 19-30 ; 49
Williams, LNE ; 18-30 ; 48
Springer, LE ; 30-18 ; 48
Thew, LH ; 25-23 ; 48
Lonergan, LPX ; 36-11 ; 47
Newill, FRE ; 36-11 ; 47
Hall, LSW ; 15-31 ; 46
Tuioti, LSE ; 4-42 ; 46
Manglesen, NOR ; 18-28 ; 46
Kraus, LSE ; 4-42 ; 46
Gifford, LSE ; 11-34 ; 45
McCurdy, FRE ; 28-17 ; 45
Mendoza-Johnson, LNE ; 24-20 ; 44
Rediger, LSE ; 10-33 ; 43
Gilsdorf, KEA ; 21-22 ; 43
PUNTING ; No. ; Avg
Kopplin, LNS ; 6 ; 41.3
Hohl, LSW ; 19 ; 39.9
Larson, LE ; 21 ; 39.7
Pearson, KEA ; 8 ; 39.1
Chapelle, LPX ; 26 ; 38.7
Mangelsen, NOR ; 18 ; 36.8
Zinniel, LNE ; 23 ; 36.7
Lamkins, FRE ; 14 ; 36.5
Appleget, LSE ; 21 ; 31.6
Jurgensmier, GI ; 6 ; 27.7
Interceptions: 4: Spethman, LE; 3: Stone, FRE; Glenn, LE; 2: Weller, LE; Lojing, FRE; Hinken, GI; McKinnis, GI; Leiting, GI; Richter, KEA; Reed, LNS; Long, NOR.
Fumbles: 2: Rudder, FRE; Milius, LSW; Splater, NOR; Francl, GI.
AREA LEADERS
RUSHING ; Att ; Yds ; Avg.
Spohr, ElM ; 201 ; 1,067 ; 213.4
Noyd, CrC ; 103 ; 765 ; 153
Luben, WAH ; 103 ; 883 ; 147.2
Brees, CEN ; 95 ; 823 ; 137.2
Klover, SOU ; 93 ; 661 ; 132.2
Hobbs, McJ ; 43 ; 657 ; 131.4
Darrah, PAL ; 90 ; 650 ; 130
Loomis, DES ; 85 ; 645 ; 129
Brummett, DOR ; 74 ; 637 ; 127.4
Stoner, FiC ; 128 ; 762 ; 127
Nelson, BEA ; 94 ; 755 ; 125.8
Lilly, BN ; 103 ; 731 ; 121.8
Denker, DC ; 93 ; 720 ; 120
Rathe, STE ; 77 ; 591 ; 118.2
Nieman, WAV ; 80 ; 70 ; 117
Aldana, LCC ; 106 ; 689 ; 114.8
Kitrell, AG ; 103 ; 688 ; 114.7
Schawang, WAV ; 82 ; 657 ; 109.5
Haverluck, MER ; 89 ; 524 ; 104.8
Holsing, TrC ; 70 ; 607 ; 101.2
PASSING ; C-A-I ; Yds ; TD
Oerter, NOR ; 67-112-2 ; 1,207 ; 9
Wiedel, ThC ; 65-130-2 ; 1,123 ; 18
Willilams, NeC ; 56-109-3 ; 929 ; 12
Gierhan, CEN ; 56-86-8 ; 906 ; 6
Duitsman, LiL ; 77-119-9 ; 869 ; 12
Bredemeier, FaC ; 47-106-8 ; 835 ; 7
Rhynalds, EB ; 77-121-5 ; 827 ; 9
Washburn, AG ; 60-113-4 ; 814 ; 9
Myers, SEW ; 57-100 ; 727 ; 7
Darrah, PAL ; 68-118-3 ; 705 ; 9
Fossenbarger, JB ; 42-71-3 ; 688 ; 11
Miller, SUP ; 51-120-11 ; 680 ; 9
Waring, JCC ; 31-77-8 ; 607 ; 8
Kreikemeier, RC ; 47-109-8 ; 563 ; 5
Siems, TrC ; 32-54-3 ; 557 ; 10
Ebeling, DO ; 44-89-5 538 ; 5
Borzekofski, SOU ; 44-72-0 ; 520 ; 10
Waido, WAH ; 43-69-2 ; 514 ; 7
Fye, CRE ; 30-90-3 ; 485 ; 4
Stoner, FiC ; 33-84-3 ; 449 ; 4
RECEIVING ; No. ; Yds ; TD
Waltke, PAL ; 45 ; 532 ; 8
Brecka, EB ; 30 ; 392 ; 6
Hahn, JB ; 28 ; 561 ; 11
Fischer, ThC ; 28 ; 481 ; 8
Hoefs, LiL ; 27 ; 213 ; 1
Zager, LiL ; 26 ; 298 ; 5
Heinrichs, ThC ; 25 ; 498 ; 4
Meyer, DO ; 23 ; 195 ; 1
Healey, SUP ; 22 ; 320 ; 5
Horne, CEN ; 21 ; 400 ; 3
Southard, NeC ; 20 ; 461 ; 6
Carnie, NOR ; 20 ; 310 ; 2
Clark, AUB ; 18 ; 216 ; 2
Zimmerman, AG ; 18 ; 183 ; 2
Schmidt, NOR ; 17 ; 268 ; 2
Pierce, EB ; 17 ; 181 ; 2
Wright, EB ; 17 ; 113 ; 0
