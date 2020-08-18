From ribs at Elmwood-Murdock to Omaha Roncalli's gyros, high school football stands a 'pride thing'

Dan Vacek is in his eighth year as the booster club president at Omaha Roncalli, and things were much different when he took over.

“Our concession stand was awful, from ingredients to products we were using,” Vacek said. “We need to make this a (heck) of a lot better. Make it a place people wanted to eat food and walk away saying Omaha Roncalli is a pretty good place.

“It was a pride thing before it even took off, because it was so crummy and I’m an alum there. I’d go to games here and there and I didn’t care to go to the concession then. It immediately became a thing of pride. I have a group of guys that take Fridays off. We paint the field Wednesday and Thursday nights and we get there on Friday at 8 or 9 a.m. in the morning to prepare concessions later that night.”

Vacek and some of his booster club members like to try other places and see how they compare to their own makings.

"Ours are usually a whole lot better and we would put ours against anyone’s," Vacek said.

As for Vice, he’s content with his ribs and recipe he has used for many years.

“They can expect what they are going to get and they know what they are going to get,” Vice said. “They liked it before, they’ll like it now.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.