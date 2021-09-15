From never having touched a football to a winning record: Ivan and Brice Eloume find love for football at Lincoln Northeast

When Lincoln Northeast coaches told Ivan and Brice Eloume to come try out for football, they discovered a much different sport than they anticipated.

Emigrating from Cameroon to the United States in 2015 was a culture shock in its own right, and the twin brothers came to learn that what they call football, Americans call soccer. So, the shoulder pads, the physicality and the rules were all new to the Eloume twins, who initially shied away from football.

But the members of the Lincoln Northeast coaching staff wanted the Eloumes on their roster and were determined to change their minds.

As for what did it? Try a surprise visit at their home from Northeast coach Dan Martin.

“At first we saw the sport and we were like, ‘Nah, we’re not playing that,’” said Ivan Eloume. “The coaches every day at school would keep asking us to come and try out, but we didn’t want to yet. And then one day Coach Martin and another coach came to our house, and I was like, ‘You guys aren’t going to give up, so we’ll try it.’”