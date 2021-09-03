Friday Night Rewind: Papio South's big 4th-quarter rally stuns East; Long BDS streak (dating to 2014) ends

* York is off to a 2-0 start following a 27-6 win against Alliance. It was done with defense. The Dukes allowed only 124 yards, scored a defensive touchdown and forced another turnover.

* Aquinas took advantage on special teams early, blocking a punt and recovering it for a touchdown in the first quarter in a 14-0 win against Centennial. John Prochaska broke a 34 yard run in the fourth quarter to seal the Monarch win.

* Coy Rosentreader carried the load for C-2 No. 9 Wilber-Clatonia running for three touchdowns while passing for two more en route to a Wolverine 36-22 victory over No. 5 Sutton. The defense stepped up as well, shutting out Sutton after giving up 22 first quarter points.

* Karter Kerkman scored three times, including the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, to lead Class C-2 No. 8 Norfolk Catholic to a 27-24 win against Aquinas.

Isaac Kracl, Crete: Rushed for two touchdowns and returned a punt 72 yards for another score as Crete defeated Class B No. 8 McCook 24-14.

Haiden Hild, Cross County: Rushed 20 times for 184 yards and four touchdowns and threw for a touchdown pass against Thayer Central.