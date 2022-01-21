Gretna responds to NSAA ruling, claims Omaha Westside issued complaint

One day after the NSAA board of directors ruled that Gretna must vacate its 2021 Class A football championship, Gretna Public Schools released a statement defending the eligibility of the player in question.
The statement identifies Omaha Westside, the Class A runner-up, as the source of the complaint to the NSAA in early December. However, Westside Superintendent Mike Lucas said that Westside had no involvement with the NSAA probe.
“Westside didn’t lead any charge against Gretna,” Lucas wrote on Twitter. “Despite the rush to judgment, I would like to reiterate with 100% certainty that Gretna was well aware prior to the season even starting. Whether they acknowledged the validity of what was communicated by several people not involved with Westside, is not our concern.”
Lucas also wrote in his statement that leaders from two other school districts were aware of the situation.
Gretna’s statement provides additional details as to why the Dragons felt they had not erred in fielding an ineligible player. Unlike many Class A schools, Gretna Public Schools does not allow for open-enrollment transfers where students may attend a school despite not living within the boundaries of the school district.
As such, junior Tyson Boganowski demonstrated residence with his father within the district when he transferred from Papillion-La Vista South prior to the end of the 2020-21 school year. However, the NSAA recorded no change in residence for the player, making him ineligible to play for Gretna, according to state bylaws.
“Each and every student that is enrolled in all 10 of the District’s schools lives within the boundaries of the District,” Gretna Public Schools said in its statement. “We require each and every student to provide proof of residency within the District’s boundaries prior to enrollment and this requirement is strenuously enforced without any exceptions.”
GPS also said that it sought legal counsel after learning that NSAA executive director Jay Bellar conveyed his ruling on Dec. 29 that Boganowski was ineligible to play during the season. The NSAA directors upheld the ruling on Thursday after lengthy deliberation, while also ruling that Gretna’s players would retain their state-title medals.
According to the NSAA ruling, no state champion will be listed for the 2021 Class A football season, a decision that Gretna continues to dispute.
“It is important to note that the student and his family did nothing wrong and it is our sincere belief that there was never any dishonesty or deceit on their part or on the part of the District,” read the closing of Gretna’s statement. “While everyone is disappointed with the outcome, we will continue to support the student, the family, our team, all of our students and the entire Gretna schools community throughout this process.”
