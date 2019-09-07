OMAHA CONCORDIA 41, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 33
|Lincoln Christian
|0
|13
|7
|13
|--
|33
|Omaha Concordia
|0
|13
|21
|7
|--
|41
LC--Dworak 10 run (Sauberan kick)
LC--Berrier 17 run (kick failed)
OC--Poppen 62 pass from Torosian (kick failed)
OC--Domsch 54 pass from Torosian (Park kick)
OC--Torosian 6 run (kick failed)
LC--Berrier 7 run (Sauberan kick)
OC--Ramirez 29 pass from Torosian (Torosian run)
OC--Torosian 22 run (Park kick)
LC--Koch 1 run (Sauberan kick)
OC--Matlock 62 run (Park kick)
LC--Koch 10 run (kick failed)
GRAND ISLAND 47, LINCOLN HIGH 7
|Lincoln High
|0
|0
|7
|0
|--
|7
|Grand Island
|20
|13
|0
|14
|--
|47
GI--McKinnis 1 run (kick failed)
GI--Aken 7 run (Mendez Kick)
GI--Douglass 9 pass from Cahoy (Mendez Kick)
GI--Douglass 64 punt return (kick failed)
GI--Douglass 81 pass from Cahoy (Rauch-Word Kick)
LH--Givens 10 run (Izaguirre Kick)
GI--Aken 4 run (Rauch-Word Kick)
GI--Atikpohou 20 pass from Jurgensmier (Rauch-Word Kick)
|LH
|GI
|First downs
|11
|18
|Rushes-yards
|36-125
|33-189
|Passing yards
|79
|196
|Passing
|9-19
|13-16
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|11-105
|7-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING--LH: Ja. Moody 12-50, Buchanan 14-29, Givens 4-20, Lorenz 2-17, Jo. Moody 1-6, Guzman 1-2, Lott-Buzby 2-1; GI: Aken 16-91, McKinnis 5-53, Cahoy 4-19, Jurgensmier 1-18, Keolavone 2-4, Mendez 1-3, Rauch-Word 1-2, McDermott 2-2, Douglass 1-(-3).
PASSING--LH: Buchanan 9-19-3-79; GI: Cahoy 11-14-2-168, Jurgensmier 2-2-1-28.
RECEIVING--LH: Raszick 3-16, Polishchuk 2-37, Buckman 2-9, Hillhouse 1-10, Mfinanga 1-7; GI: Douglass 4-101, Atikpohou 2-28, Jurgensmier 2-28, Aken 2-12, Fox 2-12, Aden 1-8, Sextro 1-7.
KEARNEY 47, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 0
|Kearney
|7
|34
|0
|6
|--
|47
|Lincoln North Star
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
KHS--Stroh 43 pass from Murray (Dakan kick)
KHS--Murray 11 run (kick failed)
KHS--Maessner 1 run (Dakan kick)
KHS--Maessner 20 run (Dakan kick)
KHS--Kemp 8 run (Dakan kick)
KHS--Stroh 40 pass from Murray (Dakan kick)
KHS--Wise 1 run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--LNS, Ritche 9-28, McGarvie 8-11, Kopplin 4-1, Coffey 2-6, Brazda 2-(-11); KHS, Maessner 12-105, Murray 4-18, Kemp 4-35, Miller 1-9, Schall 1-(-1), Molina 1-2, Wise 6-34, Pearson 3-19, Duttenhoffer 4-24, Trampe 2-12.
RECEIVING--LNS, McDonald 1-7, Coffey 1-26, Kopplin 3-13, Elliot 1-7; KHS, Maessner 1-15, Stroh 2-83.
PASSING--LNS, McGarvie 8-22-0 61; KHS, Murray 3-6-2 98, Pearson 0-3-0 0.
LINCOLN EAST 41, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 7
|Lincoln East
|14
|7
|14
|6
|--
|41
|Lincoln Northeast
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
LE--Stephenson 8 run (K. Jeffrey kick)
LE--Schneider 10 run (K. Jeffrey kick)
LE--Larson 2 run (K. Jeffrey kick)
LE--Larson 40 run (K. Jeffrey kick)
LE--Larson 4 run (K. Jeffrey kick)
LE--McCray 46 punt return (kick failed)
LNE--Howard 12 pass from Collier (Hoage kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--East, Schneider 15-109, Larson 8-81, Walters 5-40; Northeast, Platter 8-24.
