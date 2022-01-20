Gretna to vacate 2021 Class A football championship after fielding ineligible player

There will be no Class A football state champion for the 2021 season.

After a lengthy four-hour deliberation during the NSAA Board of Directors monthly meeting, the board voted to uphold Executive Director Jay Bellar's determination that Gretna fielded an ineligible player during the 2021 season.

The Dragons defeated Omaha Westside 7-3 in the Class A state championship game on Nov. 23, but there will now be no state champion listed for the 2021 season. By rule, Gretna will return the state championship trophy, but the board also voted that Gretna's players will be able to retain their state-championship medals from the game.

The ruling centers around junior Tyson Boganowski, who transferred to Gretna after two years at Papillion-La Vista South. The board ruled that Boganowski failed to establish residency within the district, thus making Boganowski ineligible to play during the 2021 season. He played in all 13 of Gretna's games and caught 22 passes.