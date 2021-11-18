From runner-up to state champion in wrestling, Sandhills/Thedford’s Reece Zutavern seeking the same improvement in D-2 football final

“I don’t think I’ve had a better or bigger moment as a dad than coaching in that (wrestling) final last year,” Mat Zutavern said. “It’s just fun to watch, especially the football. Watching these boys as they’ve grown up, you can just see how they play for each other and they don’t really care who scores the touchdowns or gets the yards. They have one goal in mind, and that’s to win games.”

The Knights have done plenty of winning over the past four years, and their senior class currently has a 40-4 record thanks to the talented, versatile offense that has been a hallmark of Sandhills/Thedford’s play all season long.

As the team’s starting quarterback, 12 of Zutavern’s 26 completed passes have gone for touchdowns this season in addition to 632 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. Add in seniors Dane Pokorny and Trae Hickman, both 1,200-yard rushers, and that’s the recipe for an offense averaging 54.7 points per game.

“I know if we were game-planning for us, we’d be hard to stop,” Reece Zutavern said. “Dane is such a physical runner, he can run inside or outside and is tough tackle, and Trey has that elite speed where if he gets the edge, he’s gone.”