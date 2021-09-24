 Skip to main content
Friday Night Rewind: North Platte hits new gear against Rockets; Another No. 1 team tumbles
Friday Night Rewind: North Platte hits new gear against Rockets; Another No. 1 team tumbles

North Platte used halftime to regroup Friday night against Lincoln Northeast. Then the Bulldogs used their running game to dominate the final two quarters.

Brock Roblee and Vince Genatone helped turn a tied game at halftime into a 37-14 victory for the host Bulldogs. North Platte scored the game's final 31 points.

Capitalizing on a bad snap on a North Platte punt, Northeast's Dylan Gray scored from a yard out to give the Rockets a 14-6 lead.

North Platte tied the game at 14-14 before half and then opened the second half with a 65-yard drive that was capped by Genatone's 8-yard TD run.

He added an 18-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Down goes (another) No. 1

A week after two No. 1 teams fell, another fell this week.

No. 5 Boone Central racked up 459 yards of total offense and held on for a 35-33 win against Class C-1 No. 1 and defending state champion Pierce.

Boone Central led 28-24 with 10:42 remaining before the Bluejays charged back behind a pair of touchdown catches by Husker recruit Benjamin Brahmer.

Around the city

Tate Hug ran to three first half touchdown and Class C-1 No. 8 Auburn never let off the gas in a 50-7 victory over Lincoln Christian. Hug had scoring runs of 4, 67 and 11 yards, and Ryan Binder added in a 76-yard punt return to put the Bulldogs up 28-7 at the half. Ethan Berrier had the lone score for the Crusaders — a 6-yard score in the second quarter.

Parkview picked up a win via forfeit over Lewiston.

Around the state

Junior running back Carlos Collazo ran for six touchdowns to lead Class B No. 8 Aurora to a 48-7 win against No. 10 York. Aurora finished with 237 rushing yards on 46 attempts and 209 passing yards on 14 completions.

Seward rolled to a 30-7 victory over Hastings and the Class B No. 6 Bluejays benefited from big plays in big moments. Gavin Sukup connected with Mason Bisbee for 75 yards to put Seward up 10-0 in the second quarter. Following a Sukup 1-yard run, Trevor Ruth picked off a pass and rumbled 52 yards for the score and a 17-0 lead at halftime.

Dane Jacobsen completed 11 of his 16 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns as Class C-1 No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood moved to 5-0 with a 42-7 win against Raymond Central. Nathan Upton carried the ball eight times for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Jakob Jordan ran for four touchdowns and 145 yards as D-2 No. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart pulled away for a 36-20 win against No. 6 Johnson-Brock.

We see you

Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford: Rushed for two touchdowns, passed for a touchdown and returned a kickoff for another score against South Loup.

Jackson Roberts, North Platte St. Pat's: Rushed for 229 yards on 12 carries and scored four times. Had TD runs of 51, 49, 10 and 31 yards.

Eli Hays, Clarkson/Leigh: Rushed for 173 yards and four touchdowns against GACC.

How the Nos. 1 fared

A, Millard South: beat Omaha North, 43-21.

B, Bennington: beat Blair, 28-0.

C-1, Pierce: lost to No. 5 Boone Central, 35-33.

C-2, Archbishop Bergan: beat David City, 49-6.

D-1, Burwell: beat North Central, 83-34.

D-2, Sandhills/Thedford: beat South Loup, 61-16.

Six-man, Cody-Kilgore: beat Sioux County, 86-8.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

