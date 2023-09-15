A game-winning touchdown from Chase Evans to Quin Ronso with 29 seconds left lifted Class C-2 No. 6 Hastings SC to a 29-25 win against No. 2 Bishop Neumann on Friday.

Evans had two rushing touchdowns, too.

Rosno caught a screen pass from Chase Evans before slipping through the Cavaliers defense.

Nebraska commit Conor Booth scored four touchdowns for Bishop Neumann, including a go-ahead score with 6:40 left in the fourth quarter.

Ashland-Greenwood 35, Auburn 0: Dane Jacobsen and Drake Zimmerman had it rolling.

Jacobsen threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns, while Zimmerman ran 25 times for 207 yards and scored twice — one rushing, one receiving. Isaac Carson led all A-G receivers with three catches for 86 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown.

Beatrice 27, Lincoln Northwest 20: The Orangemen broke through for their first win of the season. Beatrice needed a comeback to do it. After falling down 14-0 early, the Orangemen fought their way back with a late touchdown and a fourth down stop to win the game.

Crete 47, Schuyler 0: Cesar Linares starred for the Cardinals with a multi-score game. Crete's defense pitched in a touchdown, too, along with the shutout.

Grand Island 62, Lincoln High 0: The Islanders racked up 298 rushing yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground. Lincoln High had just two first downs and 17 yards on offense.

Lincoln Christian 34, Arlington 6: The Crusaders got their first win of the season behind a dominant defensive performance.

Lincoln Lutheran 37, Omaha Concordia 14: Koston Maul scored three TDs and had over 100 receiving yards to help lead the Warriors.

Malcolm 54, Tekamah-Herman 13: Maddox Meyer dazzled for the Clippers, throwing for 193 yards and two scores to Preston Kucera. Carson Frank chipped in two scores on the ground and Gavin Little threw one touchdown and had a pick-six for the final score of the game.

Raymond Central 35, Wayne 7: Wyatt Jelinek had three TD passes and Kyle Peterson ran in two more as the Mustangs raced to their first win of the season. The game was scoreless after one quarter but Peterson scored twice in the second on runs of 19 and 1 yards.

Seward 26, Hastings 16: Tresten Hass' four touchdowns helped the Bluejays withstand a late comeback effort from the Tigers. Hass scored his second rushing touchdown in the final minute of the game, after the Bluejays saw their 20 point second half lead cut to six midway through the fourth securing the win for Seward.

Friday's top stars

Keenan Valverde, Pierce: Scored four touchdowns, including the game-winning score on a 3-yard run.

Cash Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast: Rushed for 204 yards on 16 carries and one TD in the Knights' win.

Dylan Kuhl, Millard South: Had a fumble recovery and two interceptions in Millard South's win over Gretna.

Trent McClain and Jordan Williams, Ord: McClain rushed for 168 yards on 20 carries and two scores, while Williams toted the rock three times for 157 yards and a TD.

How No. 1 teams fared

(Class: Team; Win/loss; Opponent; Score; Next week)

A: Omaha Westside; W, Millard North, 49-7.

B: Bennington; W, Lincoln Pius X, 58-0.

C-1: Boone Central; W, DC West, 19-14.

C-2: Norfolk Catholic; W, Louisville, 49-6.

D-1: North Platte SP; W, Sutherland, 63-12.

D-2: South Loup; W, Sandhills/Thedford, 48-34.

D-6: S-E-M; did not play.

