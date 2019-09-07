{{featured_button_text}}
East vs. Northeast, 9.6

Lincoln Northeast's Jesston Howard (5) scores his team's only touchdown in a game against Lincoln East on Friday at Seacrest Field.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

OMAHA CONCORDIA 41, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 33

Lincoln Christian 13 7 13-- 33
Omaha Concordia  0 1321  7-- 41

LC--Dworak 10 run (Sauberan kick)

LC--Berrier 17 run (kick failed)

OC--Poppen 62 pass from Torosian (kick failed)

OC--Domsch 54 pass from Torosian (Park kick)

OC--Torosian 6 run (kick failed)

LC--Berrier 7 run (Sauberan kick)

OC--Ramirez 29 pass from Torosian (Torosian run)

OC--Torosian 22 run (Park kick)

LC--Koch 1 run (Sauberan kick)

OC--Matlock 62 run (Park kick)

LC--Koch 10 run (kick failed)

GRAND ISLAND 47, LINCOLN HIGH 7

Lincoln High 0 0 --
Grand Island20  1314  --47

GI--McKinnis 1 run (kick failed)

GI--Aken 7 run (Mendez Kick)

GI--Douglass 9 pass from Cahoy (Mendez Kick)

GI--Douglass 64 punt return (kick failed)

GI--Douglass 81 pass from Cahoy (Rauch-Word Kick)

LH--Givens 10 run (Izaguirre Kick)

GI--Aken 4 run (Rauch-Word Kick)

GI--Atikpohou 20 pass from Jurgensmier (Rauch-Word Kick) 

 LHGI
First downs 1118 
Rushes-yards 36-125 33-189
Passing yards 79196 
Passing 9-1913-16 
Fumbles-lost 1-10-0 
Penalties-yards 11-1057-45 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--LH: Ja. Moody 12-50, Buchanan 14-29, Givens 4-20, Lorenz 2-17, Jo. Moody 1-6, Guzman 1-2, Lott-Buzby 2-1; GI: Aken 16-91, McKinnis 5-53, Cahoy 4-19, Jurgensmier 1-18, Keolavone 2-4, Mendez 1-3, Rauch-Word 1-2, McDermott 2-2, Douglass 1-(-3).

PASSING--LH: Buchanan 9-19-3-79; GI: Cahoy 11-14-2-168, Jurgensmier 2-2-1-28.

RECEIVING--LH: Raszick 3-16, Polishchuk 2-37, Buckman 2-9, Hillhouse 1-10, Mfinanga 1-7; GI: Douglass 4-101, Atikpohou 2-28, Jurgensmier 2-28, Aken 2-12, Fox 2-12, Aden 1-8, Sextro 1-7.

KEARNEY 47, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 0

Kearney 34 --47 
Lincoln North Star --

KHS--Stroh 43 pass from Murray (Dakan kick)

KHS--Murray 11 run (kick failed)

KHS--Maessner 1 run (Dakan kick)

KHS--Maessner 20 run (Dakan kick)

KHS--Kemp 8 run (Dakan kick)

KHS--Stroh 40 pass from Murray (Dakan kick)

KHS--Wise 1 run (run failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--LNS, Ritche 9-28, McGarvie 8-11, Kopplin 4-1, Coffey 2-6, Brazda 2-(-11); KHS, Maessner 12-105, Murray 4-18, Kemp 4-35, Miller 1-9, Schall 1-(-1), Molina 1-2, Wise 6-34, Pearson 3-19, Duttenhoffer 4-24, Trampe 2-12. 

RECEIVING--LNS, McDonald 1-7, Coffey 1-26, Kopplin 3-13, Elliot 1-7; KHS, Maessner 1-15, Stroh 2-83.

PASSING--LNS, McGarvie 8-22-0 61; KHS, Murray 3-6-2 98, Pearson 0-3-0 0.

