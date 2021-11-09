From a water boy to senior starter, Columbus Lakeview’s Van Cleave one game away from finally making it to Memorial Stadium

Columbus Lakeview’s Adam Van Cleave has been dreaming of roaming the sidelines at Memorial Stadium for a long time.
When the 2013 Lakeview football team made a run to the state semifinals, Van Cleave was there as a water boy. His hopes of seeing the Vikings play in Memorial Stadium were dashed by a 33-28 loss to Ashland-Greenwood, and he never knew whether Lakeview would get the chance again.
With Van Cleave now a senior, the Vikings are one game away from that elusive trip to Lincoln for the school’s first state title game since 1990. No. 7 Columbus Lakeview (9-2) will face No. 2 Kearney Catholic (11-0) at 6 p.m. Friday.
“I always thought I missed my chance to go to Memorial Stadium, and then here I am in the semifinals,” Van Cleave said. “It’s really special and something I hope to capitalize on this time.”
Columbus Lakeview’s successful season is even sweeter considering the Vikings were hardly a postseason lock at any point in the season. Lakeview hadn’t made the playoffs since 2017 and a 1-2 start to the season hurt the team’s playoff chances, even if a loss to then-No. 1 Pierce showed Van Cleave the Vikings could hang with any team in Class C-1.
In order to make the playoffs, Columbus Lakeview’s defense stepped up by allowing 8.2 points during a five-game winning streak to close the regular season. Even so, Lakeview needed a Week 9 win over rival Columbus Scotus just to guarantee its spot in the postseason.
Cue a 35-0 win over Scotus, and the intensity from that game has followed Lakeview into the playoffs.
“Since both teams are going to make the playoffs, that really added to it and I thought our team really came out and brought the energy right away,” Van Cleave said. “It was one of the most fun games I’ve been a part of.”
When it comes to Lakeview’s offensive success, Van Cleave’s fingerprints are all over. He mostly played as a wide receiver to begin his high school career but switched to running back last season following injuries to other players.
Depending on the package, game situation or success of Lakeview’s offense, there’s no telling where Van Cleave will line up. He’s the Vikings’ go-to player in big moments regardless of position and is simply happy to do whatever it takes to win.
“It’s different because at wide receiver you have to worry about getting open, whereas I kind of like running back more sometimes because they just hand it to me and let me go,” Van Cleave said. “I like playing both, though, because it spreads the game out.”
A talented multi-sport athlete, Van Cleave still has a basketball, track and field and Legion baseball to look forward to with his Lakeview teammates. However, those dreams haven't been in his head nearly as long as the prospect of seeing Memorial Stadium from the field level.
With a solid 15-man senior class made up of teammates since the junior high days, Van Cleave is hoping that he and a veteran offensive line can finally turn those dreams into reality.
“I’ve always loved having those guys with me for years,” Van Cleave said. “We’ve had a lot of the same kids from when we were younger in junior high, so it’s always fun to run behind guys who will put their neck out for you.”
