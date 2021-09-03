Friday Night Rewind: Papio South's big 4th-quarter rally stuns East; Long BDS streak (dating to 2014) ends

Week 2 delivered. Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night — here's what we got ...
Papillion-La Vista South saw a 26-point lead to rival Papillion-La Vista vanish last week.
The Titans flipped it around this week, leaving Lincoln East on the heartbreaking end.
Papio South rallied for a 32-28 win against No. 6 East on Friday night in Papillion. The Titans trailed 28-10 in the fourth quarter before rallying to stun the Spartans.
East took an 18-point lead when Noah Walters connected with Billie Stephenson with 11:55 remaining.
The final 11:55 belonged to Papio South.
Last TD of the game!! 32-28 TITANS get the W!! 💙🏈💙🏈 Thank you Black Hole, you were amazing as always tonight!! pic.twitter.com/pSVwXvtfs8— Papillion LV South (@PLSHSTitans) September 4, 2021
Late TD ends BDS streak
The last time BDS lost a regular-season game was in October of 2014. To put that in perspective, the Eagles' seniors were about 10 years old at the time.
The Eagles' streak of 50 regular-season wins came to an end Friday and in dramatic fashion.
Caleb Fossenbarger hit Hunter Gravatt with a game-tying touchdown with 4 seconds remaining, and Johnson-Brock converted a two-point conversion to prevail 32-30 in Shickley.
Third-rated (Class D-2) BDS took a 30-24 lead on Easton Weber's 12-yard touchdown with less than 2 minutes remaining. Fossenbarger led the charge. The winning play came on fourth down.
When the wins feel good
Last week, Omaha Benson broke a 26-game losing streak with a 7-0 win against Bellevue East. Now the Bunnies are 2-0 after beating Omaha Northwest 27-21.
Meanwhile, Lincoln Northeast beat Lincoln North Star 26-24 for the Rockets' first win since Sept. 13, 2019.
Palmyra is 2-0 for the first time since 2014.
Around the state
* Class C-1 No. 8 Wahoo rebounded nicely from a season-opening loss by knocking off No. 2 Adams Central 13-8. Owen Hancock scored on a 3-yard run with 28 seconds remaining and then the Warriors clinched the win on Gavin Pokorny's interception.
Hancock was 9-of-14 passing for 179 yards and scored both of Wahoo's TDs. Hyatt Collins rushed 24 times for 128 yards for Adams Central.
"I didn’t know if it would be necessarily that low scoring, kind of a defensive battle but the kids played hard and their kids played hard. Everybody was competing their butts off," Wahoo coach Chad Fox told the Hastings Tribune.
* Seward outlasted Omaha Gross 35-32 on the road. Seward led 21-6 before Omaha Gross took a 32-28 lead with 8 minutes remaining. Gavin Sukup threw 32-yard pass to Micah Hackbart and a Parker Hammond kick to put the Blue Jays back up for good. Sukup added touchdown runs of 38 and 40 yards in the third quarter.
* York is off to a 2-0 start following a 27-6 win against Alliance. It was done with defense. The Dukes allowed only 124 yards, scored a defensive touchdown and forced another turnover.
* Aquinas took advantage on special teams early, blocking a punt and recovering it for a touchdown in the first quarter in a 14-0 win against Centennial. John Prochaska broke a 34 yard run in the fourth quarter to seal the Monarch win.
* Coy Rosentreader carried the load for C-2 No. 9 Wilber-Clatonia running for three touchdowns while passing for two more en route to a Wolverine 36-22 victory over No. 5 Sutton. The defense stepped up as well, shutting out Sutton after giving up 22 first quarter points.
* Karter Kerkman scored three times, including the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, to lead Class C-2 No. 8 Norfolk Catholic to a 27-24 win against Aquinas.
We see you
Isaac Kracl, Crete: Rushed for two touchdowns and returned a punt 72 yards for another score as Crete defeated Class B No. 8 McCook 24-14.
Haiden Hild, Cross County: Rushed 20 times for 184 yards and four touchdowns and threw for a touchdown pass against Thayer Central.
LJ Richardson, Bellevue West: Rushed nine times for 227 yards and four touchdowns against Bellevue East.
Rylan Stover and Conner Kreikemeier, Raymond Central: Stover completed 18-of-19 passes for 298 yards and five touchdowns against Falls City; Kreikemeier caught eight passes for 197 yards and three scores.
Braeden Stull, Scottsbluff: Threw for 209 yards and had three total TDs against Hastings.
How the Nos. 1 fared
A, Bellevue West: beat Bellevue East 59-0.
B, Omaha Skutt: beat No. 3 Waverly 27-24, 2OT.
C-1, Pierce: beat No. 5 Columbus Lakeview 28-27.
C-2, Archbishop Bergan: beat Grand Island CC 38-8.
D-1, Burwell: beat Ainsworth 62-18.
D-2, Sandhills/Thedford: beat Morrill 36-8.
Six-man, Cody-Kilgore: beat No. 4 Arthur County 77-33.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
