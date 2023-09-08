Lincoln Christian scored a touchdown with four seconds left in the fourth quarter to beat Archbishop Bergan 13-10.

The Crusaders did it on a triple option, as Dane Omel scored on a 4-yard run.

"Our guys refused to get frustrated or down on themselves," Christian coach Kurt Earl said. "We stayed with it and found a way to win."

Aquinas Catholic 10, Lincoln Lutheran 7: Aquinas jumped to a 10-0 lead at halftime and held the Warriors to one score. A defense-heavy game resulted in a close Monarch win.

Ashland-Greenwood 42, Aurora 24: Ashland-Greenwood was able to hold off a late surge from the Huskies as Drake Zimmerman found the end zone five times. His 18-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter ultimately shut the door on the Huskies.

Bishop Neumann 34, Grand Island Central Catholic 21: Bishop Neumann overcame a turnover-filled first half, stealing a win against the Crusaders. The Cavaliers overcame a 14-12 deficit at halftime.

Hastings 37, Pius X 13: Hastings opened a closely contested game up by scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter. The Tigers scored twice in the last five minutes.

Oakland-Craig 28, Malcolm 20: In a back-and-forth game, Oakland-Craig quarterback Braylon Anderson connected on an over-the-shoulder touchdown pass to senior JT Brands with 1:11 left. The two-point attempt was successful as the Knights beat the Clippers.

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Parkview Christian 6: Class D-6 No. 8 S-E-M used a 28-point second quarter to beat the defending champions. It adds to the history between the two teams. The No. 1-ranked Patriots' lone regular-season loss last season came to the Mustangs, and Parkview returned the favor in the state semifinals en route to a title.

Wahoo 52, Auburn 6: Wahoo had a strong return game opening the night with a 65-yard return setting up for a first drive touchdown. Auburn struggled through the air having three interceptions and yielding a pick-six all before the first half.