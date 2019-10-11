WAVERLY — Tyson Gordon wasn't going to let getting a bit shaken up stop him.
The Omaha Skutt senior quarterback reversed his field on the first play of the SkyHawks' second overtime and raced 10 yards for a touchdown. Some stiff defense by Skutt, including two big plays by Nolan Connor, gave top-ranked Skutt a 28-21 victory over No. 3 Waverly Friday. It was the Class B defending state champions' 20th straight victory.
"I took a hit to my head down on our first touchdown in overtime, so I was just a little shaken up," said Gordon, who scored all four Skutt touchdowns on runs of 3, 54, 2 and 10 yards. "I told Coach (Matt Turman) I wasn't coming out of the game on offense. I needed to be in there for my team.
"We called the tight end delay, but when I saw my options, I didn't like them. I saw a lot of field on the other side and luckily our offensive linemen stayed there, picked up the block on the back side to allow a wide-open touchdown."
Gordon, who kicked the extra points on the first two touchdowns for Skutt, gave way to Zach Hodge for the overtime kicks.
Gordon's heroics were necessary after Waverly rallied to tie the game in the second half.
Viking quarterback Mason Nieman raced 80 yards on the first play from scrimmage in the game, and Waverly had a golden opportunity when Barrett Skrobecki blocked a Skutt punt. But three penalties forced the Vikings to punt.
Skutt answered with an 80-yard drive, capped by Gordon's 3-yard score. He connected with Gunner Ott for a 23-yard pickup on fourth-and-14 to keep the drive alive.
Gordon intercepted Nieman late in the first quarter, but on the next play, Nieman returned the favor, picking off Gordon's first interception of the season.
Skutt took a 14-7 lead when Gordon zipped around the left end and raced 54 yards for a score.
Treyton Kozal set up the Vikings early in the third quarter when he pounced on a Skutt fumble. Seven plays later, Nieman trotted in from the 6-yard line to tie the game.
"I think both teams left some points on the field or gave away some points," said Turman, Skutt's coach. "A blocked punt early, fumble right out of halftime for us and Ty threw his first interception of the year, but the kids played hard. And for them, they missed a couple of field goals.
"With everything they were doing, we had to rely on Ty a little bit more. They were getting such pressure on us, we didn't have time in the pocket to throw."
Nieman completed his first pass of the game, a 6-harder to Evan Canoyer, in the first overtime, but Gordon answered with a 2-yard run and then his 10-yard score to take a 28-21 lead.
Connor got a sack on first down and then broke up Nieman's pass into the end zone to seal the win.
"We knew we weren't going to be able to shoot ourselves in the foot, and unfortunately, we did that a few times early in the game," said Waverly coach Reed Manstedt. "We believe we're one of the better teams in Class B and can compete with anybody. We'd be happy to take another shot at Skutt again."
Nieman finished the game with 173 yards on 25 carries, while Gordon had 137 yards on 25 attempts.
"Mason, he's a warrior, man," said Manstedt. "He played so good and had the ball in his hands there at the end, and we wouldn't want anybody else."