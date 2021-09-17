Friday Night Rewind: Waverly rallies, then survives Northwest; Parkview back rushes for 400-plus

North Platte 47, Lincoln North Star 9: Caleb Tonk rushed for three touchdowns while teammate Vince Genatone ran for two scores as the Bulldogs cruised past the Navigators at home.

Parkview Christian 54, Pawnee City 36: Chandler Page had himself a day for Parkview Christian with eight touchdowns in a win over D-6 No. 6 Pawnee City. Six of those scores came on the ground, where Page accounted for 416 yards on 32 carries, and he added two more scores and 135 receiving yards from Elijah Colbert.

Columbus Lakeview 49, Lincoln Christian 8: Kolby Blaser rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 118 yards and three more scores to lead the Vikings in Columbus. Lakeview rolled up 414 yards in total offense. Carter Sitzman had 50 yards and a touchdown on the ground to lead Christian.

Around the state

Well, there's no doubt who's No. 1 in Class B. Second-ranked Bennington thumped No. 1 Omaha Skutt 42-7, marking the second straight day a marquee No. 1 team went down (Bellevue West on Thursday). The Badgers' 4-0 start includes wins over Northwest, Aurora and Norris. Bennington racked up more than 600 yards of offense Friday night.