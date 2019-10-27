{{featured_button_text}}
Grand Island vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.18

Grand Island's Caleb Francl is pressured by Lincoln Southwest's Dakota Harders as he runs to score on Oct. 18 at Seacrest Field.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

It was quite a weekend for Grand Island’s Caleb Francl.

It started by scoring the winning touchdown with 1:10 left in the game in the Islanders’ 28-21 victory at Lincoln East Friday night.

It ended with a commitment to play college football at South Dakota State. The senior announced his intention to be a Jackrabbit Sunday afternoon on Twitter after a visit to Brookings, South Dakota, Saturday to attend the North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State FCS showdown.

Francl, a 6-foot, 170-pound linebacker/running back, overcame an early-season ankle injury to rush for 595 yards and 11 TDs so far this season, catch 21 passes for 245 yards and a pair of scores and register 65 tackles, including 12 for losses.

He finished with 154 yards rushing against the Spartans, including 52 in the game-winning, 80-yard drive. He also had 12 tackles, two of which were behind the line of scrimmage.

The sixth-ranked Islanders (8-1) host Lincoln Southwest on Friday in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

