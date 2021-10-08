Friday Night Rewind: North Platte fends off Walters, Spartans; Bennington with another statement win

Lincoln Christian won at Fairbury, 57-14. The Crusaders ran for 380 yards. Quarterback Carter Sitzman ran for two scores including a 60-yard dash while Luke Penrod also had two rushing touchdowns. Gage Hohlen was also a bright spot getting a 31-yard pick-six.

Chandler Page rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns and Elijah Colbert threw for 120 yards and two scores to lead Parkview Christian to a 41-6 win against Hampton. Page scored on a 67-yard run in the first quarter and added a 73-yarder in the third quarter. Tony Fulks led the Patriot defense with 14 stops.

Around the state

No. 1 vs. No. 2 in Class B was a rout. Top-ranked Bennington scored on its first five possessions to hand second-ranked Elkhorn a 49-14 setback. The Badgers' impressive season continues as they also handled previous No. 1 Omaha Skutt earlier in the season.

Malcolm scored 28 unanswered points to beat Raymond Central 35-14. Hayden Frank ran for four touchdowns and passed for one to lead Malcolm. The Clippers ran 76 plays for 431 total yards, 350 yards on the ground and 81 through the air. Frank accounted for Malcolm's 81 passing yards and ran for 163 more.