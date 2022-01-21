Gretna responds to NSAA ruling, claims Omaha Westside issued complaint

One day after the NSAA board of directors ruled that Gretna must vacate its 2021 Class A football championship, Gretna Public Schools released a statement defending the eligibility of the player in question.

The statement identifies Omaha Westside, the Class A runner-up, as the source of the complaint to the NSAA in early December. However, Westside Superintendent Mike Lucas said that Westside had no involvement with the NSAA probe.

“Westside didn’t lead any charge against Gretna,” Lucas wrote on Twitter. “Despite the rush to judgment, I would like to reiterate with 100% certainty that Gretna was well aware prior to the season even starting. Whether they acknowledged the validity of what was communicated by several people not involved with Westside, is not our concern.”

Lucas also wrote in his statement that leaders from two other school districts were aware of the situation.

Gretna’s statement provides additional details as to why the Dragons felt they had not erred in fielding an ineligible player. Unlike many Class A schools, Gretna Public Schools does not allow for open-enrollment transfers where students may attend a school despite not living within the boundaries of the school district.