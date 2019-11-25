Gordon, Harsh showcase versatility on grand Memorial Stadium stage

The quarterback position has become a specific breed in this new day and age, but in Omaha Skutt’s 21-20 win over Scottsbluff in the Class B Championship on Monday night, a new hybrid was put on the stage at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Both the Skyhawks' Tyson Gordon and the Bearcats' Sabastian Harsh did more than just lead their respective offensive units, as the duo also made big plays on both defense and special teams for their respective teams.
For Gordon, a North Dakota State football commit, it wasn’t his best night as a signal caller, completing 3 of 13 passes for only 40 yards. He was able to run for 65 yards on 18 attempts but it was his spot in the Skutt secondary that made the difference. The senior made five total tackles, and added a key interception and pass breakup to help limit a Scottsbluff passing attack that only accumulated 55 yards.
“He came up big tonight like he has all year," Omaha Skutt head coach Matt Turman said. "He didn’t throw the ball as well as he has earlier in the season, but he made a nice interception. When we need him to make big plays he always has."
Turn to look at Scottsbluff and their quarterback had an even bigger night. Harsh was the man all season for Scottsbluff and it showed once again on the biggest stage of all. The senior stormed his way for 216 yards on 42 carries and three touchdowns.
His most impressive play, however, came in the second quarter where the Bearcats were in a punting situation back at their own 20. The snap flew over Harsh’s head, but the dual-threat quarterback recovered, launching a punt from his own endzone all the way down to the Skutt 16-yard line; a punt that traveled 84 total yards.
With as dominant and controlling Harsh’s performance was, it wasn’t enough to beat a Skutt team that stopped the Bearcat quarterback half a yard short of a would-be go-ahead two point conversion.
“He’s a special kid, special player who once again kind of put us on his back and was very determined to try and get a win,” said Scottsbluff head coach Judson Hall. “And you know we came up half a yard short.”