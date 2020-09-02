Grand Island remains committed to policy that will keep visiting team fans at home

When the newly renovated Memorial Stadium in Grand Island hosts its first football game of the season Friday, it will include a limited number of Islander family members. There will be an additional 100 students in attendance.
Parents for the Lincoln Pius X players, however, will remain in Lincoln.
Despite backlash for its protocols for COVID-19, Grand Island Senior High School remains committed to its policy limiting attendance at home events to some Grand Island family members and students only.
The Thunderbolts are scheduled to play at Grand Island at 7 p.m. Friday. Seating capacity at Memorial Stadium is more than 5,000.
"As you could imagine, feedback has come from all directions," said Jennifer Worthington, chief of strategic partnerships and stakeholder engagement for the school. "Some feedback is very positive, thanking us for taking very cautious steps. Some people wish they could participate in things that at this point they can't, so there is a variety of feedback."
Grand Island Senior High the only known school in the state not allowing spectators from the visiting team to attend games. Two other schools in Grand Island — Northwest and Grand Island Central Catholic — have limits, too, but are allowing visiting spectators.
The Nebraska State Fair, currently running in Grand Island, is encouraging people to come to town for the staple event.
GI school officials said they are relying on the advice from a 21-person pandemic team that meets daily with the priority being to keep students in classroom learning. The team looks at the data and collaborates with colleagues and medical professionals across the state.
The dialogue moved from having no spectators to family members for the home team, Grand Island athletic director Cynthia Wells noted in an email.
Grand Island was a COVID-19 hot spot earlier this year, which put it behind other Nebraska communities that were able to reopen sooner.
Also, "We already had a scare with two of our teams," Wells noted. "Our entire football team and coaches were required to quarantine (leading to the postponement of last week's season opener against Kearney). Not only were we worried about the health of our students and staff, but we also had to deal with the coaches being out of the classroom."
Any additional spectators will require additional staff, leading to higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and game workers being taken out of the classroom, Wells added.
Yet, on Monday, a Twitter accounted tied to the Islander student body, tweeted that 100 students (seniors) will be at Friday's game, in addition to family members of the GI players, cheerleaders and band participants.
Worthington said the school's top four priorities, in order, are students taking part in in-person learning, students engaged in activities, making sure students get to perform and compete, and spectators.
"So really our priorities first revolve around our students and then spectators after that," she said.
Of Grand Island's eight scheduled football games, four are at home — Pius X, Omaha Westside (Sept. 25), Papillion-La Vista South (Oct. 2) and Norfolk (Oct. 16). The Islanders are scheduled to host multiple Lincoln schools in events like softball and volleyball.
"Each community is dealing with its own dynamics," Wells wrote. "We are making the best decisions possible for Grand Island Public Schools. What's working today, may not work tomorrow and we will continue to evaluate our restrictions."
