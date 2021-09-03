Fyfe throws 3 TDs, Grand Island eliminates turnover woes to top Pius X

Grand Island had six turnovers in a loss last week to Kearney, but the Islanders played mistake-free football in taking a 28-14 win over Lincoln Pius X on Friday night at Aldrich Field.

Quarterback Kytan Fyfe threw three touchdown passes, including a pair in the second half, to break from a 14-14 tie.

Big plays in the air: It all started when Grand Island's Jace Chrisman returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown on Pius X's first series of the game. The Thunderbolts' Tyrus Petsche came back with completions for 29 yards and 11 yards to Joe Staab and Sammy Manzitto on the next possession, and the junior quarterback capped the 81-yard march with a 1-yard run to tie it at 7-7.

The Islanders regained the lead 14-7 with 10 seconds left in the opening period when Fyfe found Will Knuth in the back of the end zone for a 14-yard TD pass, only to see Petsche hook up over the middle with Staab for a 61-yard strike to make it 14-14 with 9:34 left in the opening half.

Grand Island then broke the 14-14 tie when Fyfe completed a 15-yard scoring toss to Brandon Fox on the first series of the second half to finish a 72-yard march. After a Pius X turnover in the final period, Fyfe found Chrisman for an 11-yard TD pass to produce the final score with 2:20 remaining.

Check back for updates to this story

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0