PASSING--East, Schneider 4-8-0, 35; Northeast, Collier 12-17-0, 184.
RECEIVING--East, McCray 1-19, Larson 2-10. Northeast, Howard 5-87, Wright 3-24, Schejbal 3-44, Hoke 1-39.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 28, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 0
|Lincoln Southeast
|0
|7
|7
|14
|--
|28
|Lincoln Southwest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
LSE--Halleen 6 run (Doty kick)
LSE--Halleen 7 run (Doty kick)
LSE--Halleen 8 run (Doty kick)
LSE--Halleen 3 run (Doty kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Southeast -- Halleen 29-227, Daffer 7-50. Southwest -- Harnly 16-70.
Passing: Southeast -- Daffer 3-10-0, 47; Southwest -- Harnly 11-18-0, 35.
Receiving: Southeast -- I. Appleget 1-35; Southwest -- Milius 4-19.
NORRIS 35, CRETE 14
|Norris
|7
|7
|14
|7
|--
|35
|Crete
|0
|7
|0
|7
|--
|14
NOR--Hood 16 pass from Burton (Williams kick)
CRE--Bridger 1 run (Carbajal kick)
NOR--Hausmann 2 run (Williams kick)
NOR--Leyden 95 kickoff return (Williams kick)
NOR--Hausmann 9 run (Williams kick)
NOR--Medill 14 pass from Oerter (Williams kick)
CRE--Weyand 22 run (Carbajal kick)
|NOR
|CRE
|First downs
|17
|11
|Rushes-yards
|38-130
|38-159
|Passing yards
|162
|80
|Passing
|10-20-0
|8-16-0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|5-34
|4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING--Norris, Meyer 1-2, Mostek 3-10, Oerter 4-11, Hausmann 17-83, Spaulding 1-(-4), Schultz 8-28, Lundgren 1-2, Williams 1-11. Crete, Weyand 11-70, Bridger 15-55, Fye 8-25, Lothrop 3-9.
PASSING--Norris, Oerter 10-22-9, 162. Crete, Fye 8-16-0, 80.
RECEIVING--Norris, Hausmann 2-45, Hood 1-16, Carnie 1-8, Schmidt 2-57, Williams 1-1, Medill 3-40. Crete, Malone 2-18m Kracl 1-0, Weyand 2-32, Reckling 1-11, Turner 1-6.
YORK 14, BLAIR 0
YORK--The Dukes defense has not allowed a point in the last six quarters of play. Tyler Bartholomew rushed 15 times for 68 yards and completed 12 passes for 91 yards for York.
|Blair
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|York
|7
|0
|0
|7
|--
|14
YORK--Bartholomew 23 run (Ivey kick)
YORK--Collingham 51 fumble return (Ivey kick)
BELOIT, KAN. 36, FAIRBURY 27
|Beloit, Kan.
|16
|14
|0
|6
|--
|36
|Fairbury
|14
|6
|7
|0
|--
|27
B--Cox 3 run (Smith run)
B--Pellen 58 pass from Gray (Cox pass from Gray)
F--Kroll 52 from Wanamaker (kick failed)
F--Kroll 30 run (Cole pass from Wanamaker)
B--Carbett 14 pass from Gray (Smith run)
B--Johsnon interception return (run failed)
F--Cole 2 pass from Wanamaker (run failed)
F--S. Firmmik 4 run (Cole kick)
B--Smith 4 run (kick failed)
BISHOP NEUMANN 40, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 6
|Lincoln Lutheran
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
|Bishop Neumann
|7
|7
|14
|12
|--
|40
BN--Lilly 2 run (Pentico kick)
BN--Lilly 3 run (Pentico kick)
BN--Lilly 9 run (Pentico kick)
LL--Puelz 13 pass from Duitsman (pass failed)
BN--Lilly 33 interception return (Pentico kick)
BN--Wiese 72 interception return (kick failed)
BN--Swartz 8 run (run failed)
|LL
|BN
|First downs
|9
|12
|Rushes-yards
|46-211
|26-1
|Passing yards
|170
|55
|Passing
|18-28-4
|4-11-0
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|2-1
|Returns-yards
|0-0
|5-157
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING--LL, Waldo 21-27, Hoefs 3-minus 2, Duitsman 1-minus 8, team 1-minus 16; BN, Lilly 17-77, Pospisil 12-58, Sabatka 9-36, Mongar 1-3, Swartz 4-38, Ko. Cada 1-minus 2, Sassaman 1-minus 1, Ka. Cada 1-2.
