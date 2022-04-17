 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Gretna quarterback Zane Flores commits to Oklahoma State

  • Updated
Gretna vs. Omaha Westside, 11.23

Gretna's Zane Flores (12) evades tackle by Omaha Westside's Curt Cubrich (34) in the third quarter during the Class A championship game Nov. 23 at Memorial Stadium.

 Journal Star file photo

After seeing his recruiting stock rise in recent months, Zane Flores has found his next stop to sling passes.

The 2023 quarterback prospect out of Gretna announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Sunday evening.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound pro-style prospect led Gretna to a Class A state championship last fall. He also started to see several more DI offers since then.

Flores picked up Power Five offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Oregon State, Pittsburgh and Washington. Indiana offered him earlier this month. He also had offers from Memphis and Bowling Green.

As a junior, Flores completed 70% of his throws for 2,885 yards and 26 touchdowns, while also rushing for 216 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Flores will play in Mike Gundy's spread attack. The Cowboys extended an offer to Flores in February.

He's also only the second quarterback from the state to earn a Power Five scholarship since 2006, joining Kearney Catholic's Heinrich Haarberg, who committed to Nebraska for the 2021 class.

