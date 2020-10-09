Fritton's record-setting night lifts Lincoln Southwest over Papillion-La Vista

Sophomore quarterback Collin Fritton doesn't have his driver's license yet, but the Lincoln Southwest football coaches never hesitated handing the keys of the Silver Hawk offense to him after the first quarter Friday night at Seacrest Field.
It ended up being a good decision.
Fritton threw for three touchdowns and a school-record 324 yards in leading Southwest to a 25-14 come-from-behind win over Papillion-La Vista, a victory which gives the Silver Hawks a 3-4 record heading into the final week of the regular season.
With leading rusher Telo Arsiaga getting limited duty because of an array of injuries, “Coach (Andrew Sherman) said beginning in the second quarter, we’re going to air it out and he kind of gave me the keys to the car, and you know, I drove it pretty well,” said the 5-foot-10, 165-pound Fritton, who completed 25 of 41 passes.
“Our linemen blocked great and our receivers did a great job getting open and catching the ball,” Fritton added. “Those are the guys who deserve all the credit.”
It’s been a baptism by fire for Fritton, starting as a sophomore against some of the top teams in Class A, such as No. 4 Elkhorn South and No. 5 Lincoln Southeast.
But with the Hawks notching their second straight win, it appears he’s becoming more comfortable in his role.
“The game has really slowed down for me,” Fritton said. “I can recognize things now and I’m making better decisions. I have the respect of my teammates, and what they do for me helps a lot.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Southwest got its offense cranked up on the right arm of Fritton. He completed 12 of 15 passes for 120 yards in the second quarter, including a 3-yard TD connection to junior tight end Matthew Rink for a 6-0 Silver Hawk lead with 6:15 left in the first half.
An 18-yard pass on fourth-and-17 to Jack Baptista, who wrestled the ball away from a Monarch defender, was the key play in the scoring march.
A fumbled snap on the extra point ended up being costly. Papio (2-5) drove 86 yards late in the half and took a 7-6 lead into intermission after a 13-yard TD pass from freshman quarterback Octavian Pirtle to Cole Price out of the backfield with 18 seconds showing.
Pirtle threw for 84 yards in the first 24 minutes.
The Monarchs made it 14-6 on its second offensive play of the third quarter when Pirtle hit Jacoby Hurst deep down the sidelines for a 63-yard scoring play.
Southwest answered later in the third quarter when Fritton found Baptista for a 33-yard TD pass on fourth-and-6. The Silver Hawks’ two-point conversion pass was incomplete, and the Monarchs maintained their two-point advantage.
The Silver Hawks then took an 18-14 lead when Grant Miller hauled in a pass over the middle and raced 59 yards for a touchdown with 6:45 left in the game.
“I just saw Jack run down the sidelines and I knew coach was going to be mad if I didn’t hit it,” Fritton said. “Fortunately I saw it, recognized it and made a good throw down the sidelines.
“I knew once Grant (Miller) got open in the middle no one was going to catch him.”
Southwest put it away on a 60-yard interception return to the end zone by Tairen Rahe for a 25-14 margin with 3:44 left. For Sherman, the pick six was a perfect ending because of how the Southwest defense played the entire night.
“When Tairen jumped that route, no one was going to catch him,” Sherman said. “This all started with our defense tonight. Those guys came to play tonight and they did a great job stopping their (Papillion-La Vista’s) big threats.
“Collin had a great night, it looks like he’s started seven games for us,” the Southwest coach added. “He’s only going to keep getting better.”
Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.9
