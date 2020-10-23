Grand Island dominates both sides of the ball to blank Bolts in playoff opener

GRAND ISLAND — The improvement Grand Island has made in the stretch run of the season was on full display Friday night as the Islanders beat Lincoln Pius X 36-0 in the opening round of the Class A state football playoffs at Memorial Stadium.

The Islanders, who improved to 4-4 on the season, were dominant on both sides of the ball while posting their first shutout of the season. Grand Island had defeated the Thunderbolts 24-7 back on Sept. 4 on the same field, but coach Jeff Tomlin’s team appeared to have widened the gap since the two squads’ previous meeting.

“Our kids have just gotten steadily better and better,” said Tomlin, whose team has won three of its last four contests. “We have taken our knocks, but our guys just kept coming back and now we’re playing the type of football that I thought this bunch could play. I’m just really, really proud of their improvement.”

Grand Island put forth its best defensive performance of the season, limiting Pius X to 70 total yards and four first downs on 39 offensive snaps. The Thunderbolts managed just 35 yards rushing on 24 attempts, while Brandon Fox, Joshua Reynoso and Jace Chrisman all recorded interceptions and Michael Maxon had a team-high 10 total tackles for the Islanders.