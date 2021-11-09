From a water boy to senior starter, Columbus Lakeview’s Van Cleave one game away from finally making it to Memorial Stadium

Cue a 35-0 win over Scotus, and the intensity from that game has followed Lakeview into the playoffs.

“Since both teams are going to make the playoffs, that really added to it and I thought our team really came out and brought the energy right away,” Van Cleave said. “It was one of the most fun games I’ve been a part of.”

When it comes to Lakeview’s offensive success, Van Cleave’s fingerprints are all over. He mostly played as a wide receiver to begin his high school career but switched to running back last season following injuries to other players.

Depending on the package, game situation or success of Lakeview’s offense, there’s no telling where Van Cleave will line up. He’s the Vikings’ go-to player in big moments regardless of position and is simply happy to do whatever it takes to win.

“It’s different because at wide receiver you have to worry about getting open, whereas I kind of like running back more sometimes because they just hand it to me and let me go,” Van Cleave said. “I like playing both, though, because it spreads the game out.”