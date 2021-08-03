 Skip to main content
Gage Stenger finds a home at Kansas State, others still searching after busy summer of football recruiting
PREP FOOTBALL

Gage Stenger finds a home at Kansas State, others still searching after busy summer of football recruiting

September Images 17

Millard South's Ryan Holdsworth (3) and Gage Stenger (12) celebrate a touchdown against Elkhorn South during a September 8, 2020, game in Omaha.

 LILY SMITH, Omaha World-Herald

It’s time to announce the winners of the 2021 Prep Sports Awards. These high school athletes have had amazing seasons this year and we are proud to celebrate their achievements.

For several months, Gage Stenger’s phone went quiet.

Coaches may have been texting him, sending mail and asking about the summer, but the scholarship offers weren’t quite rolling in yet for the three-star prospect. Then, Stenger started a busy June slate by attending the Lindenwood University (Missouri) camp on June 4.

Stenger impressed, and the offers started rolling in soon after. He and many other high school football players in Nebraska have found summer camps to be a great way to raise their recruiting interest. Division I offers from North Dakota and Illinois State were intriguing, but they didn’t compare to Stenger’s visit to Kansas State’s camp on June 14.

Kansas State offered the Millard South senior a scholarship on June 20, and he committed to the Wildcats six days later.

“The summer’s been pretty hectic just between getting from camps to practice and everything,” Stenger said. “It really helped a lot just not having to text and keep up with all these different coaches, and knowing I have coaches from just one school that I can reach out to.”

Stenger, who will start at linebacker and quarterback for Millard South this fall, found his desired landing spot, but plenty of other recruits are still searching after the jam-packed summer.

Elkhorn North senior Shan Acharya has been feeling the grind of trying to do everything he can to stand out during the recruiting process. He’s been in the weight room with his teammates, taken visits to several schools, trained with experts and of course, gone to several team camps.

Despite the hectic summer, it sure beats the dead period of 2020 where summer opportunities were few and far between due to COVID-19 cancellations.

“It’s been busy but good; I’ve been going to a lot of camps to try and make up for everything we lost last year,” Acharya said.

One of Acharya’s favorite visits this summer was to Ivy League schools Columbia and Brown, and he’s also been speaking with Nebraska, Valparaiso and Drake.

Camps and workouts are big opportunities, but there’s only so much players can do when it comes to recruiting. Elkhorn junior Aidan Betz has been trying to raise his stock through the Warren Academy, a training program run by former Husker and NFL player Steve Warren.

With the summer winding down and fall practice about to start, it’s time for players to change gears from recruiting mode to team mode. But the many camps and workouts that players like Betz filled their summer with may serve important roles in recruiting down the road.

“You can’t really control recruiting, I wish I could, but I can’t,” Betz said. “As of now, I’m just trying to go make a name for myself; I really hope this summer helped.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Related to this story

