Friday Night Rewind: North Platte fends off Walters, Spartans; Bennington with another statement win

Xavier Albertson intercepted a pass at his team's 1-yard line midway through the fourth quarter, and Class A No. 10 North Platte held on for a 41-38 win against No. 8 Lincoln East on Friday in North Platte.
Vince Genatone plunged into the end zone late in the third quarter to give North Platte a 41-31 lead, but East responded on Luke Greisen's touchdown, his third of the game.
North Platte's scoring surge included a 55-yard touchdown run by Kolten Tilford on a fake punt in the second quarter.
Brock Roblee rushed for 256 yards to lead the Bulldogs. Noah Walters threw for five touchdowns for East.
East dropped to 5-2 with the loss.
Around the city
Kearney ended a three-game skid with a dominant 34-14 victory over Lincoln High at Nebraska-Kearney's Foster Field. Riley Miller went 6-of-9 passing for 127 yards and two touchdowns, including one to top target Kaden Miller. Kaden Miller caught four passes for 100 yards and a score. Ja Reese Lott-Buzby led Lincoln High with 254 yards passing and a touchdown.
Payton Prestito scored three times, including a 66-yarder to ignite his team's offense as Papillion-La Vista rumbled to a 28-7 against Lincoln Southwest at Papillion-La Vista South High School. The Monarchs put the game away when Will Hubert pounced on a fumble in the end zone to push the lead to 28-0. Jack Batista hauled in a three-yard touchdown for the Silver Hawks (2-5).
Lincoln Christian won at Fairbury, 57-14. The Crusaders ran for 380 yards. Quarterback Carter Sitzman ran for two scores including a 60-yard dash while Luke Penrod also had two rushing touchdowns. Gage Hohlen was also a bright spot getting a 31-yard pick-six.
Chandler Page rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns and Elijah Colbert threw for 120 yards and two scores to lead Parkview Christian to a 41-6 win against Hampton. Page scored on a 67-yard run in the first quarter and added a 73-yarder in the third quarter. Tony Fulks led the Patriot defense with 14 stops.
Around the state
No. 1 vs. No. 2 in Class B was a rout. Top-ranked Bennington scored on its first five possessions to hand second-ranked Elkhorn a 49-14 setback. The Badgers' impressive season continues as they also handled previous No. 1 Omaha Skutt earlier in the season.
Malcolm scored 28 unanswered points to beat Raymond Central 35-14. Hayden Frank ran for four touchdowns and passed for one to lead Malcolm. The Clippers ran 76 plays for 431 total yards, 350 yards on the ground and 81 through the air. Frank accounted for Malcolm's 81 passing yards and ran for 163 more.
Quarterback Sam Hartman ran for two scores and found Garrett Richardson for a 32-yard strike to push Northwest past York 24-17 on the road. The Vikings accumulated 335 yards of total offense with 197 of those being on the ground.
Hector Alvarado booted a 28-yard field goal as time expired to lift Omaha Bryan to a 24-21 win against Omaha Benson. The win snapped the Bear's 23-game losing streak.
We see you
Jaxon Weyand, Milford: Threw for two scores, ran for another, had a pick-six and returned a punt for a touchdown in the Eagles' 68-0 win against Falls City.
Javier Marino and Lane Urkoski, High Plains: Combined for eight touchdowns in 86-34 win against Nebraska Lutheran.
Andrew Waltke, Palmyra: Caught three touchdown passes and threw for another against HTRS.
How the Nos. 1 fared
A, Millard South: beat Fremont, 40-14.
B, Bennington: beat No. 2 Elkhorn, 49-14.
C-1, Ashland-Greenwood: beat No. 10 Wahoo, 21-12.
C-2, Archbishop Bergan: beat Tekamah-Herman, 70-14.
D-1, Burwell: beat Anselmo-Merna, 34-28.
D-2, Sandhills/Thedford: beat Sandhills Valley, 56-0.
Six, Cody-Kilgore: beat Minatare, 97-0.
