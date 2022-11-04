Friday Night Rewind: Parkview Christian continues run in D-6 playoffs, extends winning streak

Class D-6 No. 4 Parkview Christian extended its win streak to eight games with a 54-32 victory at No. 5 Red Cloud on Friday and will play in the state playoff semifinals for the first time in school history.

The Patriots dominated in the second quarter, scoring 32 points on four touchdowns, including three by senior Chandler Page.

Parkview forced five turnovers, with two resulting in touchdowns: a 25-yard interception return by Brayden Ulrich and a 38-yard fumble return by Page. Page had six touchdowns — adding three on the ground and two receiving.

Ben Ely was one of the lone sources of offense for Red Cloud, accounting for 332 of his team's 345 yards of total offense.

Class C-1 No. 1 Aurora 48, No. 10 Lincoln Christian 28: Drew Knust scored four rushing touchdowns in the first half, helping the top-ranked Huskies take a 41-12 halftime lead. Knust notched another rushing touchdown in the second half.

Class C-2 No. 8 Hartington Cedar Catholic 10, No. 4 Malcolm 9, OT: Malcolm senior Cody Sykes kicked a field goal to send the game to overtime, then Hayden Frank rushed for a TD to give Malcolm the lead. But the Clippers missed the PAT, and Hartington CC scored on fourth down and kicked the PAT for the win.

Class D-1 No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick 63, No. 5 Elmwood-Murdock 16: The Irish took a 57-0 halftime lead thanks to touchdowns of all varieties: a kickoff return, a punt return, two fumble recoveries, three rushing and one receiving touchdown. North Platte St. Patrick remained undefeated at 11-0 and will play in its first state semifinal since 2011.