PASSING--LL, Duitsman 18-28-3-170; BN, Pospisil 4-11-0-55.
RECEIVING--LL, Zager 4-35, Waldo 2-28, Hoefs 7-71, Puelz 3-36; BN, Miller 1-33, Kmiecik 1-3, Fisher 1-20, Lilly 1-minus 1.
CENTENNIAL 35, MALCOLM 12
|Centennial
|7
|7
|7
|14
|--
|35
|Malcolm
|0
|0
|0
|12
|--
|12
CEN--Brees 75 kick return (Gierhan PAT)
CEN--Horne 88 pass from Gierhan (Gierhan PAT)
CEN--Brees 80 run (Gierhan PAT)
MAL--Zoucha 2 run (kick miss)
CEN--Brees 98 run (Gierhan PAT)
MAL--Hargens 4 run (kick miss)
CEN--Bargen 5 pass from Gierhan (Gierhan PAT)
DAVID CITY 37, SYRACUSE 7
SYRACUSE--Clayton Denker rushed 12 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns for David City.
|David City
|12
|13
|6
|6
|--
|37
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|7
|0
|--
|7
DC--Kracl 62 punt return (kick failed)
DC--Denker 69 run (kick failed)
DC--Vodicka 2 run (Kracl kick)
DC--Eickmeier 56 pass from Vodicka (kick failed)
SYR--Brinkman 13 run (Cavanaugh kick)
DC--Denker 67 run (kick failed)
DC--7 pass from McKay (kick failed)
BDS 52, ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 20
|BDS
|14
|0
|24
|14
|--
|52
|Elmwood-Murdock
|0
|6
|8
|6
|--
|20
BDS--Mick 24 pass from Domeier (Mick run)
BDS--Quinones 22 pass from Domeier (pass failed)
E-M--Spohr 59 run (pass failed)
E-M--Drake 40 run (Spohr run)
BDS--Domeier 45 run (Mick run)
BDS--Else 15 pass from Domeier (Mick run)
BDS--Domeier 7 run (Kleinschmidt run)
E-M--Drake 9 pass from Spohr (run failed)
BDS--Kleinschmidt 15 run (Kleinschmidt run)
BDS--Kleinschmidt 23 run (run failed)
|BDS
|E-M
|Rushes-yards
|43-276
|41-195
|Passing yards
|136
|68
|Passing
|7-15-1
|4-15-1
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--BDS, Domeier 22-105, Kleinschmidt 8-56, Mick 8-82; E-M, Spohr 24-135, Drake 8-63.
PASSING--BDS, Domeier, 7-15-1, 136; E-M, Spohr 4-14-1, 68, Arent 0-1-1.
BLUE HILL 20, DILLER-ODELL 16
BLUE HILL--Max Moorman led Blue Hill with 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns including a 68-yard kickoff return.
|Diller-Odell
|0
|8
|8
|0
|--
|16
|Blue Hill
|0
|0
|12
|8
|--
|20
DO--Craw 7 run (Craw run)
BH--Moorman 1 run (run failed)
DO--Meyer 1 run (Klecan pass from Ebeling)
BH--Moorman 68 kickoff return (run failed)
BH--Wilmot 19 pass from Coffey (Seeman pass from Coffey)
CROSS COUNTY 78, PALMER 28
STROMSBURG--Isaac Noyd rushed 15 times for 292 yards and seven touchdowns for Cross County.
|Palmer
|0
|20
|0
|8
|--
|28
|Cross County
|22
|28
|14
|14
|--
|78
LOURDES CC 44, TRI COUNTY 20
DEWITT--The Knights scored on a 66-yard fumble return to spark a 22-point second quarter to blow open a tie game.
|Lourdes CC
|8
|22
|0
|14
|--
|44
|Tri County
|8
|0
|6
|6
|--
|20
LCC--25 run (PAT failed).
