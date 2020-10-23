Grand Island dominates both sides of the ball to blank Bolts in playoff opener

GRAND ISLAND — The improvement Grand Island has made in the stretch run of the season was on full display Friday night as the Islanders beat Lincoln Pius X 36-0 in the opening round of the Class A state football playoffs at Memorial Stadium.
The Islanders, who improved to 4-4 on the season, were dominant on both sides of the ball while posting their first shutout of the season. Grand Island had defeated the Thunderbolts 24-7 back on Sept. 4 on the same field, but coach Jeff Tomlin’s team appeared to have widened the gap since the two squads’ previous meeting.
“Our kids have just gotten steadily better and better,” said Tomlin, whose team has won three of its last four contests. “We have taken our knocks, but our guys just kept coming back and now we’re playing the type of football that I thought this bunch could play. I’m just really, really proud of their improvement.”
Grand Island put forth its best defensive performance of the season, limiting Pius X to 70 total yards and four first downs on 39 offensive snaps. The Thunderbolts managed just 35 yards rushing on 24 attempts, while Brandon Fox, Joshua Reynoso and Jace Chrisman all recorded interceptions and Michael Maxon had a team-high 10 total tackles for the Islanders.
Pius X's best scoring opportunity came when Bryce Wemhoff’s 25-yard interception return gave the Thunderbolts possession at the Grand Island 25-yard line with 8:55 left in the first quarter. However, the Islanders’ defense stiffened and Pius X was turned away when a 39-yard field-goal attempt was blocked.
“We started out this season kind of young and inexperienced, but we’re starting to play Islanders’ defense,” Grand Island senior nose guard Daylon Keolavone said. “It was just a matter of everyone getting more reps and coming together as brothers."
Grand Island’s offense came to life in the second quarter as junior quarterback Kytan Fyfe had touchdown runs of 13 and 8 yards to put his team ahead 14-0. Heider Alba Meda’s 20-yard field goal with 1:03 left before the intermission gave the Islanders a 17-0 halftime lead.
GI scored on its first three possessions of the third quarter to put the game away. Chrisman had a 7-yard TD and Keolavone added an 8-yard scoring run before wide receiver Brandon Fox hauled in a 24-yard TD pass from Fyfe to trigger the running clock via the 35-point rule with 2:20 remaining in the third quarter.
“We have shown some pretty good balance and Kytan is starting to run the option well and he’s a threat to keep the ball and throw it,” Tomlin said. “Our kids did a good job, offensively. We had one key turnover early, but then we did a fairly good job of taking care of the ball after that.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!