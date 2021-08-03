Gage Stenger finds a home at Kansas State, others still searching after busy summer of football recruiting

For several months, Gage Stenger’s phone went quiet.

Coaches may have been texting him, sending mail and asking about the summer, but the scholarship offers weren’t quite rolling in yet for the three-star prospect. Then, Stenger started a busy June slate by attending the Lindenwood University (Missouri) camp on June 4.

Stenger impressed, and the offers started rolling in soon after. He and many other high school football players in Nebraska have found summer camps to be a great way to raise their recruiting interest. Division I offers from North Dakota and Illinois State were intriguing, but they didn’t compare to Stenger’s visit to Kansas State’s camp on June 14.

Kansas State offered the Millard South senior a scholarship on June 20, and he committed to the Wildcats six days later.

“The summer’s been pretty hectic just between getting from camps to practice and everything,” Stenger said. “It really helped a lot just not having to text and keep up with all these different coaches, and knowing I have coaches from just one school that I can reach out to.”

Stenger, who will start at linebacker and quarterback for Millard South this fall, found his desired landing spot, but plenty of other recruits are still searching after the jam-packed summer.