TC--Siems 29 pass from Lewandowski (Holsing run)
LCC--30 run (two-point conversion)
LCC--66 fumble return (PAT failed)
LCC--7 run (two-point conversion)
TC--Siems 33 run (PAT failed)
LCC--50 run (PAT failed)
TC--Siems 6 run (PAT failed)
LCC--14 run (two-point conversion)
PALMYRA 25, EMF 22
|EMF
|8
|8
|6
|0
|--
|22
|Palmyra
|3
|14
|0
|8
|--
|25
PHS--FG Hammond 25
PHS--Waltke 6 pass from Darrah (Hammond kick)
PHS--Palm 26 interception return
PHS--Waltke 8 pass from Darrah (Waltke pass from Darrah)
(Palmyra scoring not available)
SOUTHERN 64, PAWNEE CITY 6
|Southern
|43
|7
|6
|8
|--
|64
|Pawnee City
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
SO--Klover 13 run (Klover PAT)
SO--Klover 5 run (Hoover PAT)
SO--Klover 20 run (Borzekofski PAT)
SO--Salts 3 run (Borzekofski PAT)
SO--Bennett 15 fumble recovery (Borzekofski PAT)
SO--Borzekofski 1 run (PAT miss)
SO--Rainey 3 run (Borzekofski PAT)
SO--Klover 35 run (PAT miss)
PC--Gyhra 26 fumble recovery (PAT miss)
SO--Bradley 36 run (Bradley PAT)
WISNER-PILGER 20, EAST BUTLER 14
DWIGHT--Jaden Rhynalds had 22 carries for 60 yards and completed 21 of 33 passes for 154 yards to lead East Butler.
|Wisner-Pilger
|0
|20
|0
|0
|--
|20
|East Butler
|0
|14
|0
|0
|--
|14
WP--Pieper 38 pass from Styskal (run failed)
EB--Rhynalds 79 kickoff return (pass failed)
WP--Pieper 51 pass from Styskal (pass failed)
WP--Styskal 2 run (Peiper run)
EB--Brecka 2 pass from Rhynalds (Brecka pass from Rhynalds)
DORCHESTER 56, ST. EDWARD 19
DORCHESTER--The Longhorns rushed for 338 yards with Collyn Brummett leading on 7 attempts for 146 yards and four touchdowns. Kohl Tyser led the Dorchester defense with 9 tackles and a sack.
|St. Edward
|6
|0
|0
|13
|--
|19
|Dorchester
|22
|22
|6
|6
|--
|56
DOR--Brummett 55 run (Real kick)
DOR--Brummett 12 run (Real kick)
DOR--Brummett 6 run (kick blocked)
STE--Lawrence 57 run (run failed)
DOR--Newlin 72 run (Real kick)
DOR--Brummett run 60 (Real kick)
DOR--Tyser 14 pass from Hansen (kick failed)
DOR--Thompson 10 run (Real kick)
DOR--Tachovsky 2 run (pass failed)
STE--Schumacher 55 run (run failed)
STE--Lawrence 39 run (run failed)
RED CLOUD 56, LEWISTON 20
RED CLOUD--The Warriors rushed for 144 yards, led by freshman Ben Ely's 45 yards on five carries. Sterling Frey added two receptions, one for a 19-yard touchdown reception.
|Lewiston
|0
|6
|7
|7
|--
|20
|Red Cloud
|24
|19
|7
|6
|--
|56
RC--Hoit 7 run (kick blocked)
RC--Frey 33 interception return (kick failed)
RC--Ely 45 punt return (kick failed)
RC--Hersh 60 interception return (kick failed)
RC--Ellis 3 run (kick failed)
LEW--Meybrunn 43 run (kick failed)
RC--Frey 19 pass from Armstrong (kick failed)
RC--Simpson 15 interception return (Barker run)
RC--Ely 29 run (kick failed)
LEW--Janssen 10 pass from Barker (Gonzalez pass from Barker)
LEW--Janssen 18 pass from Barker (Gonzalez run)
RC--Chiplaski 41 pass from Lambrecht (kick failed)