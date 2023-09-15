A game-winning touchdown from Chase Evans to Quin Ronso with 29 seconds left lifted Class C-2 No. 6 Hastings SC to a 29-25 win against No. 2 Bishop Neumann on Friday.

Evans had two rushing touchdowns, too.

Ashland-Greenwood 35, Auburn 0: Dane Jacobsen and Drake Zimmerman were a dangerous combo for the Bluejays. Jacobsen threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns, while Zimmerman ran 25 times for 207 yards and scored twice, once on the ground and once through the air. Isaac Carson led all Ashland-Greenwood receivers with three catches for 86 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown.

Beatrice 27, Lincoln Northwest 20: Beatrice faced a daunting first half of the schedule, finally breaking through for their first win of the year. After falling down 14-0 early, the Orangemen fought their way back with a late touchdown and a fourth down stop to win the game.

Crete 47, Schuyler 0: Cesar Linares starred for the Cardinals with a multi-TD game. Crete's defense also shined, pitching a shutout and adding in a defensive touchdown.

Grand Island 62, Lincoln High 0: The Islanders racked up 298 rushing yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground. Lincoln High had just two first downs and 17 yards on offense.

Lincoln Christian 34, Arlington 6: Lincoln Christian got its first win of the season behind a dominant defensive performance.

Lincoln Lutheran 37, Omaha Concordia 14: Koston Maul scored three TDs and had over 100 receiving yards to help lead the Warriors past the Mustangs on homecoming.

Malcolm 54, Tekamah-Herman 13: Maddox Meyer dazzled for the Clippers in a big win, throwing for 193 yards and two scores to Preston Kucera. Meyer added 41 rushing yards. Carson Frank chipped in two scores on the ground and Gavin Little threw one touchdown and had a pick-six for the final score of the game.

Raymond Central 35, Wayne 7: Wyatt Jelinek had three TD passes and Kyle Peterson ran in two more as the Mustangs raced to their first win of the season. The game was scoreless after one quarter but Peterson scored twice in the second on runs of 19 and 1 yards.

Seward 26, Hastings 16: Tresten Hass' four touchdowns helped the Bluejays withstand a late comeback effort from the Tigers. Hass' scored his second rushing touchdown in the final minute of the game, after the Bluejays saw their 20 point second half lead cut to six midway through the fourth securing the win for Seward.