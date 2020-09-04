Grand Island's stingy defense turns back Lincoln Pius X

Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said things went about how was to be expected in a season opener — even one delayed by a week when the Islanders had to quarantine due to COVID-19 cases among the coaching staff as preseason practices were set to begin.

“It’s kind of a typical opener — too many penalties and there’s a lot of things that we need to clean up, but the effort was outstanding,” he said. “I thought our kids really played hard.”

The Islanders did have nine penalties for 102 yards, but a stingy defense kept the Thunderbolts off the scoreboard until late.

Pius X had as many first downs as punts (8) and threw three interceptions.

“Our defense played well enough for us to win the game tonight — big plays, big stands,” Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said. “We just couldn’t get anything going on offense. That’s a credit to Grand Island. They’re tough, they’re coached well, they executed really well and our lack of execution was really their executing on defense what they wanted.”

Grand Island outgained Pius X 248 yards to 36 in the first half. The Thunderbolts had a chance to score in the second quarter when they had a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line, but a 22-yard field goal try sailed wide left.

