Friday Night Rewind: North Platte hits new gear against Rockets; Another No. 1 team tumbles

North Platte used halftime to regroup Friday night against Lincoln Northeast. Then the Bulldogs used their running game to dominate the final two quarters.

Brock Roblee and Vince Genatone helped turn a tied game at halftime into a 37-14 victory for the host Bulldogs. North Platte scored the game's final 31 points.

Capitalizing on a bad snap on a North Platte punt, Northeast's Dylan Gray scored from a yard out to give the Rockets a 14-6 lead.

North Platte tied the game at 14-14 before half and then opened the second half with a 65-yard drive that was capped by Genatone's 8-yard TD run.

He added an 18-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Down goes (another) No. 1

A week after two No. 1 teams fell, another fell this week.

No. 5 Boone Central racked up 459 yards of total offense and held on for a 35-33 win against Class C-1 No. 1 and defending state champion Pierce.

Boone Central led 28-24 with 10:42 remaining before the Bluejays charged back behind a pair of touchdown catches by Husker recruit Benjamin Brahmer.

Around the city