Yeackley, MIL ; 16 ; 275 ; 5
Weyand, CRE ; 15 ; 141 ; 0
Mcafee, FaC ; 14 ; 414 ; 4
Cabrales, JCC ; 14 ; 301 ; 3
Wehling, NeC ; 14 ; 208 ; 2
SCORING ; TD ; FG ; PAT ; 2pt ; TOT
Hobbs, McJ ; 23 ; 0 ; 3 ; 0 ; 141
Lilly, BN ; 20 ; 0 ; 10 ; 0 ; 120
McDonald, McJ ; 13 ; 0 ; 26 ; 8 ; 120
Brummett, DOR ; 20 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 120
Hahn, JB ; 18 ; 0 ; 0 ; 2 ; 112
Hoy, FCSH ; 15 ; 0 ; 0 ; 6 ; 102
Luben, WAH ; 17 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 102
Canoyer, WAV ; 12 ; 0 ; 24 ; 1 ; 98
Spohr, ElM ; 16 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 96
Aldana, LCC ; 13 ; 0 ; 0 ; 7 ; 92
Klover, SOU ; 12 ; 0 ; 0 ; 5 ; 82
Holsing, TrC ; 9 ; 0 ; 0 ; 10 ; 74
Noyd, CrC ; 12 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 72
Brees, CEN ; 12 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 72
Rathe, STE ; 12 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 72
Siems, TrC ; 10 ; 0 ; 1 ; 3 ; 70
Kitrell, AG ; 11 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 66
Denker, DC ; 10 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 60
Fischer, ThC ; 9 ; 0 ; 0 ; 2 ; 58
Heinrichs, ThC ; 9 ; 0 ; 0 ; 2 ; 58
Miller, LCC ; 8 ; 0 ; 0 ; 4 ; 56
Hausmann, NOR ; 9 ; 0 ; 0 ; 0 ; 54
TACKLES ; U-A ; Tot
Meyer, NOR ; 30-55 ; 85
Worthey, HTRS ; 29-54 ; 83
Lilly, BN ; 23-57 ; 80
Bordovsky, WAH ; 42-36 ; 78
Brees, CEN ; 41-36 ; 77
Firmanik, FAI ; 43-33 ; 76
Kramer, PAW ; 33-42 ; 75
Erwin, YOR ; 20-53 ; 73
Brecka, EB ; 31-39 ; 70
Head, FiC ; 20-48 ; 68
Healey, SUP ; 19-47 ; 66
Binder, AUB ; 37-36 ; 63
Stauffer, MIL ; 41-22 ; 63
Funke, LCC ; 23-39 ; 62
Kolterman, WAH ; 32-29 ; 61
Jurgens, DO ; 21-40; ; 61
Dowding, PAL ; 35-26 ; 61
Pope, PAL ; 29-32 ; 61
C. Tatro, FiC ; 21-37 ; 58
Ludwig, AG ; 22-35 ; 57
Honeysuckle, LCC ; 25-32 ; 57
PUNTING ; No. ; Avg
Denker, DC ; 15 ; 40
Darnell, AUB ; 12 ; 38.9
Miller, LCC ; 17 ; 37.2
Horne, CEN ; 9 ; 37.2
Williams, NOR ; 20 ; 36.7
Kitrell, AG ; 15 ; 36.7
Osborne, PAW ; 18 ; 36.2
Bartholomew, YOR ; 27 ; 35
Hamling, SEW ; 14 ; 35
Seibolt, TrC ; 8 ; 34.5
Moody, MER ; 10 ; 34.2
Rodriguez, BEA ; 19 ; 34.1
Allen, AUB ; 9 ; 34.1
Meyer, SUP ; 21 ; 34.1
Scdoris, MIL ; 34 ; 34
Combs, WC ; 10 ; 33.8
Beethe, EMF ; 13 ; 33.7
Cole, FAI ; 13 ; 33.5
Hardesty, HTRS ; 13 ; 33.2
Srajhans, FiC ; 22 ; 33.1
Ebeling, DO ; 20 ; 32.7
Lundstrom, CrC ; 8 ; 32.3
Interceptions: 4: Fiegener, FCSH; Newlin, DOR; Zimmerman, WC; Jacobsen, AG; Miller, LCC; 3: Schawang, WAV; Waring, JCC; Heinrichs, ThC; Wilkinson, McJ; C. Tatro, FiC; Willey, ElM; Sabatka, BN; Noyd, CrC.
Fumble recoveries: 4: Klecan, DO; 3: Lothrop, CRE; Newlin, DOR; Homolka, WC; Bartek, BN.
Not reporting: Aquinas, BDS, Malcolm, Parkview Christian.