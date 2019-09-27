Grand Island’s Broc Douglass showed why he’s one of the top receivers in the state.
The Islanders senior standout torched the Lincoln North Star defense for 157 yards receiving and three touchdowns as Class A No. 7 Grand Island cruised past the Gators 38-0 Friday night at Seacrest Field.
Islanders quarterback Carson Cahoy and Douglass have been playing together for four years, and the senior receiver gave credit to the senior signal-caller.
“We’ve been playing together a long time,” Douglass said. “We know each other well, and Carson puts it (the ball) up there where I can get it.”
Douglass did most of his work during a dominant second quarter which saw the Islanders find the end zone four times.
He hauled in a nifty 20-yard TD catch from Cahoy to make it 17-0 midway through the quarter. Then on the Islanders ensuing possession, Douglass grabbed a pass in the flat, made several defenders miss, and scooted into the end zone from 7 yards out.
His only reception of the second half was a 48-yard TD as Cahoy hit him in stride on a post route.
North Star coach Tony Kobza was impressed with the show put on by Douglass and his teammates.
You have free articles remaining.
“His balance is so great,” Kobza said. “He’d have a hand on the ground, and we’d have him surrounded, yet he got out of there. He really makes things tough on a defense and if you don’t get 11 hats on the ball, you’re in trouble.”
The Gators, after picking up their first win of the season a week ago over Omaha South, struggled offensively against a stout Islanders defense.
North Star junior quarterback DJ McGarvie completed just 11 of 24 passes on the night. His longest completion being just 17 yards.
Finding room to operate on the ground proved futile as well, as the Gators mustered just 48 yards rushing on 23 carries.
With several colleges pursuing Douglass, the senior talked afterward about taking his time with the recruiting process and keeping his options open.
“I’ve visited several schools, but want to keep my options open to find the one that’s the best fit for me,” he said.
Kobza lamented his team’s preparation saying practices must improve for performances on Friday nights to get better.
“You can’t let one bad thing turn into three, four, five bad things,” Kobza said. “And you can’t have just one good day of practice throughout the week and expect to play well.”