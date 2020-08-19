Grand Island Senior High will not allow visiting fans at home sporting events this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following the lead of other school districts in Class A, Grand Island will have similar protocols for fans attending sporting events this fall. But there will be one notable difference.

Grand Island will not allow family/fans of visiting teams to attend events hosted by the Islanders.

According to guidelines released by the school, each student (including players, band members, cheerleaders and athletic trainers) will be allocated four tickets with assigned seats for activities.

All family members ages 2 and older must wear a mask.

However, "To keep community, students and staff safe, there will be no visiting team spectators."

Grand Island, which is part of the Heartland Athletic Conference, is scheduled to host several teams from Lincoln during the fall.

Lincoln Pius X will play football at Grand Island on Sept. 4.

In volleyball, the Islanders will host Lincoln East (Aug. 27), Lincoln Southeast (Sept. 29) and Lincoln Northeast (Oct. 13).

Lincoln East softball is scheduled to open its season Thursday at Grand Island. GI also is scheduled to play home games against Pius X (Aug. 27), Lincoln Southeast (Sept. 8) and Lincoln Northeast (Sept. 10).

Grand Island plans to live-stream its home varsity football and volleyball contests.

