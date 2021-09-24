Friday Night Rewind: North Platte hits new gear against Rockets; Another No. 1 team tumbles

Jackson Roberts, North Platte St. Pat's: Rushed for 229 yards on 12 carries and scored four times. Had TD runs of 51, 49, 10 and 31 yards. Eli Hays, Clarkson/Leigh: Rushed for 173 yards and four touchdowns against GACC. How the Nos. 1 fared A, Millard South: beat Omaha North, 43-21. B, Bennington: beat Blair, 28-0. C-1, Pierce: lost to No. 5 Boone Central, 35-33. C-2, Archbishop Bergan: beat David City, 49-6. D-1, Burwell: beat North Central, 83-34. D-2, Sandhills/Thedford: beat South Loup, 61-16. Six-man, Cody-Kilgore: beat Sioux County, 86-8.
Photos: No. 7 Yutan takes down No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran in Class C-2 showdown
Lincoln Lutheran's Cole Seeba (left) breaks away from the tackle of Yutan's Isaiah Daniell in the second quarter Friday at Aldrich Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Yutan's Sam Petersen (23) scores on a pass reception as Lincoln Lutheran's Max Bartels (10), Cooper May (11) and Will Jurgens (34) pursue in the second quarter on Friday at Aldrich Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Will Jurgens (left) gets hit by Yutan's Jett Arensberg in the first quarter Friday at Aldrich Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Yutan's Ethan Christensen runs back a punt in the first quarter against Lincoln Lutheran on Friday at Aldrich Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Will Jurgens takes off on a first-quarter run against Yutan on Friday at Aldrich Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Will Jurgens runs in for a touchdown against Yutan in the first quarter Friday at Aldrich Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Max Bartels (10) is hit by Yutan's Isaiah Daniell on a first-quarter run Friday at Aldrich Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Yutan's Ethan Christensen catches a punt against Lincoln Lutheran on Friday at Aldrich Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Cole Reilly (3) reaches out in vain for a pass as Yutan's Zach Krajicek defends in the second quarter Friday at Aldrich Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Yutan's Isaiah Daniell takes off on a second-quarter pass reception against Lincoln Lutheran on Friday at Aldrich Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Yutan's Paul Kirchmann (top left) scores despite the defense of Garret Hoefs and Cooper May of Lincoln Lutheran in the first half Friday at Aldrich Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Garret Hoefs throws a pass in the second half against Yutan on Friday at Aldrich Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Garret Hoefs laterals to Cole Seeba in the third quarter against Yutan on Friday at Aldrich Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Yutan's Braxton Wentworth (2) returns an interception for a fourth-quarter touchdown against Lincoln Lutheran on Friday at Aldrich Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Jameson Pella pushes Yutan's Ethan Christensen out of bounds in the third quarter Friday at Aldrich Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Photos: City football at Seacrest Field, where Pius X, North Star square off
Lincoln North Star's Zachary Fredenburg throws a pass in the first half against Lincoln Pius X on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X players stand on the sidelines before running onto the field for a game against Lincoln North Star on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Barrett Walker lifts James Frank in the air to celebrate Frank's second-quarter touchdown Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Lynden Bruegman (20) pushes Lincoln Pius X's Joe Sutko to the ground after Bruegman's catch in the second quarter Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Matt Bohy (left) carries the ball against Lincoln North Star in the second quarter on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star players celebrates a second-half touchdown against Lincoln Pius X on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Matt Bohy (left) gets tackled by Lincoln North Star's Lynden Bruegman in the second quarter Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Jace Coleman is tackled by Lincoln Pius X on a two-point conversion try Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Jace Coleman gets tackled by a Lincoln Pius X defender on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Jackson Finder (8) and Mac Boatman (24) watch their game against Lincoln North Star in the second quarter Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Matt Bohy (middle) attempts to break through the North Star defensive line on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's James Franks (14) catches a touchdown pass against coverage from Lincoln North Star's Connor Reed on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Vincent Trinh (80) lies on the ground as trainers help him stretch during a game against Lincoln North Star on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Walker Hanneman (left) and Lincoln North Star's Braeden Sunken meet during Friday's game at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Carson Winer slaps hands with students as he runs off the field after a game against Lincoln North Star on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Jack Schafers kicks off to Lincoln North Star to start the game on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Walker Hanneman celebrates a second quarter play against Lincoln North Star on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Vincent Trinh drops a pass while under pressure from Lincoln North Star's Connor Reed (left) on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Tyrus Petsche (15) looks to pass against Lincoln North Star on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X players celebrate from the sidelines just before winning the game against Lincoln North Star on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Braeden Sunken (8) throws the ball down field against Lincoln Pius X on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Ben Andreasen (22) gets tackled out of bounds in the fourth quarter against Lincoln North Star on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Tyrus Petsche carries the ball against Lincoln North Star on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
The ball, intended for Lincoln North Star's Dylan Hallett (3) sails out of bounds against Lincoln Pius X on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Matt Bohy (41) looks for an opening in the Lincoln North Star defense on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Jace Elliott lies on the ground after an injury against Lincoln Pius X on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Mac Boatman (24) covers Lincoln North Star's Mathew Siegel (11) on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Matt Bohy (41) celebrates his first quarter touchdown against Lincoln North Star on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Joe Staab hugs Matt Bohy (41) after a touchdown against Lincoln North Star on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Walker Hannerman lies on the ground after missing an interception against Lincoln North Star on Friday at Seacrest Field.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
