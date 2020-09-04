Grand Island's stingy defense turns back Lincoln Pius X

GRAND ISLAND — Some big plays in the passing game and a stout defensive effort allowed Class A No. 8 Grand Island to overcome some first-game mistakes and top Lincoln Pius X 24-7 Friday at revamped Memorial Stadium.
Jaden Jurgensmier made his first start at quarterback and finished 15-for-35 for 300 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
“It went pretty good for a first game,” Jurgensmier said. “We have a lot of inexperienced guys skill position-wise. They played good with good effort. Execution was pretty good, so all in all, it wasn’t bad.”
Jurgensmier’s touchdown strikes opened and closed the scoring, with both going to junior receivers. Brandon Fox scored on a 25-yard play with 1:03 remaining in the first quarter to give the Islanders the lead for good.
“It felt good. It took a lot of pressure off,” Jurgensmier said. “I was a little nervous coming into the game with my first start, so it felt good to get the first one.”
A 60-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Holling sealed the game with 6:35 to go. That came 47 seconds after Pius X cut the lead to 17-7 on a 12-yard pass from Lolesa Sawtelle to Ben Mitchell.
“Our receivers are able to beat any DB in the state,” Jurgensmier said. “I have a lot of faith in them. I can throw to them, they’ve got good hands and we can make big plays off of it.”
Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said things went about how was to be expected in a season opener — even one delayed by a week when the Islanders had to quarantine due to COVID-19 cases among the coaching staff as preseason practices were set to begin.
“It’s kind of a typical opener — too many penalties and there’s a lot of things that we need to clean up, but the effort was outstanding,” he said. “I thought our kids really played hard.”
The Islanders did have nine penalties for 102 yards, but a stingy defense kept the Thunderbolts off the scoreboard until late.
Pius X had as many first downs as punts (8) and threw three interceptions.
“Our defense played well enough for us to win the game tonight — big plays, big stands,” Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said. “We just couldn’t get anything going on offense. That’s a credit to Grand Island. They’re tough, they’re coached well, they executed really well and our lack of execution was really their executing on defense what they wanted.”
Grand Island outgained Pius X 248 yards to 36 in the first half. The Thunderbolts had a chance to score in the second quarter when they had a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line, but a 22-yard field goal try sailed wide left.
