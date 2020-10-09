Fritton's record-setting night lifts Lincoln Southwest over Papillion-La Vista

Sophomore quarterback Collin Fritton doesn't have his driver's license yet, but the Lincoln Southwest football coaches never hesitated handing the keys of the Silver Hawk offense to him after the first quarter Friday night at Seacrest Field.

It ended up being a good decision.

Fritton threw for three touchdowns and a school-record 324 yards in leading Southwest to a 25-14 come-from-behind win over Papillion-La Vista, a victory which gives the Silver Hawks a 3-4 record heading into the final week of the regular season.

With leading rusher Telo Arsiaga getting limited duty because of an array of injuries, “Coach (Andrew Sherman) said beginning in the second quarter, we’re going to air it out and he kind of gave me the keys to the car, and you know, I drove it pretty well,” said the 5-foot-10, 165-pound Fritton, who completed 25 of 41 passes.

“Our linemen blocked great and our receivers did a great job getting open and catching the ball,” Fritton added. “Those are the guys who deserve all the credit.”

It’s been a baptism by fire for Fritton, starting as a sophomore against some of the top teams in Class A, such as No. 4 Elkhorn South and No. 5 Lincoln Southeast.