'Going in the right direction,' Norris blows past Lincoln Pius X before pivotal regular-season finale

FIRTH — On a chilly Friday night at Norris High, Norris found a way to get its offense running to the tune of a 43-22 win over Lincoln Pius X.

Norris ran the ball effectively early. Blake Macklin ripped off runs of 23, 24 and 48 yards in the first half to help build a 35-7 lead. While Pius X did make it a fight at the end, there wasn’t enough time to come back.

Norris coach Ty Twarling gave a lot of credit to Pius X for making it a game in the second half.

“We played very well in the first half," he said. "They came out and made adjustments and kept playing hard. We lost our focus and weren’t very consistent. They just kept doing things right and we didn’t.”

Pius X turned the ball over twice in its own territory in the first half and Norris capitalized on both, including returning the second fumble for a 23-yard scoop-and-score by the Titans' Ben Landgren.

Norris had two turnovers of its own, which could be due to a lack of on-the-field chemistry because of injuries to key players earlier this season. But Twarling isn’t into making excuses.