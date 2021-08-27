Friday Night Rewind: When lightning strikes, York wins OT thriller; and a 101-80(!) final score

Mother Nature took the opening drive and scored Friday.

Several games across the state of Nebraska were delayed because of lightning. Many games in Omaha were delayed by an hour.

Weather had the final say in Sutton's 37-7 win against Grand Island Central Catholic. The game was called off with 5 minutes, 11 seconds remaining.

Crete and York were tied at 21-21 at the end of regulation when lightning forced a delay. The game didn't resume until after 11 p.m.

When the clear was given, the action picked up.

York took a 28-21 lead on Ryan Seevers' 3-yard touchdown. Crete answered on Isaac Kracl's 7-yard run, but the Cardinals failed on the two-point conversion and York prevailed 28-27.

Seevers finished with two rushing TDs and a 53-yard passing score.

Scoreboard overload

It's very common to see basketball scores on the six-man gridiron, but Arthur County and S-E-M took it to another level Friday.

Arthur County scored 101 points ... and needed almost aoo of them to hold of S-E-M, which scored 80. The scored was 46-40 at halftime.

The 181 combined points are a six-man record.