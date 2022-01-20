 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gretna to vacate 2021 Class A football championship after fielding ineligible player
Gretna vs. Omaha Westside, 11.23

Gretna coaches talk with their players after a turnover by Omaha Westside in the fourth quarter of the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

There will be no Class A football state champion for the 2021 season.

After a lengthy four-hour deliberation during the NSAA Board of Directors monthly meeting, the board voted to uphold Executive Director Jay Bellar's determination that Gretna fielded an ineligible player during the 2021 season.

The Dragons defeated Omaha Westside 7-3 in the Class A state championship game on Nov. 23, but there will now be no state champion listed for the 2021 season. By rule, Gretna will return the state championship trophy, but the board also voted that Gretna's players will be able to retain their state-championship medals from the game.

The ruling centers around junior Tyson Boganowski, who transferred to Gretna after two years at Papillion-La Vista South. The board ruled that Boganowski failed to establish residency within the district, thus making Boganowski ineligible to play during the 2021 season. He played in all 13 of Gretna's games and caught 22 passes.

"The Board voted to uphold the Executive Director's determination, with some clarification which will be shared with Gretna Public Schools," Bellar told the Journal Star. "The Board determined that Gretna failed to comply with its constitution and bylaws. The 2021 Class A football championship will be vacated, and there will be no Class A football champion listed for the 2021 football season."

Check back for updates to this story

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