LINCOLN EAST 41, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 7

Lincoln East 14 14 --41 
Lincoln Northeast  --

LE--Stephenson 8 run (K. Jeffrey kick)

LE--Schneider 10 run (K. Jeffrey kick)

LE--Larson 2 run (K. Jeffrey kick)

LE--Larson 40 run (K. Jeffrey kick)

LE--Larson 4 run (K. Jeffrey kick)

LE--McCray 46 punt return (kick failed)

LNE--Howard 12 pass from Collier (Hoage kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--East, Schneider 15-109, Larson 8-81, Walters 5-40; Northeast, Platter 8-24.

PASSING--East, Schneider 4-8-0, 35; Northeast, Collier 12-17-0, 184.

RECEIVING--East, McCray 1-19, Larson 2-10. Northeast, Howard 5-87, Wright 3-24, Schejbal 3-44, Hoke 1-39.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 28, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 0

Lincoln Southeast 014 --28 
Lincoln Southwest  --

LSE--Halleen 6 run (Doty kick)

LSE--Halleen 7 run (Doty kick)

LSE--Halleen 8 run (Doty kick)

LSE--Halleen 3 run (Doty kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Southeast -- Halleen 29-227, Daffer 7-50. Southwest -- Harnly 16-70.

Passing: Southeast -- Daffer 3-10-0, 47; Southwest -- Harnly 11-18-0, 35.

Receiving: Southeast -- I. Appleget 1-35; Southwest -- Milius 4-19.

NORRIS 35, CRETE 14

Norris 14 --35 
Crete  --14 

NOR--Hood 16 pass from Burton (Williams kick)

CRE--Bridger 1 run (Carbajal kick)

NOR--Hausmann 2 run (Williams kick)

NOR--Leyden 95 kickoff return (Williams kick)

NOR--Hausmann 9 run (Williams kick)

NOR--Medill 14 pass from Oerter (Williams kick)

CRE--Weyand 22 run (Carbajal kick)

 NORCRE
First downs17 11 
Rushes-yards38-130 38-159 
Passing yards162 80 
Passing10-20-0 8-16-0 
Fumbles-lost0-0 1-1 
Penalties-yards5-34 4-30 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Norris, Meyer 1-2, Mostek 3-10, Oerter 4-11, Hausmann 17-83, Spaulding 1-(-4), Schultz 8-28, Lundgren 1-2, Williams 1-11. Crete, Weyand 11-70, Bridger 15-55, Fye 8-25, Lothrop 3-9.

PASSING--Norris, Oerter 10-22-9, 162. Crete, Fye 8-16-0, 80.

RECEIVING--Norris, Hausmann 2-45, Hood 1-16, Carnie 1-8, Schmidt 2-57, Williams 1-1, Medill 3-40. Crete, Malone 2-18m Kracl 1-0, Weyand 2-32, Reckling 1-11, Turner 1-6.

YORK 14, BLAIR 0

YORK--The Dukes defense has not allowed a point in the last six quarters of play. Tyler Bartholomew rushed 15 times for 68 yards and completed 12 passes for 91 yards for York.

Blair--
York--14 

YORK--Bartholomew 23 run (Ivey kick)

YORK--Collingham 51 fumble return (Ivey kick)

BELOIT, KAN. 36, FAIRBURY 27

Beloit, Kan. 16 14 --36 
Fairbury 14 --27 

B--Cox 3 run (Smith run)

B--Pellen 58 pass from Gray (Cox pass from Gray)

F--Kroll 52 from Wanamaker (kick failed)

F--Kroll 30 run (Cole pass from Wanamaker)

B--Carbett 14 pass from Gray (Smith run)

B--Johsnon interception return (run failed)

F--Cole 2 pass from Wanamaker (run failed)

F--S. Firmmik 4 run (Cole kick)

B--Smith 4 run (kick failed)

BISHOP NEUMANN 40, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 6

Lincoln Lutheran--
Bishop Neumann 14 12 --40 

BN--Lilly 2 run (Pentico kick)

BN--Lilly 3 run (Pentico kick)

BN--Lilly 9 run (Pentico kick)

LL--Puelz 13 pass from Duitsman (pass failed)

