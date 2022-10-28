Friday Night Rewind: Recapping a thrilling night off high school football playoffs

Cole Ballard pushed his season touchdown total to 38 in ten games by getting five Friday night in No. 2 Elkhorn South’s 48-20 win over Lincoln East in the Class A first round.

Carson Rauner rushed for 246 yards on 17 carries.

Meanwhile, East’s running game went in reverse. Its longest run was 5 yards and it ended with a negative-42 yards on 11 carries.

Junior quarterback Rauner started the night with a 66-yard scoring run on (10-0) Elkhorn South’s second play from scrimmage.

Ballard followed by scoring from the Spartans 22, 41, 5 and 2 and from his 16. The 84-yarder in the third quarter took awhile to be registered, as a flag was picked up. It was determined that the two East defenders chasing him collided without Storm help.

East (5-5) was without sophomore starter Jeter Worthley. Spartans coach John Gingery said his quarterback suffered a shoulder injury last week against Gretna.

Crusaders win wild game

Lincoln Christian 43, Omaha Roncalli 42: Christian running back Luke Penrod had five rushing touchdowns, and the Crusaders scored the game-winner with 27 seconds left to win a thriller.

Christian twice trailed by two-touchdown deficits.

Frost's record goes down

A Nebraska high school football record held by Scott Frost for 30 years fell Friday. Entering Friday, Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden Kuester needed 152 yards to surpass Frost's career total offense mark of 11,095.

Kuester had 297 yards by halftime.

He finished with 421 yards — including 292 passing — to lead Neligh-Oakdale past Heartland 34-22 in a Class D-1 second-round playoff game.

A check-in on area teams

Class B No. 5 Waverly 42, Norris 13: Waverly running back Evan Kastens had 118 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in the Vikings' home win. Waverly quarterback Trey Jackson chipped in 153 passing yards and one passing touchdown to complement the Vikings' rushing attack.

Class B No. 6 York 21, Seward 7: In a defensive slugfest, York fullback Seth Erickson had two rushing touchdowns in its home win. York quarterback Ryan Seevers added a touchdown on the ground to help extend the Dukes' lead in the final quarter. The York defense held Seward scoreless in the final three quarters.

Class C-1 No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood 35, Auburn 3: Ashland-Greenwood’s rushing duo of Drake Zimmerman and Nathan Upton combined for four rushing touchdowns in its home win. Ashland-Greenwood quarterback Dane Jacobsen had an efficient night passing, going 10-of-13 and throwing one touchdown pass.

Class C-2 No. 7 Oakland-Craig 56, Fillmore Central 30: Oakland-Craig running back LJ McNeill had a night to remember. Leading the Knights with 154 rushing yards and four touchdowns, McNeill couldn’t be contained. Braylon Anderson also had 208 passing yards to help Oakland-Craig advance.

Class D-2 No. 6 Dundy Co.-Stratton 48, Johnson-Brock 8: Dundy Co.-Stratton quarterback Corbin Horner had four rushing touchdowns. Mauricio Diaz also had two rushing touchdowns for the Tigers, to help complement their defense that allowed zero points in the last three quarters.

Class D-6 No. 8 Pawnee City 64, Stuart 8: Pawnee City’s Jeff Farwell had four rushing touchdowns and 145 rushing yards in their home win Friday night. Andy Maloley also had 152 rushing yards for the Indians, to help complement their defense that shut out Stuart in the last three quarters.