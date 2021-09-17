Friday Night Rewind: Waverly rallies, then survives Northwest; Parkview back rushes for 400-plus

Waverly dug itself an early hole. Then Northwest was in a hole.
No lead was safe Friday night in Waverly.
The Vikings held on for a 41-34 victory to snap a two-game skid after losses to No. 1 Omaha Skutt and No. 3 Elkhorn.
Waverly trailed 20-6 in the first quarter before racing back to take a 27-20 lead. The run included a 65-yard touchdown from Riley Marsh.
The Vikings kept it going, taking a 41-20 lead on a 22-yard touchdown from Marsh. But Northwest attempted its own rally.
Northwest got to within 41-34 late in the fourth quarter, but Waverly ended the threat with an interception.
Eagles stun Warriors
One of the biggest upsets came in Class C-1 where Milford held on for dear life in a 28-27 win against No. 5 Wahoo.
The Eagles stormed to a 21-0 halftime lead and then saw the Warriors respond with three touchdowns to tie the game at 21-21.
Wahoo got the ball back, but Milford picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown to take a 28-27 lead. The Warriors responded on Owen Hancock's TD run, but the Warriors missed the extra point.
Around the city
Omaha Central 40, Lincoln High 28: Jaylen Rush threw for three touchdowns and the Eagles sealed the game with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown to hold off the Links.
North Platte 47, Lincoln North Star 9: Caleb Tonk rushed for three touchdowns while teammate Vince Genatone ran for two scores as the Bulldogs cruised past the Navigators at home.
Parkview Christian 54, Pawnee City 36: Chandler Page had himself a day for Parkview Christian with eight touchdowns in a win over D-6 No. 6 Pawnee City. Six of those scores came on the ground, where Page accounted for 416 yards on 32 carries, and he added two more scores and 135 receiving yards from Elijah Colbert.
Columbus Lakeview 49, Lincoln Christian 8: Kolby Blaser rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 118 yards and three more scores to lead the Vikings in Columbus. Lakeview rolled up 414 yards in total offense. Carter Sitzman had 50 yards and a touchdown on the ground to lead Christian.
Around the state
Well, there's no doubt who's No. 1 in Class B. Second-ranked Bennington thumped No. 1 Omaha Skutt 42-7, marking the second straight day a marquee No. 1 team went down (Bellevue West on Thursday). The Badgers' 4-0 start includes wins over Northwest, Aurora and Norris. Bennington racked up more than 600 yards of offense Friday night.
Deegan Nelson had just enough juice left in his legs to convert a two-point conversion and lift Class B No. 9 Beatrice 41-40 in overtime over Elkhorn North. Nelson carried the ball 25 times for 119 yards and three touchdowns. Austin Burroughs completed 8 of 12 passes for 181 yards and three scores and answered Elkhorn North’s opening score in overtime. Elliot Jurgens was Burroughs' favorite target with four receptions for 131 yards and two scores.
John Fehlhafer knocked in a 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give Centennial a 10-7 win at Malcolm. Jake Bargen caught a touchdown pass from Maj Nisly to open the game in the first quarter before the Clippers responded with a touchdown run by Hayden Frank.
Seward improved to 4-0 behind a 24-17 victory at McCook. Senior Trevor Ruth scored two touchdowns for the Bluejays.
We see you
Dominique Rezac, Omaha Westside: Rushed for a school-record 308 yards and four TDs against Papillion-La Vista South.
Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth: Rushed 21 times for 326 yards and five touchdowns against Mount Michael.
Cooper Hausmann, Norris: Completed 15-of-20 passes for 247 yards and five touchdowns against Omaha Roncalli.
MJ Coffey, Blue Hill: Threw for 274 yards, ran for 101 yards, and scored the game-winning touchdown with 12 seconds left against Lawrence-Nelson.
Dylan Mostek, Bennington: Rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries against Omaha Skutt.
Blake Miller, Lourdes CC: Threw for 152 yards and four scores and rushed for 141 yards and three scores against Palmyra.
Noah Walters, Lincoln East: Threw for six touchdowns against Millard North.
Vince Genatone, North Platte: Rushed for 173 yards and two scores on just eight carries against Lincoln North Star.
Cole Mowrey, St. Edward: Rushed for 179 yards on 24 carries and scored four times against Meridian.
How the Nos. 1 fared
A, Bellevue West: lost to No. 2 Millard South, 42-28.
B, Omaha Skutt: lost to No. 2 Bennington, 42-7.
C-1, Pierce: beat Arlington 58-13.
C-2, Archbishop Bergan: beat Omaha Concordia, 62-6.
D-1, Burwell: beat Ravenna, 54-22.
D-2, Sandhills/Thedford: beat Twin Loup, 45-0.
Six, Cody-Kilgore: beat Stuart, 60-14.
