Gordon, Harsh showcase versatility on grand Memorial Stadium stage

The quarterback position has become a specific breed in this new day and age, but in Omaha Skutt’s 21-20 win over Scottsbluff in the Class B Championship on Monday night, a new hybrid was put on the stage at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Both the Skyhawks' Tyson Gordon and the Bearcats' Sabastian Harsh did more than just lead their respective offensive units, as the duo also made big plays on both defense and special teams for their respective teams.

For Gordon, a North Dakota State football commit, it wasn’t his best night as a signal caller, completing 3 of 13 passes for only 40 yards. He was able to run for 65 yards on 18 attempts but it was his spot in the Skutt secondary that made the difference. The senior made five total tackles, and added a key interception and pass breakup to help limit a Scottsbluff passing attack that only accumulated 55 yards.

“He came up big tonight like he has all year," Omaha Skutt head coach Matt Turman said. "He didn’t throw the ball as well as he has earlier in the season, but he made a nice interception. When we need him to make big plays he always has."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}