BN--Lilly 33 interception return (Pentico kick)

BN--Wiese 72 interception return (kick failed)

BN--Swartz 8 run (run failed)

 LLBN
First downs12 
Rushes-yards46-211 26-1 
Passing yards170 55 
Passing18-28-4 4-11-0 
Fumbles-lost3-2 2-1 
Returns-yards0-0 5-157 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--LL, Waldo 21-27, Hoefs 3-minus 2, Duitsman 1-minus 8, team 1-minus 16; BN, Lilly 17-77, Pospisil 12-58, Sabatka 9-36, Mongar 1-3, Swartz 4-38, Ko. Cada 1-minus 2, Sassaman 1-minus 1, Ka. Cada 1-2.

PASSING--LL, Duitsman 18-28-3-170; BN, Pospisil 4-11-0-55.

RECEIVING--LL, Zager 4-35, Waldo 2-28, Hoefs 7-71, Puelz 3-36; BN, Miller 1-33, Kmiecik 1-3, Fisher 1-20, Lilly 1-minus 1.

CENTENNIAL 35, MALCOLM 12

Centennial714 --35 
Malcolm12 --12 

CEN--Brees 75 kick return (Gierhan PAT)

CEN--Horne 88 pass from Gierhan (Gierhan PAT)

CEN--Brees 80 run (Gierhan PAT)

MAL--Zoucha 2 run (kick miss)

CEN--Brees 98 run (Gierhan PAT)

MAL--Hargens 4 run (kick miss)

CEN--Bargen 5 pass from Gierhan (Gierhan PAT)

DAVID CITY 37, SYRACUSE 7

SYRACUSE--Clayton Denker rushed 12 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns for David City.

David City12 13 --37 
Syracuse--

DC--Kracl 62 punt return (kick failed)

DC--Denker 69 run (kick failed)

DC--Vodicka 2 run (Kracl kick)

DC--Eickmeier 56 pass from Vodicka (kick failed)

SYR--Brinkman 13 run (Cavanaugh kick)

DC--Denker 67 run (kick failed)

DC--7 pass from McKay (kick failed)

BDS 52, ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 20

BDS 14 24 14 --52 
Elmwood-Murdock --20 

BDS--Mick 24 pass from Domeier (Mick run)

BDS--Quinones 22 pass from Domeier (pass failed)

E-M--Spohr 59 run (pass failed)

E-M--Drake 40 run (Spohr run)

BDS--Domeier 45 run (Mick run)

BDS--Else 15 pass from Domeier (Mick run)

BDS--Domeier 7 run (Kleinschmidt run)

E-M--Drake 9 pass from Spohr (run failed)

BDS--Kleinschmidt 15 run (Kleinschmidt run)

BDS--Kleinschmidt 23 run (run failed)

 BDSE-M
Rushes-yards43-276 41-195 
Passing yards136 68 
Passing7-15-1 4-15-1 
Fumbles-lost1-1 1-1 

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--BDS, Domeier 22-105, Kleinschmidt 8-56, Mick 8-82; E-M, Spohr 24-135, Drake 8-63.

PASSING--BDS, Domeier, 7-15-1, 136; E-M, Spohr 4-14-1, 68, Arent 0-1-1.

BLUE HILL 20, DILLER-ODELL 16

BLUE HILL--Max Moorman led Blue Hill with 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns including a 68-yard kickoff return.

Diller-Odell0880-- 16
Blue Hill00128-- 20

DO--Craw 7 run (Craw run)

BH--Moorman 1 run (run failed)

DO--Meyer 1 run (Klecan pass from Ebeling)

BH--Moorman 68 kickoff return (run failed)

BH--Wilmot 19 pass from Coffey (Seeman pass from Coffey)

CROSS COUNTY 78, PALMER 28

STROMSBURG--Isaac Noyd rushed 15 times for 292 yards and seven touchdowns for Cross County.

