Gingery and his East team moving forward as virus threatens high school football

Gingery is also the Spartans’ head track coach, and losing the high school spring sports season “gave me a lot of incentive to come back this fall,” he said. “We came through two weeks of football camp in July and nothing happened (in terms of the virus). So I think we can do this safely.”

East has already caught a break this season. Omaha Public Schools canceled its fall sports and activities on Friday, but the Spartans didn’t have any of the seven OPS schools on their regular-season schedule, so they still have their full nine-game slate intact.

With the Big Ten and Nebraska football hanging by a thread Monday according to the social media buzz, Spartan senior all-city players Quinton Adams and Carter Glenn were just glad for an opportunity to be out practicing with their teammates.

Adams is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound second-team Super-State linebacker, who had 103 tackles, a pair of sacks and a blocked kick last season as a junior. The lockdown in the spring slowed his college recruiting and the cancellation of many of the summer combines across the country served as a setback, too.

“It’s just such a blessing to be out here, every little bit of time, we’ll take whatever we can get,” said Adams, one of seven starters back defensively from a 5-5 team a year ago that qualified for the Class A playoffs.