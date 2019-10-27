It was quite a weekend for Grand Island’s Caleb Francl.
It started by scoring the winning touchdown with 1:10 left in the game in the Islanders’ 28-21 victory at Lincoln East Friday night.
It ended with a commitment to play college football at South Dakota State. The senior announced his intention to be a Jackrabbit Sunday afternoon on Twitter after a visit to Brookings, South Dakota, Saturday to attend the North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State FCS showdown.
Francl, a 6-foot, 170-pound linebacker/running back, overcame an early-season ankle injury to rush for 595 yards and 11 TDs so far this season, catch 21 passes for 245 yards and a pair of scores and register 65 tackles, including 12 for losses.
He finished with 154 yards rushing against the Spartans, including 52 in the game-winning, 80-yard drive. He also had 12 tackles, two of which were behind the line of scrimmage.
The sixth-ranked Islanders (8-1) host Lincoln Southwest on Friday in the first round of the Class A playoffs.