Palmer20 --28 
Cross County22 28 14 14 --78 

LOURDES CC 44, TRI COUNTY 20

DEWITT--The Knights scored on a 66-yard fumble return to spark a 22-point second quarter to blow open a tie game.

Lourdes CC822014--44
Tri County8066--20

LCC--25 run (PAT failed).

TC--Siems 29 pass from Lewandowski (Holsing run)

LCC--30 run (two-point conversion)

LCC--66 fumble return (PAT failed)

LCC--7 run (two-point conversion)

TC--Siems 33 run (PAT failed)

LCC--50 run (PAT failed)

TC--Siems 6 run (PAT failed)

LCC--14 run (two-point conversion)

PALMYRA 25, EMF 22

EMF860--22
Palmyra31408--25

PHS--FG Hammond 25

PHS--Waltke 6 pass from Darrah (Hammond kick)

PHS--Palm 26 interception return

PHS--Waltke 8 pass from Darrah (Waltke pass from Darrah)

(Palmyra scoring not available)

SOUTHERN 64, PAWNEE CITY 6

Southern 43--64 
Pawnee City 06--

SO--Klover 13 run (Klover PAT)

SO--Klover 5 run (Hoover PAT)

SO--Klover 20 run (Borzekofski PAT)

SO--Salts 3 run (Borzekofski PAT)

SO--Bennett 15 fumble recovery (Borzekofski PAT)

SO--Borzekofski 1 run (PAT miss)

SO--Rainey 3 run (Borzekofski PAT)

SO--Klover 35 run (PAT miss)

PC--Gyhra 26 fumble recovery (PAT miss)

SO--Bradley 36 run (Bradley PAT)

WISNER-PILGER 20, EAST BUTLER 14

DWIGHT--Jaden Rhynalds had 22 carries for 60 yards and completed 21 of 33 passes for 154 yards to lead East Butler.

Wisner-Pilger20 --20 
East Butler14 0--14 

WP--Pieper 38 pass from Styskal (run failed)

EB--Rhynalds 79 kickoff return (pass failed)

WP--Pieper 51 pass from Styskal (pass failed)

WP--Styskal 2 run (Peiper run)

EB--Brecka 2 pass from Rhynalds (Brecka pass from Rhynalds)

DORCHESTER 56, ST. EDWARD 19

DORCHESTER--The Longhorns rushed for 338 yards with Collyn Brummett leading on 7 attempts for 146 yards and four touchdowns. Kohl Tyser led the Dorchester defense with 9 tackles and a sack.

St. Edward 6 0013--19
Dorchester222266--56

DOR--Brummett 55 run (Real kick)

DOR--Brummett 12 run (Real kick)

DOR--Brummett 6 run (kick blocked)

STE--Lawrence 57 run (run failed)

DOR--Newlin 72 run (Real kick)

DOR--Brummett run 60 (Real kick)

DOR--Tyser 14 pass from Hansen (kick failed)

DOR--Thompson 10 run (Real kick)

DOR--Tachovsky 2 run (pass failed)

STE--Schumacher 55 run (run failed)

STE--Lawrence 39 run (run failed)

RED CLOUD 56, LEWISTON 20

RED CLOUD--The Warriors rushed for 144 yards, led by freshman Ben Ely's 45 yards on five carries. Sterling Frey added two receptions, one for a 19-yard touchdown reception.

Lewiston--20 
Red Cloud24 19 --56 

RC--Hoit 7 run (kick blocked)

RC--Frey 33 interception return (kick failed)

RC--Ely 45 punt return (kick failed)

RC--Hersh 60 interception return (kick failed)

RC--Ellis 3 run (kick failed)

LEW--Meybrunn 43 run (kick failed)

RC--Frey 19 pass from Armstrong (kick failed)

RC--Simpson 15 interception return (Barker run)

RC--Ely 29 run (kick failed)

LEW--Janssen 10 pass from Barker (Gonzalez pass from Barker)

LEW--Janssen 18 pass from Barker (Gonzalez run)

RC--Chiplaski 41 pass from Lambrecht (kick failed)

