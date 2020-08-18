From ribs at Elmwood-Murdock to Omaha Roncalli's gyros, high school football stands a 'pride thing'

Hank Vice's recipe playbook has stayed the same for many years at Elmwood-Murdock, but even he needs to call an audible every once in a while.
Vice, who keeps stats for the Knights during football games, also supplies a winning aroma of barbecue ribs, making it one of the most unique high school football concession stands in Nebraska. Vice will smoke 50 racks of ribs before the game that are hot and ready to go for fans to enjoy — and will have another 50 racks ready to eat after the game.
“The one thing I had to get adjusted to was the running clock (rule),” Vice said. “That threw me off on the timing. … If it gets really windy and cold it takes a little longer. But like I said, the first time we had a running clock against someone, that threw me off about 20 minutes.
“But what’s fun is after the game, some of the opposing team's parents stop by and want to get some. They always want to talk about the game and it’s always good, friendly banter.”
What started as a fundraiser to help the school has turned into a yearly occurrence for Vice and the Knights, but it is not the only unique item to be found across the state.
Omaha Roncalli is known for its gyros, brisket sandwiches, quarter-pound Nathan’s hot dogs, half-pound hamburgers and a small mountain of Yukon golden French fries (and don’t forget the giant Bavarian pretzels). But that wasn’t always the case.
Dan Vacek is in his eighth year as the booster club president at Omaha Roncalli, and things were much different when he took over.
“Our concession stand was awful, from ingredients to products we were using,” Vacek said. “We need to make this a (heck) of a lot better. Make it a place people wanted to eat food and walk away saying Omaha Roncalli is a pretty good place.
“It was a pride thing before it even took off, because it was so crummy and I’m an alum there. I’d go to games here and there and I didn’t care to go to the concession then. It immediately became a thing of pride. I have a group of guys that take Fridays off. We paint the field Wednesday and Thursday nights and we get there on Friday at 8 or 9 a.m. in the morning to prepare concessions later that night.”
Vacek and some of his booster club members like to try other places and see how they compare to their own makings.
"Ours are usually a whole lot better and we would put ours against anyone’s," Vacek said.
As for Vice, he’s content with his ribs and recipe he has used for many years.
“They can expect what they are going to get and they know what they are going to get,” Vice said. “They liked it before, they’ll like it now.”
