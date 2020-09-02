Grand Island remains committed to policy that will keep visiting team fans at home

GI school officials said they are relying on the advice from a 21-person pandemic team that meets daily with the priority being to keep students in classroom learning. The team looks at the data and collaborates with colleagues and medical professionals across the state.

The dialogue moved from having no spectators to family members for the home team, Grand Island athletic director Cynthia Wells noted in an email.

Grand Island was a COVID-19 hot spot earlier this year, which put it behind other Nebraska communities that were able to reopen sooner.

Also, "We already had a scare with two of our teams," Wells noted. "Our entire football team and coaches were required to quarantine (leading to the postponement of last week's season opener against Kearney). Not only were we worried about the health of our students and staff, but we also had to deal with the coaches being out of the classroom."

Any additional spectators will require additional staff, leading to higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and game workers being taken out of the classroom, Wells added.

Yet, on Monday, a Twitter accounted tied to the Islander student body, tweeted that 100 students (seniors) will be at Friday's game, in addition to family members of the GI players, cheerleaders and band participants.