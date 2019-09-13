Not often do both teams walk away from a football field with a sense of pride and feelings of joy.
But that was the case after Gretna beat Lincoln Pius X 28-14 on Friday before some 1,200 fans at Aldrich Field.
Gretna notched its first win of the season behind a stalwart running effort of Trevor Marshall and a sparkling performance by freshman QB Zane Flores.
Marshall rushed for three touchdowns and gained 185 yards on 29 carries. He carried the last 10 plays of the game.
Pius X is still looking for its first win of the season, but the Thunderbolts scored their first touchdown of the year, added another score and limited Gretna to three big plays.
"We know we saw a good team that hit us in the mouth every play," said Gretna coach Mike Kayl. "We got a couple of big plays on offense and defense, and even on special teams, and we got some real grinding effort from our offensive line and Trevor Marshall."
Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said he was happy his team showed its best offense of the season and exhibited plenty of improvement over the first two weeks.
Gretna gained initial advantage when Flores hit Jackson Alexander on a 68-yard touchdown pass just 4 minutes into the game. But Pius X stymied any other first-half scoring until an interception set up an eight-play, 37-yard scoring drive that Marshall ended with a 2-yard run.
Just 43 seconds into the second half, Marshall scored on a 58-yard dive play to give the Dragons a 21-0 lead.
The Thunderbolts finally cracked the Gretna attack when Blake Vodicka blocked a Dragon punt, and five plays later, Jon Andreasen scored on a 6-yard run.
Gretna answered with a 49-yard pass to set up Marshall's third touchdown, but Pius X bounced back quickly on a 27-yard run and three completions by quarterback Joe Finder to set up a touchdown pass from Finder to Ben Aldridge with 1:50 left in the third quarter.
"We did a lot of good things with the punt block, the blocking on the line and with our offense in general," Kearney said. "We even got a little lift from Matthew Downey at quarterback in the fourth quarter and our defense really held up well.
"Gretna is a good team and that Marshall is a tough running back. I thought our defense really stepped up and we showed we have a sense of pride in what we want to do and who we are going to be."
Andreasen accounted for 60 yards of offense, while Finder finished with 38 yards rushing and 79 yards passing.
"We responded well to some tough situations and played a very good second half and responded to the call," Kearney said.