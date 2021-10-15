'Going in the right direction,' Norris blows past Lincoln Pius X before pivotal regular-season finale

FIRTH — On a chilly Friday night at Norris High, Norris found a way to get its offense running to the tune of a 43-22 win over Lincoln Pius X.
Norris ran the ball effectively early. Blake Macklin ripped off runs of 23, 24 and 48 yards in the first half to help build a 35-7 lead. While Pius X did make it a fight at the end, there wasn’t enough time to come back.
Norris coach Ty Twarling gave a lot of credit to Pius X for making it a game in the second half.
“We played very well in the first half," he said. "They came out and made adjustments and kept playing hard. We lost our focus and weren’t very consistent. They just kept doing things right and we didn’t.”
Pius X turned the ball over twice in its own territory in the first half and Norris capitalized on both, including returning the second fumble for a 23-yard scoop-and-score by the Titans' Ben Landgren.
Norris had two turnovers of its own, which could be due to a lack of on-the-field chemistry because of injuries to key players earlier this season. But Twarling isn’t into making excuses.
“Right now, our record indicates that we’re inconsistent," he said. "That’s something we keep telling the guys. Our record is who we are. We’re inconsistent, and we have to get better. This is a step to that. Injuries are always going to be a part of the game. We just have to have guys step up, and we’ve had a few guys do that.”
Norris quarterback Cooper Hausmann was 7-for-13 for 89 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His go-to receiver, Kale Consbruck, didn’t score a receiving touchdown but got one on the ground instead. He ran a jet sweep to the right, reversed the entirety of the field and ran up the sideline to the end zone.
Norris will likely make the playoffs and will have a chance to pull off a huge upset at home next week against No. 6 Waverly.
“We’re going in the right direction,” Twarling said. “We just have to continue making progress toward getting better and getting our consistency down.”
The loss dropped Pius X to 2-6, and coach Ryan Kearney said the difference for the Thunderbolts was those early turnovers.
“I think we moved the ball pretty well in the first half and the second half, but we had some mistakes early on that put us behind the eight ball and gave them some momentum on a couple scores," Kearney said. "Those are tough things to battle against, especially against good teams.”
Pius X's Tyrus Petsche was 20-for-38 with 284 yards passing, two touchdowns and one interception.