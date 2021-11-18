From runner-up to state champion in wrestling, Sandhills/Thedford’s Reece Zutavern seeking the same improvement in D-2 football final

All year long, the Sandhills/Thedford football team has been laser-focused on one specific goal: making it back to the Class D-2 title game.
That’s the goal for plenty of teams, but it went even deeper for the Knights’ returning players considering how close they came to a state championship in 2020, a 36-28 title-game loss to BDS. So when Sandhills/Thedford punched its ticket to the championship game with a 52-8 win over Elgin Public/Pope John last Friday, the celebrations were pretty much nonexistent.
After all, they still hadn’t accomplished what they set out to do this season.
“It’s motivated us all year long and it really showed last week, because when we won in the semifinals, we didn’t really celebrate,” senior Reece Zutavern said. “We knew what the end goal was, and last year we beat Falls City (Sacred Heart) and were all jumping up and down, but we didn’t this time because our end goal is our end goal and we’re not just satisfied making it.”
A talented three-sport athlete, Zutavern, it’s fair to say, has plenty of state tournament experience. In addition to last year’s runner-up finish in football, he’s also a state champion wrestler and ran on Sandhills/Thedford’s relay team at state track last season.
It’s possible that Zutavern’s football trajectory could mirror his wrestling journey, where he went from Class D 160-pound runner-up in 2020 to the Class D 182-pound state champion in 2021. He did all that with his father, Mat Zutavern, a former Nebraska wrestler and current Sandhills/Thedford wrestling coach, right by his side. The elder Zutavern is in the stands for the football games instead, but that doesn’t make it any less special to watch.
“I don’t think I’ve had a better or bigger moment as a dad than coaching in that (wrestling) final last year,” Mat Zutavern said. “It’s just fun to watch, especially the football. Watching these boys as they’ve grown up, you can just see how they play for each other and they don’t really care who scores the touchdowns or gets the yards. They have one goal in mind, and that’s to win games.”
The Knights have done plenty of winning over the past four years, and their senior class currently has a 40-4 record thanks to the talented, versatile offense that has been a hallmark of Sandhills/Thedford’s play all season long.
As the team’s starting quarterback, 12 of Zutavern’s 26 completed passes have gone for touchdowns this season in addition to 632 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. Add in seniors Dane Pokorny and Trae Hickman, both 1,200-yard rushers, and that’s the recipe for an offense averaging 54.7 points per game.
“I know if we were game-planning for us, we’d be hard to stop,” Reece Zutavern said. “Dane is such a physical runner, he can run inside or outside and is tough tackle, and Trey has that elite speed where if he gets the edge, he’s gone.”
Adding to the family aspect this season is that freshman Caden Zutavern has been able to play with his older brother for a season, something Mat Zutavern says he’s learning plenty from. Having lived in Dunning his whole life, there’s no doubt that this year’s Sandhills/Thedford football team is one of the best ever in the area.
“I think out here where we live, it’s basically ranch life and sport,” Mat Zutavern said. “Anytime that a sports team is doing good at the school, it’s getting talked about.”
It’s also a chance for history as Sandhills/Thedford looks for the school’s first football state title. Sandhills High made the state finals once in 1985, finishing as Class D-1 runner-up, while Thedford High never made the finals. This is now Sandhills/Thedford’s 12th state-tournament appearance since 2008, and it has the potential to be the school’s best.
That’ll certainly be on the minds of all the Knight players as they make the four-hour drive to Lincoln on Sunday ahead of the Class D-2 title game against Kenesaw at 2:45 p.m. Monday.
“I believe we’d be the first team to bring back a state title to either school and either town, so that’s just a remarkable feat in of itself,” Reece Zutavern said. “I know we’d be proud and excited to be the ones who did it first.”
