Friday Night Rewind: When lightning strikes, York wins OT thriller; and a 101-80(!) final score

Mother Nature took the opening drive and scored Friday.
Several games across the state of Nebraska were delayed because of lightning. Many games in Omaha were delayed by an hour.
Weather had the final say in Sutton's 37-7 win against Grand Island Central Catholic. The game was called off with 5 minutes, 11 seconds remaining.
Crete and York were tied at 21-21 at the end of regulation when lightning forced a delay. The game didn't resume until after 11 p.m.
When the clear was given, the action picked up.
York took a 28-21 lead on Ryan Seevers' 3-yard touchdown. Crete answered on Isaac Kracl's 7-yard run, but the Cardinals failed on the two-point conversion and York prevailed 28-27.
Seevers finished with two rushing TDs and a 53-yard passing score.
Scoreboard overload
It's very common to see basketball scores on the six-man gridiron, but Arthur County and S-E-M took it to another level Friday.
Arthur County scored 101 points ... and needed almost aoo of them to hold of S-E-M, which scored 80. The scored was 46-40 at halftime.
The 181 combined points are a six-man record.
Benson snaps skid
Omaha Benson beat Bellevue East 7-0 to snap a 26-game losing streak.
The Bunnies' last win came on Aug. 25, 2017.
Around the city
Lincoln Lutheran 68, Omaha Concordia 0: William Jurgens scored twice and Joshua Duitsman returned a fumble for another score as the Warriors rolled at Aldrich Field. Lutheran scored four touchdowns in the opening quarter.
Lincoln Christian 35, Syracuse 6: The C-1 No. 9 Crusaders racked up 374 rushing yards, while holding Syracuse to 120. Christian scored three touchdowns in the second quarter and never looked back. Luke Penrod scored twice on the ground for the Crusaders.
Parkview Christian 39, St. Edward 16: Chandler Page and Elijah Colbert were the dynamic duo for the Patriots as Page scampered for two touchdown runs while Colbert tossed two scores. A big second quarter set the tone as Christian piling up 26 points en route to a season-opening win.
Around the state
Lourdes Central Catholic 59, Falls City Sacred Heart 42: Call it a statement win for the Knights, who are ranked No. 5 in Class D-1.
Blake Miller broke free for a 57-yard touchdown on a fourth-down play from the LCC 23-yard line late in the second quarter to give the Knights a 22-20 lead and they never trailed again.
Miller added a 28-yard touchdown in the second half after the Class D-2 No. 1 Irish pulled to within 36-28.
Aquinas 27, Bishop Neumann 0: The Class C-2 No. 2 Monarchs rolled behind three touchdown runs by Michael Andel. Two of Andel's scores came in the second half. And, oh, yeah, the Monarchs can play some pretty stingy defense, too.
Ashland-Greenwood 17, Auburn 16: Evan Shepard gave C-1 No.4 Ashland-Greenwood the lead with 2:41 left. Logan Sobata sealed the comeback victory with an interception in the end zone after No. 10 Auburn was down at 3-yard line with 21 seconds left. Ashland-Greenwood trailed 16-3 in the second half.
Papillion-La Vista 28, Papillion-La Vista South 26: Papio scored 28 unanswered points, all in the second half, to stun the rival Titans.
Wilber-Clatonia 34, Hastings St. Cecilia 20: Quarterback Coy Rosentreader lit up the scoreboard Friday for the Wolverines throwing for two touchdowns while punching one in from short distance. Mason Combs was also a difference maker, taking one 61 yards for a touchdown while returning a kickoff for a score as well.
How Nos. 1 fared
A, Bellevue West: beat No. 7 Omaha Burke, 58-14, Thur.
B, Aurora: lost to North Platte, 42-14.
C-1, Pierce: beat No. 6 St. Paul, 47-25.
C-2, Archbishop Bergan: beat No. 6 Yutan 35-7.
D-1, Burwell: beat West Holt 45-0.
D-2, Falls City SH: lost to D-1 No. 5 Lourdes CC, 59-42.
Six-man, Cody-Kilgore: beat Paxton 67-12.
