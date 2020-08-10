Gingery and his East team moving forward as virus threatens high school football

Eight days before starting his 40th season as a high school football coach in 2019, John Gingery had a heart attack and needed stents put in to open his arteries.
The Lincoln East head coach didn’t miss a beat. He was there for the first practice and made it through the season.
But the COVID-19 pandemic that’s been raging for more than five months almost did what a heart attack couldn’t — drive him away from the sport he loves to coach.
Gingery has stayed healthy through it all, but the threat of the virus, the stress from all the uncertainty surrounding sports and life in general — plus the extra steps and precautions necessary to both teach and coach in the COVID-era — made him re-evaluate everything.
“It was hard. It’s not the same, and the thought (of retiring) crossed my mind,” Gingery said after the Spartans’ first practice of the 2020 season Monday afternoon, his 41st year on the sidelines between his head coaching and assistant duties at East, and a stint as head coach at Southern. This is the start of his 24th year at the Spartan helm.
“I knew it was going to be tough, but I’ve got a great group of kids and assistant coaches I’ve been working with forever,” added Gingery, a PE teacher. “Every day is a gift, and this is where I want to be. It’s all about relationships. We’ve got 110 kids (sophomores through seniors) here and another 40 or 50 freshmen practicing up the hill. I’m excited about the numbers and excited to work with them.”
Gingery is also the Spartans’ head track coach, and losing the high school spring sports season “gave me a lot of incentive to come back this fall,” he said. “We came through two weeks of football camp in July and nothing happened (in terms of the virus). So I think we can do this safely.”
East has already caught a break this season. Omaha Public Schools canceled its fall sports and activities on Friday, but the Spartans didn’t have any of the seven OPS schools on their regular-season schedule, so they still have their full nine-game slate intact.
With the Big Ten and Nebraska football hanging by a thread Monday according to the social media buzz, Spartan senior all-city players Quinton Adams and Carter Glenn were just glad for an opportunity to be out practicing with their teammates.
'It feels good to know something': City, area coaches notice renewed sense of energy following NSAA's announcement
Adams is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound second-team Super-State linebacker, who had 103 tackles, a pair of sacks and a blocked kick last season as a junior. The lockdown in the spring slowed his college recruiting and the cancellation of many of the summer combines across the country served as a setback, too.
“It’s just such a blessing to be out here, every little bit of time, we’ll take whatever we can get,” said Adams, one of seven starters back defensively from a 5-5 team a year ago that qualified for the Class A playoffs.
Another eight starters return offensively, “so we think we can be really good,” Adams said. “We’ve got a ton of skilled guys who played last year. The lines are going to be super young, but they’re coming along really well. We think we can do something this year.”
Glenn, a 5-10, 180-pound wide receiver/cornerback, is coming off a successful July playing AAU basketball for Lincoln Supreme. Glenn, however, still found time to get in the weight room to put on 15 pounds of muscle, added strength that should serve him well as a point guard on the court and as a receiver and cornerback on the field.
While basketball is the sport Glenn plans to pursue in college, “I love playing football. Honestly it’s just as much fun as basketball,” said Glenn, who had 13 receptions for 173 yards and a TD offensively and 31 tackles and three interceptions in the secondary.
“I started at corner last year, but I’ll have more of a leadership role on the offensive side because we graduated some receivers and I’ll be one of the main ones,” Glenn added. “I’m definitely looking forward to it.”
East opens the season Aug. 28 at Lincoln Pius X.
