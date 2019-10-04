WAHOO — Bishop Neumann coach Doug Lanik was certain of the decision should his team find the end zone late in the fourth quarter.
After Cavaliers quarterback Taylen Pospisil connected with Jarrett Kmiecik from 19 yards out with 3:32 left to pull within one of Class C-1 No. 7 Columbus Scotus, Lanik didn’t hesitate with his call to run a fake PAT attempt and try for the two-point conversion.
Backup quarterback and holder Kolten Cada couldn’t quite connect on the pass attempt and the Shamrocks were able to fend off one last Neumann rally to win a wild one, 34-33 Friday at Wayne Reeves Field.
“My thought was we hadn’t slowed them down all night,” Lanik said of his try for two. “We decided to take a shot. We had it, but just couldn’t complete the pass. But there were so many other plays out there. That wasn’t the only one that made the difference.”
Twice the Shamrocks (5-1) built leads of 13 points, only to see the Cavaliers rally each time.
Scotus quarterback Tyler Palmer was a thorn in the fifth-ranked Neumann defense’ side all night. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior accounted for four touchdowns — two rushing, two throwing — while amassing 302 yards of total offense.
Palmer’s two rushing touchdowns came on Scotus’ first two TDs to make it 13-0.
He did his damage through the air right before the half, hitting Dalton Borchers for a 17-yard score with 21 seconds left to put the Shamrocks up 20-14.
He picked up where he left off on Scotus’ opening drive of the third, hooking up with tight end Levi Robertson from 27 yards to make it 27-14.
“He (Palmer) really did a great job tonight,” Scotus coach Tyler Linder said. “He was dinged up a bit in practice this week, but you’d never know it by watching him tonight. The guys really rallied around him out there.”
After Neumann (5-1) roared back to tie things at 27 on a 12-yard TD catch by senior fullback David Lilly — a play which Lilly made three guys miss, then dove into the end zone — the Shamrocks mounted their most impressive drive of the game.
Scotus marched 64 yards in nine plays, as senior running back Eric Mustard covered the last 15 for the score. The Shamrocks converted a key fourth-and-5 from the Neumann 20 as Palmer scrambled and fought for first-down yardage at the 15.
When asked whether he expected the Cavaliers to pull out the trickery and go for two at the end, Linder was emphatic.
“Not at all,” he said. “That’s a gutsy call there. One that I wouldn’t have made because I’m a bit more conservative guy.”